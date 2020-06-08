React Timelines

Demo

Install

npm install react-timelines yarn add react-timelines

Use

import Timeline from 'react-timelines' const MyWidget = () => < Timeline { ...props } /> export default MyWidget

Styling

Using Webpack

Using Webpack with CSS loader, add the following:

import 'react-timelines/lib/css/style.css'

Using Sass (SCSS)

Using Sass you can configure the timeline with variables:

$react-timelines-font-family : MaryAnn; $react-timelines-sidebar-width : 320px ; @ import '~/react-timelines/src/scss/style' ;

Create a CSS file with the contents of react-timelines/lib/css/style.css and include it in <head>

Development

npm install npm run watch

This library is developed using VSCode - opening it in VSCode will recommend extensions, and enable linting and auto-formatting of code.