React TinyMCE Input

React-TinyMCE-Input was written to use a TinyMCE input from within React. It is not the first, and is unlikely to be the last. If you are looking for a bare metal implementation, there is another great component, react-tinymce (demo). React-Tinymce is awesome, but was too low level to work for me. I wanted something that was a bit more React like.

React-TinyMCE-Input handles a lot of the boilerplate. It tried to bind to the editor events that cause changes to the content and tell React when content changes. It also tried to keep TinyMCE in sync with changes coming from React.

Using React-TinyMCE-Input.

var TinyMCEInput = require ( 'react-tinymce-input' ); < TinyMCEInput value = {this.state.value} onChange = {this.onTinyMCEChange} tinymceConfig = {this.props.tinymceConfig} />

There are a few other props, and it is possible to listen for most events.

Note: the onChange event handler take a single param, a string with the updated content. The other event handlers all receive TinyMCE events. At some point, I may upgrade this to use React's synthetic event system, but currently it is unneeded.

Examples

git clone https://github.com/HurricaneJames/react-tinymce- input .git cd react-tinymce- input npm install npm run dev open localhost: 8090

ChangeLog