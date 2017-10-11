React TinyMCE component
$ npm install react-tinymce
http://instructure-react.github.io/react-tinymce/
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import TinyMCE from 'react-tinymce';
const App = React.createClass({
handleEditorChange(e) {
console.log(e.target.getContent());
},
render() {
return (
<TinyMCE
content="<p>This is the initial content of the editor</p>"
config={{
plugins: 'autolink link image lists print preview',
toolbar: 'undo redo | bold italic | alignleft aligncenter alignright'
}}
onChange={this.handleEditorChange}
/>
);
}
});
ReactDOM.render(<App/>, document.getElementById('container'));
This component depends on
tinymce being globally accessible.
<script src="//tinymce.cachefly.net/4.2/tinymce.min.js"></script>
install your dependencies:
npm install
rackt-cli depends on a version of babel-eslint that will not run successfully with
the rest of this project. Until an upgrade is available, after installing,
edit "node_modules/rackt-cli/package.json"
and update it's babel-eslint to at least 4.1.7. Then
npm install in the rackt
directory, and return to project root. From here on you need to use the
rackt version in node modules, so either alias "rackt" to it's bin, or
just path each command into node_modules/.bin like below.
To make sure the linter is happy and the functional tests run, execute:
./node_modules/.bin/rackt test
To release, you'll need to be an npm owner for react-tinymce, and already
have your machine currently authed with
npm adduser
https://docs.npmjs.com/cli/adduser
use
./node_modules/.bin/rackt release
MIT