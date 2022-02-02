React Timeline 9000

A performance focused timeline component in react

Getting Started

Add import react-timeline-9000/lib/style.css (or use your own styles based on this file)

Interaction

Default interaction for multiple selection is largely governed by the leading item, which is defined as the item that is directly interacted with when multiple items are selected.

Dragging

All items will move by the same horizontal delta and row changes will be calculated by the row delta of the leading item

Resizing

All items will gain the resize delta from the leading item.

Overriding the default behaviour

onInteraction(type, changes, leadTimeDelta, leaderGroupDelta,selectedItems)

Props Summary

Props

Name Default Description groupOffset startDate endDate snapMinutes showCursorTime cursorTimeFormat itemHeight timelineMode timebarFormat itemRenderer groupRenderer shallowUpdateCheck False If true timeline will try to minimize re-renders . Set to false if items don't show up/update on prop change forceRedrawFunc () => False Function called when shallowUpdateCheck ==true. If returns true the timeline will be redrawn. If false the library will decide if redrawing is required

Data

Name items groups selectedItems

Callbacks

Name onItemClick onItemDoubleClick onItemContext onInteraction onRowClick onRowContext onRowDoubleClick onItemHover onItemLeave

Styling

View src/style.css for styling examples.

for styling examples. For the default styles, import react-timeline-9000/lib/style.css

Default Z-indexes