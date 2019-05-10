openbase logo
Readme

react-times

npm version Build Status js-standard-style react-times GitHub license

NPM

README：中文版

A time picker react-component, no jquery-rely, writing in es6 standard style.

Check here to see changed props in new version.

react-times

Online demo

Check here to play online demo.

Play in local

$ git clone https://github.com/ecmadao/react-times.git

$ npm install

$ npm run storybook

Install

dependencies:

No jQuery rely 😤😤😤

So generally speaking, you should already have react & react-dom dependencies in your project. If not:

$ npm install react react-dom moment moment-timezone --save-dev
# and
$ npm install react-times --save-dev

Config

Cause I'm using moment-timezone, you need to be able to parse json file.

Use webpack (version < 2) config as example:

$ npm i json-loader --save

// webpack.config.js
// ATTENTION:
// webpack >= v2.0.0 has native JSON support.
// check here: https://github.com/webpack-contrib/json-loader/issues/65 for more information
{
  module: {
    loaders: [
        {include: /\.json$/, loaders: ["json-loader"]}
    ]
  },
  resolve: {
    extensions: ['', '.json', '.jsx', '.js']
  }
}

Usage

This component has two themes now: Material Theme by default, or Classic Theme.

Always remember import css file when you use react-times

// basic usage
// in some react component
import React from 'react';
import TimePicker from 'react-times';

// use material theme
import 'react-times/css/material/default.css';
// or you can use classic theme
import 'react-times/css/classic/default.css';

export default class SomeComponent extends React.Component {
  onTimeChange(options) {
    // do something
  }

  onFocusChange(focusStatue) {
    // do something
  }

  render() {
    <TimePicker
      onFocusChange={this.onFocusChange.bind(this)}
      onTimeChange={this.onTimeChange.bind(this)}
    />
  }
}

See more examples here:

// some config example
render() {
  <TimePicker
    showTimezone // show the timezone, default false
    focused // whether to show timepicker modal after rendered. default false
    withoutIcon // whether to has time icon on button, default false
    colorPalette="dark" // main color, default "light"
    time="13:05" // initial time, default current time
    theme="material"
    // or
    // theme="classic"
    timeMode="12" // use 24 or 12 hours mode, default 24
    timezone="America/New_York" // what timezone to use, detects the user's local timezone by default
  />
}

For more detail usage, you can visit example or see the source code.

Show time

  • 24 hours mode with Material Theme, light color by default
<TimePicker />

24HoursMode

  • 12 hours mode with Material Theme, light color by default
<TimePicker timeMode="12"/>

12HoursMode

  • 24 hours mode with Material Theme, dark color
<TimePicker colorPalette="dark"/>

DarkColor

  • 24 hours mode, showing user current timezone. (Besides, your can use timezone props to custom timezone)
<TimePicker showTimezone={true}/>

showTimezone

  • 24 hours mode with Classic Theme, light color by default
<TimePicker theme="classic"/>

24HoursMode-ClassicTheme

  • 24 hours mode with Classic Theme, dark color
<TimePicker colorPalette="dark" theme="classic"/>

24HoursMode-ClassicTheme-dark

APIs

Props

  • time

Initial time, must be a string, with ${hour}:${minute} format, default now (by using moment()):

// PropTypes.string
time='11:11'
time='11:01'
time='1:01'
time='1:1'
  • timeFormat

To show the time using custom style

// PropTypes.string
// HH, MM means 24 hours mode
// hh, mm means 12 hours mode
timeFormat='HH:MM'
timeFormat='hh:mm'
timeFormat='H:M'
timeFormat='h:m'

// Warning:
// If you are using 12 hours mode but with hh or mm format,
// or using 24 hours mode with HH or MM format,
// you will receive a warning on console, and force to use the timeMode props

// So, if you wanna use hh:mm or h:m, you need to set timeMode props to 12
// (cause timeMode default is 24)
  • timeFormatter

To show the time using custom style

// PropTypes.func
timeFormatter={({ hour, minute, meridiem }) => `${hour} - ${minute}`}

// Note:
// If you both set timeFormat and timeFormatter props (and they all validate), component will use timeFormatter function
  • focused

Whether the timepicker pannel is focused or not when it did mount. Default false

// PropTypes.bool
focused={false}
focused={true}
  • withoutIcon

Whether the timepicker has a svg icon. Default false.

// PropTypes.bool
withoutIcon={true}
  • colorPalette

The main color palette of picker pannel. Default light.

// PropTypes.string
colorPalette="dark"
colorPalette="light"
  • timeMode

Support "12" or "24" hours mode.

// PropTypes.string or PropTypes.number
timeMode="24"
timeMode=24
timeMode="12"
timeMode=12
  • meridiem

PropTypes.string, support "PM" or "AM" for 12 hours mode, default AM

  • showTimezone

PropTypes.bool, whether show user timezone or not, default false

  • timezone

PropTypes.string, change user timezone, default user current local timezone.

  • trigger

React.component, means a DOM which can control TimePicker Modal "open" or "close" status.

<TimePicker
  focused={focused}
  trigger={(
    <div
      onClick={this.handleFocusedChange.bind(this)} >
      click to open modal
    </div>
  )}
/>
  • closeOnOutsideClick

If you don't wanna close panel when outside click, you can use closeOnOutsideClick={false}. Default true

<TimePicker
  closeOnOutsideClick={false}
/>
  • disabled

Disable component. Default false

<TimePicker
  disabled={true}
/>
  • draggable

If you don't want to drag the pointer, then you can set draggable props to false, then users can only use click to change time. Default true

<TimePicker
  draggable={false}
/>
  • language

React.string, use different language. Default english.

/*
 * support
 * en: english
 * zh-cn: 中文简体
 * zh-tw: 中文繁体
 * fr: Français
 * ja: 日本語
 */
<TimePicker
  language="zh-cn" // 中文简体
/>
  • phrases

React.object, specify text values to use for specific messages. By default, phrases will be set from defaults based on language. Specify any of the available phrases you wish to override or all of them if your desired language is not yet supported. See language.js for default phrases.

<TimePicker
  phrases={{
    confirm: 'Are you sure?',
    cancel: 'Do you want to cancel?',
    close: 'DONE',
    am: 'Ante Meridiem',
    pm: 'Post Meridiem'
  }}
/>
  • minuteStep

React.number, default 5. It means the minium minute can change. You can set it to 1, 2, 3...

<TimePicker
  minuteStep={1}
/>
  • timeConfig

React.object, to config from, to, step limit for classic theme panel.

<TimePicker
  theme="classic"
  timeMode="12"
  timeConfig={{
    from: '08:00 PM',
    to: '08:00 AM',
    step: 1,
    unit: 'hour'
  }}
/>

<TimePickerWrapper
  theme="classic"
  timeMode="24"
  timeConfig={{
    from: 9,
    to: 19,
    step: 30,
    unit: 'minutes'
  }}
/>
  • limitDrag

React.bool, default false. If true, it will limite the drag rotation by minuteStep

<TimePicker
  limitDrag
/>

Callback

  • onFocusChange

PropTypes.func

The callback func when component focused state is changed.

  • onTimeChange

PropTypes.func

The callback func when component hour or minute or AM/PM state is changed.

onTimeChange(options) {
  // you can get hour, minute and meridiem here
  const {
    hour,
    minute,
    meridiem
  } = options;
}
  • onTimezoneChange

PropTypes.func

The callback func when timezone changed. Receives timezone object as argument with the following properties:

  • city
  • zoneAbbr
  • zoneName

Article

Todos

  • Test

    • TimePicker Component

    • PickerDragHandler Component

    • PickerPointGenerator Component

    • MaterialTheme Component

    • TwelveHoursTheme Component

    • PickerPoint Component

    • OutsideClickHandler Component

    • utils test

  • Color Palette (Now It has light and dark color)

    • light
    • dark
    • colorful

  • Themes

    • Material Theme
    • Classical Theme

  • Mode

    • 12h mode
    • 24h mode

  • Animations

Thx

Thanks to the Airbnb's open source project: react-dates, I have learn a lot from that. Thanks.

Core Contributors 🎉

License

MIT License

