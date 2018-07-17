openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-timer-mixin

by reactjs
0.13.4 (see all)

TimerMixin provides timer functions for executing code in the future that are safely cleaned up when the component unmounts

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

139K

GitHub Stars

311

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Timer

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-timer-mixin

Using bare setTimeout, setInterval, setImmediate and requestAnimationFrame calls is very dangerous because if you forget to cancel the request before the component is unmounted, you risk the callback throwing an exception.

If you include TimerMixin, then you can replace your calls to setTimeout(fn, 500) with this.setTimeout(fn, 500) (just prepend this.) and everything will be properly cleaned up for you.

Installation

Install the module directly from npm:

npm install react-timer-mixin

Example

var React = require('react');
var TimerMixin = require('react-timer-mixin');

var Component = React.createClass({
  mixins: [TimerMixin],
  componentDidMount() {
    this.setTimeout(
      () => { console.log('I do not leak!'); },
      500
    );
  }
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ut
use-timerA timer hook for React
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rit
react-idle-timerUser activity timer component
GitHub Stars
612
Weekly Downloads
192K
rts
react-time-syncA React library to synchronize timers across an application
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
388
ri
react-interval🍇 Monorepo for React components
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
6K
rth
react-timing-hooksReact hooks for setTimeout, setInterval, requestAnimationFrame, requestIdleCallback
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
356
etl
elapsed-time-loggerSimiliar to console.time() but returns readable elapsed time e.g Label: 1 hour 20 minutes 10.3 seconds
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
754
See 23 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial