rtf

react-tiny-fab

by Deric Cain
4.0.4 (see all)

🤖A tiny Floating Action Button for React

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

227

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Floating Button

Readme

React Tiny FAB

A tiny (~700 byte gzip) WAI-ARIA compliant Floating Action Button for React

react-tiny-fab v3 now relies on React version 16.8 and up because it is implemented using React Hooks

Want to use a Floating Action Button without having to import the whole Material Design Components library? Weighing in at only around 671 bytes gzipped, React Tiny FAB is a great solution. It is a lightweight, fast, and flexible component.

React Tiny FAB

Docs

Please visit here for docs: https://dericcain.github.io/react-tiny-fab/

Issues

If you find an issue, head over to the Issues section and let me know about it. If you want to be super cool, you can submit a PR that fixes the issue.

License (MIT)

Check it out here.

