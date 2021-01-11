React Timeout

Warning: setState(...): Can only update a mounted or mounting component. This usually means you called setState() on an unmounted component. This is a no-op.

Warning: Can only update a mounted or mounting component. This usually means you called setState, replaceState, or forceUpdate on an unmounted component. This is a no-op.

Seeing a lot of the above? If so this might be useful!

React Timeout is a higher order component for React and React Native providing the wrapped component with safe versions of

Set Clear setTimeout clearTimeout setInterval clearInterval setImmediate clearImmediate requestAnimationFrame cancelAnimationFrame

When the wrapped component is unmounted, any lingering timers will be canceled automatically.

Installation

npm install --save react-timeout

Version Compatibility

React React Timeout 16.3 + 2+ < 16.3 1.x

Usage

React / React Native

import ReactTimeout from 'react-timeout'

Examples

ES6 Classes - "The Light Switch"

The component simulates a light switch. It has a state on which is true or false . When the button is clicked it waits 5000ms before switching the on state.

import React from 'react' import ReactTimeout from 'react-timeout' class LightSwitchExample extends React . Component { state = { on : false } toggle = () => { this .setState({ on : ! this .state.on }) } handleClick = ( e ) => { this .props.setTimeout( this .toggle, 5000 ) } render () { return ( < div style = {{ backgroundColor: ( this.state.on ? ' yellow ' : ' gray ') }}> < button onClick = {this.handleClick} > Click me! </ button > </ div > ) } } export default ReactTimeout(LightSwitchExample)

If the component is unmounted before the 5000ms is up, the timeout is canceled by ReactTimeout .

Had we just called the regular old setTimeout , the callback toggle would still fire and try setting the state of an unmounted component.

Functional Stateless Components

const Example = ( props ) => { return ( < button onClick = {() => props.setTimeout(..)}>Click me! </ button > ) } export default ReactTimeout(Example)

With Annotations

@ReactTimeout class Example extends React . Component { render () { return ( < button onClick = {() => this.props.setTimeout(..)}>Click me! </ button > ) } }

Accessing the wrapped instance

You can access the wrapped instance using React.createRef from version 2+ .

If you're using version 1.x you can access the wrapped instance with component.getWrappedInstance() .

Something similar

The timer mixin recommended by the react-native docs.

React Native 0.17 and below

Only supported by version 1.x .

If you're using a version of React Native that is 0.17 or below you have to import from the /native namespace.