README：中文版

A time picker react-component, no jquery-rely, writing in es6 standard style.

Check here to see changed props in new version.

Online demo

Check here to play online demo.

Play in local

$ git clone https://github.com/ecmadao/react-times.git $ npm install $ npm run storybook

Install

dependencies:

No jQuery rely 😤😤😤

So generally speaking, you should already have react & react-dom dependencies in your project. If not:

$ npm install react react-dom moment moment-timezone --save-dev $ npm install react-times --save-dev

Config

Cause I'm using moment-timezone , you need to be able to parse json file.

Use webpack (version < 2) config as example:

$ npm i json-loader --save

{ module : { loaders : [ { include : /\.json$/ , loaders : [ "json-loader" ]} ] }, resolve : { extensions : [ '' , '.json' , '.jsx' , '.js' ] } }

Usage

This component has two themes now: Material Theme by default, or Classic Theme.

Always remember import css file when you use react-times

import React from 'react' ; import TimePicker from 'react-times' ; import 'react-times/css/material/default.css' ; import 'react-times/css/classic/default.css' ; export default class SomeComponent extends React . Component { onTimeChange(options) { } onFocusChange(focusStatue) { } render() { <TimePicker onFocusChange={ this .onFocusChange.bind( this )} onTimeChange={ this .onTimeChange.bind( this )} /> } }

See more examples here:

render() { <TimePicker showTimezone focused withoutIcon colorPalette= "dark" time= "13:05" theme= "material" timeMode= "12" timezone= "America/New_York" /> }

For more detail usage, you can visit example or see the source code.

Show time

24 hours mode with Material Theme, light color by default

<TimePicker />

12 hours mode with Material Theme, light color by default

<TimePicker timeMode= "12" />

24 hours mode with Material Theme, dark color

<TimePicker colorPalette= "dark" />

24 hours mode, showing user current timezone. (Besides, your can use timezone props to custom timezone)

<TimePicker showTimezone={ true }/>

24 hours mode with Classic Theme, light color by default

<TimePicker theme= "classic" />

24 hours mode with Classic Theme, dark color

<TimePicker colorPalette= "dark" theme= "classic" />

APIs

Props

time

Initial time, must be a string, with ${hour}:${minute} format, default now (by using moment() ):

time= '11:11' time= '11:01' time= '1:01' time= '1:1'

timeFormat

To show the time using custom style

timeFormat= 'HH:MM' timeFormat= 'hh:mm' timeFormat= 'H:M' timeFormat= 'h:m'

timeFormatter

To show the time using custom style

timeFormatter={({ hour, minute, meridiem }) => ` ${hour} - ${minute} ` }

focused

Whether the timepicker pannel is focused or not when it did mount. Default false

focused={ false } focused={ true }

withoutIcon

Whether the timepicker has a svg icon. Default false .

withoutIcon={ true }

colorPalette

The main color palette of picker pannel. Default light .

colorPalette= "dark" colorPalette= "light"

timeMode

Support "12" or "24" hours mode.

timeMode= "24" timeMode= 24 timeMode= "12" timeMode= 12

meridiem

PropTypes.string , support "PM" or "AM" for 12 hours mode, default AM

showTimezone

PropTypes.bool , whether show user timezone or not, default false

timezone

PropTypes.string , change user timezone, default user current local timezone.

trigger

React.component , means a DOM which can control TimePicker Modal "open" or "close" status.

<TimePicker focused={focused} trigger={( < div onClick = {this.handleFocusedChange.bind(this)} > click to open modal </ div > )} />

closeOnOutsideClick

If you don't wanna close panel when outside click, you can use closeOnOutsideClick={false}. Default true

< TimePicker closeOnOutsideClick = {false} />

disabled

Disable component. Default false

< TimePicker disabled = {true} />

draggable

If you don't want to drag the pointer, then you can set draggable props to false , then users can only use click to change time. Default true

< TimePicker draggable = {false} />

language

React.string , use different language. Default english.

<TimePicker language= "zh-cn" />

phrases

React.object , specify text values to use for specific messages. By default, phrases will be set from defaults based on language. Specify any of the available phrases you wish to override or all of them if your desired language is not yet supported. See language.js for default phrases.

<TimePicker phrases={{ confirm : 'Are you sure?' , cancel : 'Do you want to cancel?' , close : 'DONE' , am : 'Ante Meridiem' , pm : 'Post Meridiem' }} />

minuteStep

React.number , default 5 . It means the minium minute can change. You can set it to 1, 2, 3...

<TimePicker minuteStep={ 1 } />

timeConfig

React.object , to config from, to, step limit for classic theme panel.

<TimePicker theme= "classic" timeMode= "12" timeConfig={{ from : '08:00 PM' , to : '08:00 AM' , step : 1 , unit : 'hour' }} /> < TimePickerWrapper theme = "classic" timeMode = "24" timeConfig = {{ from: 9 , to: 19 , step: 30 , unit: ' minutes ' }} />

limitDrag

React.bool , default false . If true , it will limite the drag rotation by minuteStep

<TimePicker limitDrag />

Callback

onFocusChange

PropTypes.func

The callback func when component focused state is changed.

onTimeChange

PropTypes.func

The callback func when component hour or minute or AM/PM state is changed.

onTimeChange(options) { const { hour, minute, meridiem } = options; }

onTimezoneChange

PropTypes.func

The callback func when timezone changed. Receives timezone object as argument with the following properties: city

zoneAbbr

zoneName

Todos

Test TimePicker Component PickerDragHandler Component PickerPointGenerator Component MaterialTheme Component TwelveHoursTheme Component PickerPoint Component OutsideClickHandler Component utils test

Color Palette (Now It has light and dark color) light dark colorful

Themes Material Theme Classical Theme

Mode 12h mode 24h mode

Animations

Thx

Thanks to the Airbnb's open source project: react-dates, I have learn a lot from that. Thanks.

License

MIT License