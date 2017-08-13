React-TinyMCE-Input was written to use a TinyMCE input from within React. It is not the first, and is unlikely to be the last. If you are looking for a bare metal implementation, there is another great component, react-tinymce (demo). React-Tinymce is awesome, but was too low level to work for me. I wanted something that was a bit more React like.
React-TinyMCE-Input handles a lot of the boilerplate. It tried to bind to the editor events that cause changes to the content and tell React when content changes. It also tried to keep TinyMCE in sync with changes coming from React.
var TinyMCEInput = require('react-tinymce-input');
<TinyMCEInput value={this.state.value} onChange={this.onTinyMCEChange} tinymceConfig={this.props.tinymceConfig} />
There are a few other props, and it is possible to listen for most events.
Note: the onChange event handler take a single param, a string with the updated content. The other event handlers all receive TinyMCE events. At some point, I may upgrade this to use React's synthetic event system, but currently it is unneeded.
git clone https://github.com/HurricaneJames/react-tinymce-input.git
cd react-tinymce-input
npm install
npm run dev
open localhost:8090
2.1.0
2.0.0
1.2.0 passthroughs
onClick prop that will bind to the 'click' event on the tinymce editor
textareaProps prop that will pass through to the textarea
otherEventHandlers prop that takes an
Object<string, Function>. Each key in otherEventHandlers will be bound to the TinyMCE editor. This is direct access to the TinyMCE event binding for any future enhancements that might be required before they can be added as a direct prop on the TinyMCEInput component.
1.0.5 mitigate textarea blink
1.0.1 Add onSetupEditor prop to allow editor configuration
1.0.0 Initial Release