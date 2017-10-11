openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-tinymce

by instructure-react
0.7.0 (see all)

React TinyMCE component

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.2K

GitHub Stars

183

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-tinymce

React TinyMCE component

Installing

$ npm install react-tinymce

Demo

http://instructure-react.github.io/react-tinymce/

Example

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import TinyMCE from 'react-tinymce';

const App = React.createClass({
  handleEditorChange(e) {
    console.log(e.target.getContent());
  },

  render() {
    return (
      <TinyMCE
        content="<p>This is the initial content of the editor</p>"
        config={{
          plugins: 'autolink link image lists print preview',
          toolbar: 'undo redo | bold italic | alignleft aligncenter alignright'
        }}
        onChange={this.handleEditorChange}
      />
    );
  }
});

ReactDOM.render(<App/>, document.getElementById('container'));

Dependency

This component depends on tinymce being globally accessible.

<script src="//tinymce.cachefly.net/4.2/tinymce.min.js"></script>

Contributing

install your dependencies:

npm install

rackt-cli depends on a version of babel-eslint that will not run successfully with the rest of this project. Until an upgrade is available, after installing, edit "node_modules/rackt-cli/package.json" and update it's babel-eslint to at least 4.1.7. Then npm install in the rackt directory, and return to project root. From here on you need to use the rackt version in node modules, so either alias "rackt" to it's bin, or just path each command into node_modules/.bin like below.

To make sure the linter is happy and the functional tests run, execute:

./node_modules/.bin/rackt test

To release, you'll need to be an npm owner for react-tinymce, and already have your machine currently authed with npm adduser

https://docs.npmjs.com/cli/adduser

use ./node_modules/.bin/rackt release

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial