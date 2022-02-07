Another react timezone select component, I know.. However this one has a few key benefits!
While looking around for a good option, I had trouble finding a timezone select components which:
This demo is also available in the
./examplesdirectory. Simply run
npm run devin the root of the repository after installing everything in the examples subdirectory and snowpack dev will begin, where you can find the demo at
localhost:8080.
We also have some more examples available on Codesandbox using this component with the datetime library
spacetime (example) as well as with
moment (example), as well as in Typescript using the new
Intl browser API (example) showing how one might use this component in a real application.
npm install react-timezone-select
import React, { useState } from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import TimezoneSelect from 'react-timezone-select'
const App = () => {
const [selectedTimezone, setSelectedTimezone] = useState({})
return (
<div className="App">
<h2>react-timezone-select</h2>
<blockquote>Please make a selection</blockquote>
<div className="select-wrapper">
<TimezoneSelect
value={selectedTimezone}
onChange={setSelectedTimezone}
/>
</div>
<h3>Output:</h3>
<div
style={{
backgroundColor: '#ccc',
padding: '20px',
margin: '20px auto',
borderRadius: '5px',
maxWidth: '600px',
}}
>
<pre
style={{
margin: '0 20px',
fontWeight: 500,
fontFamily: 'monospace',
}}
>
{JSON.stringify(selectedTimezone, null, 2)}
</pre>
</div>
</div>
)
}
const rootElement = document.getElementById('root')
ReactDOM.render(<App />, rootElement)
If you'd like the user's own timezone to be set as the initially selected option on render, we can make use of the new
Intl browser API by setting the default state value to
Intl.DateTimeFormat().resolvedOptions().timeZone.
const [timezone, setTimezone] = useState(
Intl.DateTimeFormat().resolvedOptions().timeZone
)
Thanks @ndrwksr!
Update: Starting with
v1.3.0 you DO NOT need
next-transpile-modules to use this library with Next.js anymore!
For now, Next.js isn't great about handling ESM packages. Until this gets fixed, there is a workaround for using this and other ESM packages via
next-transpile-modules.
// next.config.js
const withTM = require('next-transpile-modules')(['react-timezone-select'])
module.exports = withTM({
// ...further Next.js config
})
You can append custom choices of your own, or fully replace the listed timezone options.
The
timezones prop takes a dictionary of timezones. Don't worry, we'll prepend the
(GMT...) part, you just have to pass the city(s) or region(s) you want in your label.
import TimezoneSelect, { allTimezones } from 'react-timezone-select'
;<TimezoneSelect
value={selectedTimezone}
onChange={setSelectedTimezone}
timezones={{
...allTimezones,
'America/Lima': 'Pittsburgh',
'Europe/Berlin': 'Frankfurt',
}}
/>
The above example will generate two additional choices in the select options, one with the label
'(GMT-5:00) Pittsburgh' and another with
'(GMT+1:00) Frankfurt'. You can omit spreading in the
allTimezones object and then only your custom timezone options get rendered in the select component.
value - Initial Timezone
string, i.e.
'Europe/Amsterdam' or the full object from the onChange function:
{ value: string, label: string, abbrev: string, altName: string }
onBlur -
() => void
onChange -
(timezone) => void
timezone parameter:
{
value: 'America/Juneau'
label: '(GMT-8:00) Alaska,
abbrev: 'AHST',
offset: -8,
altName: 'Alaskan Standard Time'
}
labelStyle -
'original' | 'altName' | 'abbrev'
timezones - Custom Timezone Object
react-select props
Pull requests are always welcome! Please stick to the
prettier settings, and if adding new features, please consider adding test(s) and documentation where appropriate!