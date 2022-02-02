A performance focused timeline component in react
|Action
|Command
|Build
$ make
|Test
$ make test or
$ make test-watch
|Run dev server
$ make run
import react-timeline-9000/lib/style.css (or use your own styles based on this file)
Feel free to make a PR :)
Default interaction for multiple selection is largely governed by the leading item, which is defined as the item that is directly interacted with when multiple items are selected.
All items will move by the same horizontal delta and row changes will be calculated by the row delta of the leading item
All items will gain the resize delta from the leading item.
TBA
onInteraction(type, changes, leadTimeDelta, leaderGroupDelta,selectedItems)
See http://react-timeline-9000.s3-website-ap-southeast-2.amazonaws.com/docs/ for detailed docs
|Name
|Default
|Description
|groupOffset
|startDate
|endDate
|snapMinutes
|showCursorTime
|cursorTimeFormat
|itemHeight
|timelineMode
|timebarFormat
|itemRenderer
|groupRenderer
|shallowUpdateCheck
|False
|If true timeline will try to minimize re-renders . Set to false if items don't show up/update on prop change
|forceRedrawFunc
|() => False
|Function called when
shallowUpdateCheck==true. If returns true the timeline will be redrawn. If false the library will decide if redrawing is required
|Name
|items
|groups
|selectedItems
|Name
|onItemClick
|onItemDoubleClick
|onItemContext
|onInteraction
|onRowClick
|onRowContext
|onRowDoubleClick
|onItemHover
|onItemLeave
src/style.css for styling examples.
react-timeline-9000/lib/style.css
|Item
|Index
|Row Layers
|1
|Vertical markers
|2
|Timeline items
|3
|Timeline items when dragging/resizing
|4
|Selection box (for multi-select)
|5
|Group column
|6