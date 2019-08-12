react-time-range-slider is a React component allowing users to integrate time range slider. It can accept start and end time. It also allow to define time format default 24 hour time format

Demo

A running demo is available here

Installation

With npm installed, run

npm install react- time - range -slider

Usage

var TimeRangeSlider = require ( 'react-time-range-slider' )

import React from 'react' ; import { render} from 'react-dom' ; import TimeRangeSlider from 'react-time-range-slider' ; class App extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .featureRef = React.createRef(); this .changeStartHandler = this .changeStartHandler.bind( this ); this .timeChangeHandler = this .timeChangeHandler.bind( this ); this .changeCompleteHandler = this .changeCompleteHandler.bind( this ); this .state = { value : { start : "00:00" , end : "23:59" } } } changeStartHandler(time){ console .log( "Start Handler Called" , time); } timeChangeHandler(time){ this .setState({ value : time }); } changeCompleteHandler(time){ console .log( "Complete Handler Called" , time); } render() { return ( < div > < TimeRangeSlider disabled = {false} format = {24} maxValue = { " 23:59 "} minValue = { " 00:00 "} name = { " time_range "} onChangeStart = {this.changeStartHandler} onChangeComplete = {this.changeCompleteHandler} onChange = {this.timeChangeHandler} step = {15} value = {this.state.value}/ > </ div > ); } }; render( < App /> , document.getElementById("app"));

API

disabled: boolean

If this property is set to true, your component is disabled. This means you'll not able to interact with it.

draggableTrack: boolean

If this property is set to true, you can drag the entire track.

format: number

How times should be displayed. Possible values 12|24.

maxValue: string

Set a maximum value for your component. You cannot drag your slider beyond this value.

minValue: string

Set a minimum value for your component. You cannot drag your slider under this value.

name: string

Set a name for your form component.

onChange: Function(Range): void

Whenever your user interacts with your component (i.e.: dragging a slider), this function gets called. Inside the function, you should assign the new value to your component.

onChangeStart: Function(Range): void

Whenever your user starts interacting with your component (i.e.: onMouseDown , or onTouchStart ), this function gets called.

onChangeComplete: Function(Range): void

Every mouse / touch event can trigger multiple updates, therefore causing onChange callback to fire multiple times. On the other hand, onChangeComplete callback only gets called when the user stops dragging.

step: number

The amount of time, in minutes, increment/decrement when time range change.

value: Range

Set the current value for your component

Defaults