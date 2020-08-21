React Tippy

A lightweight tooltip for React. Demo at Demo page here...

Based on tippy.js and powered by Popper.js

Why you should use it?

It is designed to work friendly with React, it provides <Tooltip> element or a higher-order component.

It uses React DOM to render tooltip content. Therefore, you can fully use it in your React project without doubt.

It is an enhancement of Tippy.js for using in React.

Getting Started

yarn add react-tippy

How to use

First, you need import css

import 'react-tippy/dist/tippy.css'

There are 2 ways for you to use react Tippy

Tooltip Component

import { Tooltip, } from 'react-tippy' ; < Tooltip // options title = "Welcome to React" position = "bottom" trigger = "click" > < p > Click here to show popup </ p > </ Tooltip >

High Order Component

withTooltip(Component, options)

import { withTooltip, } from 'react-tippy' ; const Header = () => ( < h2 > Header here </ h2 > ); const HeaderWithTooltip = withTooltip(Header, { title : 'Welcome to React with tooltip' , });

Props

Setting Default Options Role disabled false true false Show or not show tooltip open undefined true false Just only use it if you want to show/hide it manually . Usually, you don't need it useContext undefined true false Define that you're using context in your tooltip content (or html props). It's useful when you want your tooltip content can connect to redux store onRequestClose noop function Function Just only use it if you want to show/hide it manually . This event is fired when you click outside of your tooltip, should be used with the prop interaction to keep your tooltip showing position top top bottom left right Specifies which direction to position the tooltip on the element. Add the suffix -start or -end to shift the position. top-end is an example. trigger mouseenter focus mouseenter focus click manual Specifies which type of events will trigger a tooltip to show. Separate each by a space. mouseenter is for hovering and touch on mobile, and focus is for keyboard navigation. Use manual if you want to show/hide the tooltip manually/programmatically (see below). tabIndex undefined number set tabIndex so element can receive focus interactive false true false Makes a tooltip interactive, i.e. will not close when the user hovers over or clicks on the tooltip. This lets you create a popover (similar to Bootstrap) when used in conjunction with a click trigger. interactiveBorder 2 Any number (pixels) Specifies the size of the invisible border around an interactive tooltip that will prevent it from closing. Only applies to mouseenter triggered tooltips. delay 0 Any integer >= 0 (milliseconds) Specifies how long it takes after a trigger event is fired for a tooltip to show. hideDelay 0 Any integer >= 0 (milliseconds) Specifies how long it takes after a leave event is fired for a tooltip to hide. Not applicable when clicking on the document to hide tooltips. animation shift shift perspective fade scale none Specifies the type of transition animation a tooltip has. arrow false true false Adds an arrow pointing to the tooltipped element. Setting this to true disables animateFill. arrowSize regular small regular big Specifies how big the tooltip's arrow is. animateFill true true false Adds a material design-esque filling animation. This is disabled if you have arrow set to true. duration 375 Any integer >= 0 (milliseconds) Specifies how long the transition animation takes to complete when showing a tooltip. distance 10 Any number (pixels) Specifies how far away the tooltip is from its element. offset 0 Any number (pixels) Offsets the tooltip on its opposite axis. For position top and bottom, it acts as offsetX. For position left and right, it acts as offsetY. hideOnClick true true false 'persistent' Specifies whether to hide a tooltip upon clicking its element after hovering over. multiple false true false Specifies whether to allow multiple tooltips open on the page (click trigger only). followCursor false true false Specifies whether to follow the user's mouse cursor (mouse devices only). inertia false true false Modifies the transition-timing-function with a cubic bezier to create a "slingshot" intertial effect. transitionFlip true true false Specifies whether to transition between flips or not. Uses the same transition timing as duration popperOptions {} Object Allows more control over tooltip positioning and behavior. See right below. html null react element Tooltip content. If you don't define html, the title will be used rawTemplate undefined template id or dom element USED WITH CAUTION. Support creating html templates from tippyjs. But IMO, it's not good to render raw html in React, it's a way to work around if you want to render some complex html generated by 3rd party such as SVG chart(in case you can not find React lib to render chart) unmountHTMLWhenHide false true false By default, html component will be mounted at first show and unmount only when your tooltip component is unmounted. When you set unmountHTMLWhenHide is true , it will be unmounted whenever tooltip is hidden. size regular small regular big Specifies how big the tooltip is. sticky false true false Specifies whether the tooltip should stick to its element reference when it's showing (for example, if the element is animated/moves). stickyDuration 200 Any number (milliseconds) Specifies the 'smoothing' transition when the popper's position updates as its element moves. tag div A HTML element tag name e.g. span Specifies the HTML element used to wrap the content that triggers the tooltip. When using a tooltip inline, span is more likely to be valid markup. When using a higher-order component with a block-level element, a div or a is more likely to be valid markup. touchHold false true false Changes the trigger behavior on touch devices. It will change it from a tap to show and tap off to hide, to a tap and hold to show, and a release to hide. onShow noop function Callback when the tooltip has been triggered and has started to transition in onShown noop function Callback when the tooltip has fully transitioned in and is showing onHide noop function Callback when the tooltip has begun to transition out onHidden noop function Callback when the tooltip has fully transitioned out and is hidden theme dark dark light transparent The CSS styling theme. className '' string className of container style {} React inline style (object) style of container

Custom tooltip content

You need to pass element to option html

import { Tooltip, } from 'react-tippy' ; < Tooltip html = {( < div > < strong > Hello </ strong > </ div > )} > // ... </ Tooltip >

Interactive html tooltip

You can use interactive prop and html for your interactive tooltip

<Tooltip trigger= "click" interactive html={( < div > < p > {tooltipContent} </ p > < input type = "text" value = {tooltipContent} onChange = {(e) => {setTooltipContent(e.target.value)}} /> </ div > )} > ... </ Tooltip >

Show/hide your tooltip manually

<Tooltip title={tooltipContent} open={open} onRequestClose={() => { console .log( 'call' ); setIsOpen( false )}} > < span className = "App-intro" onClick = {() => { setIsOpen(true) }}> This will show {tooltipContent} </ span > </ Tooltip >

Browser support

Tippy gracefully degrades on older browsers (and with JavaScript disabled) by using the browser's default title tooltip.

If you want to support older browsers, please add polyfill by yourself.

Supported browsers

Browsers which support requestAnimationFrame. See caniuse. If your audience has low Opera Mini usage (common in western countries), then support should be >96%.

Touch devices

Tippy works on touch devices almost the same as on desktop/mouse devices. However on iOS devices, in order for tooltips to close when tapping anywhere on the body and to trigger hover events on non-clickable elements, a .tippy-touch { cursor: pointer !important; } class is added to the body.

Accessibility

Tooltips have ARIA labelling to ensure accessibility.

Troubleshoot

I cannot connect html props with redux connect. Or can I use context in tooltip content?

react-tippy provides useContext for Tooltip component. It can allow you to use context in tooltip content. Therefore, you can totally connect it to redux.

<Tooltip trigger= "click" useContext html={( < TooltipContent /> )} > Click here </ Tooltip >

Could I change tooltip style (width, height, ...)?

You can change css to have your tooltip width. If you use html props, you can do like this:

html={( < div style = {{ width: 400 }}> // content here </ div > )}

License

MIT. Also check Popper.js' license.