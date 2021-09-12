react-timer-hook
React timer hook is a custom react hook, built to handle timer, stopwatch, and time logic/state in your react component.
-
useTimer: Timers (countdown timer)
-
useStopwatch: Stopwatch (count up timer)
-
useTime: Time (return current time)
Setup
yarn add react-timer-hook OR
npm install --save react-timer-hook
useTimer - Demo
Example
import React from 'react';
import { useTimer } from 'react-timer-hook';
function MyTimer({ expiryTimestamp }) {
const {
seconds,
minutes,
hours,
days,
isRunning,
start,
pause,
resume,
restart,
} = useTimer({ expiryTimestamp, onExpire: () => console.warn('onExpire called') });
return (
<div style={{textAlign: 'center'}}>
<h1>react-timer-hook </h1>
<p>Timer Demo</p>
<div style={{fontSize: '100px'}}>
<span>{days}</span>:<span>{hours}</span>:<span>{minutes}</span>:<span>{seconds}</span>
</div>
<p>{isRunning ? 'Running' : 'Not running'}</p>
<button onClick={start}>Start</button>
<button onClick={pause}>Pause</button>
<button onClick={resume}>Resume</button>
<button onClick={() => {
// Restarts to 5 minutes timer
const time = new Date();
time.setSeconds(time.getSeconds() + 300);
restart(time)
}}>Restart</button>
</div>
);
}
export default function App() {
const time = new Date();
time.setSeconds(time.getSeconds() + 600);
return (
<div>
<MyTimer expiryTimestamp={time} />
</div>
);
}
Settings
|key
|Type
|Required
|Description
|expiryTimestamp
|Date object
|YES
|this will define for how long the timer will be running
|autoStart
|boolean
|No
|flag to decide if timer should start automatically, by default it is set to
true
|onExpire
|Function
|No
|callback function to be executed once countdown timer is expired
Values
|key
|Type
|Description
|seconds
|number
|seconds value
|minutes
|number
|minutes value
|hours
|number
|hours value
|days
|number
|days value
|isRunning
|boolean
|flag to indicate if timer is running or not
|pause
|function
|function to be called to pause timer
|start
|function
|function if called after pause the timer will continue based on original expiryTimestamp
|resume
|function
|function if called after pause the timer will continue countdown from last paused state
|restart
|function
|function to restart timer with new expiryTimestamp, accept 2 arguments first is the new
expiryTimestamp of type Date object and second is
autoStart of type boolean to decide if it should automatically start after restart or not, default is
true
useStopwatch - Demo
Example
import React from 'react';
import { useStopwatch } from 'react-timer-hook';
function MyStopwatch() {
const {
seconds,
minutes,
hours,
days,
isRunning,
start,
pause,
reset,
} = useStopwatch({ autoStart: true });
return (
<div style={{textAlign: 'center'}}>
<h1>react-timer-hook</h1>
<p>Stopwatch Demo</p>
<div style={{fontSize: '100px'}}>
<span>{days}</span>:<span>{hours}</span>:<span>{minutes}</span>:<span>{seconds}</span>
</div>
<p>{isRunning ? 'Running' : 'Not running'}</p>
<button onClick={start}>Start</button>
<button onClick={pause}>Pause</button>
<button onClick={reset}>Reset</button>
</div>
);
}
export default function App() {
return (
<div>
<MyStopwatch />
</div>
);
}
Settings
|key
|Type
|Required
|Description
|autoStart
|boolean
|No
|if set to
true stopwatch will auto start, by default it is set to
false
|offsetTimestamp
|Date object
|No
|this will define the initial stopwatch offset example:
const stopwatchOffset = new Date(); stopwatchOffset.setSeconds(stopwatchOffset.getSeconds() + 300); this will result in a 5 minutes offset and stopwatch will start from 0:0:5:0 instead of 0:0:0:0
Values
|key
|Type
|Description
|seconds
|number
|seconds value
|minutes
|number
|minutes value
|hours
|number
|hours value
|days
|number
|days value
|isRunning
|boolean
|flag to indicate if stopwatch is running or not
|start
|function
|function to be called to start/resume stopwatch
|pause
|function
|function to be called to pause stopwatch
|reset
|function
|function to be called to reset stopwatch to 0:0:0:0, you can also pass offset parameter to this function to reset stopwatch with offset, similar to how
offsetTimestamp will offset the initial stopwatch time, this function will accept also a second argument which will decide if stopwatch should automatically start after reset or not default is
true
useTime - Demo
Example
import React from 'react';
import { useTime } from 'react-timer-hook';
function MyTime() {
const {
seconds,
minutes,
hours,
ampm,
} = useTime({ format: '12-hour'});
return (
<div style={{textAlign: 'center'}}>
<h1>react-timer-hook </h1>
<p>Current Time Demo</p>
<div style={{fontSize: '100px'}}>
<span>{hours}</span>:<span>{minutes}</span>:<span>{seconds}</span><span>{ampm}</span>
</div>
</div>
);
}
export default function App() {
return (
<div>
<MyTime />
</div>
);
}
Settings
|key
|Type
|Required
|Description
|format
|string
|No
|if set to
12-hour time will be formatted with am/pm
Values
|key
|Type
|Description
|seconds
|number
|seconds value
|minutes
|number
|minutes value
|hours
|number
|hours value
|ampm
|string
|am/pm value if
12-hour format is used
Deprecation Warning:
Starting from
v1.1.0 and above default export
useTimer is deprecated, your old code will still work but it is better to start using named exports
{ useTimer, useStopwatch, useTime }