README：中文版
A time picker react-component, no jquery-rely, writing in es6 standard style.
Check here to see changed props in new version.
Check here to play online demo.
$ git clone https://github.com/ecmadao/react-times.git
$ npm install
$ npm run storybook
dependencies:
No jQuery rely 😤😤😤
So generally speaking, you should already have
react &
react-dom dependencies in your project. If not:
$ npm install react react-dom moment moment-timezone --save-dev
# and
$ npm install react-times --save-dev
Cause I'm using
moment-timezone, you need to be able to parse json file.
Use webpack (version < 2) config as example:
$ npm i json-loader --save
// webpack.config.js
// ATTENTION:
// webpack >= v2.0.0 has native JSON support.
// check here: https://github.com/webpack-contrib/json-loader/issues/65 for more information
{
module: {
loaders: [
{include: /\.json$/, loaders: ["json-loader"]}
]
},
resolve: {
extensions: ['', '.json', '.jsx', '.js']
}
}
This component has two themes now: Material Theme by default, or Classic Theme.
Always remember import css file when you use react-times
// basic usage
// in some react component
import React from 'react';
import TimePicker from 'react-times';
// use material theme
import 'react-times/css/material/default.css';
// or you can use classic theme
import 'react-times/css/classic/default.css';
export default class SomeComponent extends React.Component {
onTimeChange(options) {
// do something
}
onFocusChange(focusStatue) {
// do something
}
render() {
<TimePicker
onFocusChange={this.onFocusChange.bind(this)}
onTimeChange={this.onTimeChange.bind(this)}
/>
}
}
See more examples here:
// some config example
render() {
<TimePicker
showTimezone // show the timezone, default false
focused // whether to show timepicker modal after rendered. default false
withoutIcon // whether to has time icon on button, default false
colorPalette="dark" // main color, default "light"
time="13:05" // initial time, default current time
theme="material"
// or
// theme="classic"
timeMode="12" // use 24 or 12 hours mode, default 24
timezone="America/New_York" // what timezone to use, detects the user's local timezone by default
/>
}
For more detail usage, you can visit example or see the source code.
<TimePicker />
<TimePicker timeMode="12"/>
<TimePicker colorPalette="dark"/>
timezone props to custom timezone)
<TimePicker showTimezone={true}/>
<TimePicker theme="classic"/>
<TimePicker colorPalette="dark" theme="classic"/>
time
Initial time, must be a string, with
${hour}:${minute}format, default now (by using
moment()):
// PropTypes.string
time='11:11'
time='11:01'
time='1:01'
time='1:1'
timeFormat
To show the time using custom style
// PropTypes.string
// HH, MM means 24 hours mode
// hh, mm means 12 hours mode
timeFormat='HH:MM'
timeFormat='hh:mm'
timeFormat='H:M'
timeFormat='h:m'
// Warning:
// If you are using 12 hours mode but with hh or mm format,
// or using 24 hours mode with HH or MM format,
// you will receive a warning on console, and force to use the timeMode props
// So, if you wanna use hh:mm or h:m, you need to set timeMode props to 12
// (cause timeMode default is 24)
timeFormatter
To show the time using custom style
// PropTypes.func
timeFormatter={({ hour, minute, meridiem }) => `${hour} - ${minute}`}
// Note:
// If you both set timeFormat and timeFormatter props (and they all validate), component will use timeFormatter function
focused
Whether the timepicker pannel is focused or not when it did mount. Default
false
// PropTypes.bool
focused={false}
focused={true}
withoutIcon
Whether the timepicker has a svg icon. Default
false.
// PropTypes.bool
withoutIcon={true}
colorPalette
The main color palette of picker pannel. Default
light.
// PropTypes.string
colorPalette="dark"
colorPalette="light"
timeMode
Support "12" or "24" hours mode.
// PropTypes.string or PropTypes.number
timeMode="24"
timeMode=24
timeMode="12"
timeMode=12
meridiem
PropTypes.string, support "PM" or "AM" for 12 hours mode, default
AM
showTimezone
PropTypes.bool, whether show user timezone or not, default
false
timezone
PropTypes.string, change user timezone, default user current local timezone.
trigger
React.component, means a DOM which can control TimePicker Modal "open" or "close" status.
<TimePicker
focused={focused}
trigger={(
<div
onClick={this.handleFocusedChange.bind(this)} >
click to open modal
</div>
)}
/>
closeOnOutsideClick
If you don't wanna close panel when outside click, you can use closeOnOutsideClick={false}. Default true
<TimePicker
closeOnOutsideClick={false}
/>
disabled
Disable component. Default false
<TimePicker
disabled={true}
/>
draggable
If you don't want to drag the pointer, then you can set
draggable props to
false, then users can only use click to change time. Default
true
<TimePicker
draggable={false}
/>
language
React.string, use different language. Default english.
/*
* support
* en: english
* zh-cn: 中文简体
* zh-tw: 中文繁体
* fr: Français
* ja: 日本語
*/
<TimePicker
language="zh-cn" // 中文简体
/>
phrases
React.object, specify text values to use for specific messages. By default, phrases will be set from defaults based on language. Specify any of the available phrases you wish to override or all of them if your desired language is not yet supported. See language.js for default phrases.
<TimePicker
phrases={{
confirm: 'Are you sure?',
cancel: 'Do you want to cancel?',
close: 'DONE',
am: 'Ante Meridiem',
pm: 'Post Meridiem'
}}
/>
minuteStep
React.number, default
5. It means the minium minute can change. You can set it to 1, 2, 3...
<TimePicker
minuteStep={1}
/>
timeConfig
React.object, to config from, to, step limit for classic theme panel.
<TimePicker
theme="classic"
timeMode="12"
timeConfig={{
from: '08:00 PM',
to: '08:00 AM',
step: 1,
unit: 'hour'
}}
/>
<TimePickerWrapper
theme="classic"
timeMode="24"
timeConfig={{
from: 9,
to: 19,
step: 30,
unit: 'minutes'
}}
/>
limitDrag
React.bool, default
false. If
true, it will limite the drag rotation by
minuteStep
<TimePicker
limitDrag
/>
onFocusChange
PropTypes.func
The callback func when component
focusedstate is changed.
onTimeChange
PropTypes.func
The callback func when component
houror
minuteor
AM/PMstate is changed.
onTimeChange(options) {
// you can get hour, minute and meridiem here
const {
hour,
minute,
meridiem
} = options;
}
onTimezoneChange
PropTypes.func
The callback func when timezone changed. Receives timezone object as argument with the following properties:
- city
- zoneAbbr
- zoneName
Test
TimePicker Component
PickerDragHandler Component
PickerPointGenerator Component
MaterialTheme Component
TwelveHoursTheme Component
PickerPoint Component
OutsideClickHandler Component
utils test
Color Palette (Now It has light and dark color)
Themes
Mode
Animations
Thanks to the Airbnb's open source project: react-dates, I have learn a lot from that. Thanks.