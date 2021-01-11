Warning: setState(...): Can only update a mounted or mounting component. This usually means you called setState() on an unmounted component. This is a no-op.
Warning: Can only update a mounted or mounting component. This usually means you called setState, replaceState, or forceUpdate on an unmounted component. This is a no-op.
Seeing a lot of the above? If so this might be useful!
React Timeout is a higher order component for React and React Native providing the wrapped component with safe versions of
|Set
|Clear
setTimeout
clearTimeout
setInterval
clearInterval
setImmediate
clearImmediate
requestAnimationFrame
cancelAnimationFrame
When the wrapped component is unmounted, any lingering timers will be canceled automatically.
npm install --save react-timeout
|React
|React Timeout
16.3+
2+
|<
16.3
1.x
import ReactTimeout from 'react-timeout'
The component simulates a light switch. It has a state
on which is
true or
false. When the button is clicked it waits
5000ms before switching the
on state.
import React from 'react'
import ReactTimeout from 'react-timeout'
class LightSwitchExample extends React.Component {
state = {
on: false
}
toggle = () => {
this.setState({ on: !this.state.on })
}
handleClick = (e) => {
this.props.setTimeout(this.toggle, 5000) // call the `toggle` function after 5000ms
}
render () {
return (
<div style={{ backgroundColor: (this.state.on ? 'yellow' : 'gray') }}>
<button onClick={this.handleClick}>Click me!</button>
</div>
)
}
}
export default ReactTimeout(LightSwitchExample)
If the component is unmounted before the
5000ms is up, the timeout is canceled by
ReactTimeout.
Had we just called the regular old
setTimeout, the callback
toggle would still fire and try setting the state of an unmounted component.
const Example = (props) => {
return (
<button
onClick={() => props.setTimeout(..)}>Click me!</button>
)
}
export default ReactTimeout(Example)
@ReactTimeout
class Example extends React.Component {
render () {
return (
<button
onClick={() => this.props.setTimeout(..)}>Click me!</button>
)
}
}
You can access the wrapped instance using
React.createRef from version
2+.
If you're using version
1.x you can access the wrapped instance with
component.getWrappedInstance().
The timer mixin recommended by the react-native docs.
Only supported by version
1.x.
If you're using a version of React Native that is
0.17 or below you have to import from the
/native namespace.
import ReactTimeout from 'react-timeout/native' // only for react-native 0.17 or below