Using bare setTimeout, setInterval, setImmediate and requestAnimationFrame calls is very dangerous because if you forget to cancel the request before the component is unmounted, you risk the callback throwing an exception.

If you include TimerMixin, then you can replace your calls to setTimeout(fn, 500) with this.setTimeout(fn, 500) (just prepend this. ) and everything will be properly cleaned up for you.

Installation

Install the module directly from npm:

npm install react-timer-mixin

Example