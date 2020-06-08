openbase logo
react-timelines

by JSainsburyPLC
2.6.1

React Timelines Library

Documentation
1.9K

GitHub Stars

192

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Timeline

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Timelines

Demo

Install

# with npm
npm install react-timelines

# or with Yarn
yarn add react-timelines

Use

import Timeline from 'react-timelines'

const MyWidget = () => <Timeline {...props} />

export default MyWidget

Styling

Using Webpack

Using Webpack with CSS loader, add the following:

import 'react-timelines/lib/css/style.css'

Using Sass (SCSS)

Using Sass you can configure the timeline with variables:

$react-timelines-font-family: MaryAnn;
$react-timelines-sidebar-width: 320px;

@import '~/react-timelines/src/scss/style';

Without build tools

Create a CSS file with the contents of react-timelines/lib/css/style.css and include it in <head>

Development

npm install
npm run watch

This library is developed using VSCode - opening it in VSCode will recommend extensions, and enable linting and auto-formatting of code.

