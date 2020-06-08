# with npm
npm install react-timelines
# or with Yarn
yarn add react-timelines
import Timeline from 'react-timelines'
const MyWidget = () => <Timeline {...props} />
export default MyWidget
Using Webpack with CSS loader, add the following:
import 'react-timelines/lib/css/style.css'
Using Sass you can configure the timeline with variables:
$react-timelines-font-family: MaryAnn;
$react-timelines-sidebar-width: 320px;
@import '~/react-timelines/src/scss/style';
Create a CSS file with the contents of
react-timelines/lib/css/style.css and include it in
<head>
npm install
npm run watch
This library is developed using VSCode - opening it in VSCode will recommend extensions, and enable linting and auto-formatting of code.