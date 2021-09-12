Amarjeet ● New Delhi , INDIA ● 73 Rating s ● 0 Review s ●

23 days ago

I recently used this hook in one of my projects. I used it to run a countdown timer and I served its purpose. The best thing i liked about this package is that i can extract the individual values like hours, minutes, and days and I can display them in any way i want. I can add my custom styling to them. It is also very lightweight and has proper documentation also