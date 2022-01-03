

React Timekeeper

Time picker based on the style of the Android Google Keep app.

Features

supports both 12 hour and 24 hour mode, and flexible time formats

simple to use with many customizable options

smooth, beautiful animations with react spring

typescript support

css variable support for custom styles

Installation

yarn add react-timekeeper or via npm npm install --save react-timekeeper

Version 2+ of timekeeper requires react hooks (v16.8). If you're using an older version of react, install timekeeper v1 via

npm install --save react-timekeeper@^1.0.0

Usage

import React, {useState} from 'react' ; import TimeKeeper from 'react-timekeeper' ; function YourComponent ( ) { const [time, setTime] = useState( '12:34pm' ) return ( < div > < TimeKeeper time = {time} onChange = {(data) => setTime(data.formatted12)} /> < span > Time is {time} </ span > </ div > ) }

All styles are inlined via emotion so no css imports are required.

API

For full api and examples, see API docs and examples

Development

Clone the repo nvm use v12.16.0 (or anything >12+) yarn install may also need to install react since it's a peer dev: yarn add -P react react-dom npm run docs:dev Navigate to localhost:3002

Contributing

Before submitting a PR, ensure that:

you follow all eslint rules (should be automatic) all tests pass via npm run tests everything builds docs - npm run docs:build

lib - npm run lib provide detailed info on what bug you're fixing or feature you're adding - if possible include a screenshot/gif

Other useful commands: