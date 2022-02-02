openbase logo
react-timeline-9000

by React9k
1.1.3 (see all)

React Timeline

Overview

110

GitHub Stars

220

Maintenance

Last Commit

18d ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Timeline

Readme

React Timeline 9000

A performance focused timeline component in react

Build Status CodeFactor

Demo

Documentation

Getting Started

ActionCommand
Build$ make
Test$ make test or $ make test-watch
Run dev server$ make run
  • Add import react-timeline-9000/lib/style.css (or use your own styles based on this file)

Contributing

Feel free to make a PR :)

Interaction

Default interaction for multiple selection is largely governed by the leading item, which is defined as the item that is directly interacted with when multiple items are selected.

Dragging

All items will move by the same horizontal delta and row changes will be calculated by the row delta of the leading item

Resizing

All items will gain the resize delta from the leading item.

Overriding the default behaviour

TBA

onInteraction(type, changes, leadTimeDelta, leaderGroupDelta,selectedItems)

Props Summary

See http://react-timeline-9000.s3-website-ap-southeast-2.amazonaws.com/docs/ for detailed docs

Props

NameDefaultDescription
groupOffset
startDate
endDate
snapMinutes
showCursorTime
cursorTimeFormat
itemHeight
timelineMode
timebarFormat
itemRenderer
groupRenderer
shallowUpdateCheckFalseIf true timeline will try to minimize re-renders . Set to false if items don't show up/update on prop change
forceRedrawFunc() => FalseFunction called when shallowUpdateCheck==true. If returns true the timeline will be redrawn. If false the library will decide if redrawing is required

Data

Name
items
groups
selectedItems

Callbacks

Name
onItemClick
onItemDoubleClick
onItemContext
onInteraction
onRowClick
onRowContext
onRowDoubleClick
onItemHover
onItemLeave

Styling

  • View src/style.css for styling examples.
  • For the default styles, import react-timeline-9000/lib/style.css

Default Z-indexes

ItemIndex
Row Layers1
Vertical markers2
Timeline items3
Timeline items when dragging/resizing4
Selection box (for multi-select)5
Group column6

