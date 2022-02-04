openbase logo
rtp

react-time-picker

by Wojciech Maj
4.4.4 (see all)

A time picker for your React app.

Overview

React-Time-Picker

A time picker for your React app.

  • Supports virtually any language
  • No moment.js needed

tl;dr

  • Install by executing npm install react-time-picker or yarn add react-time-picker.
  • Import by adding import TimePicker from 'react-time-picker'.
  • Use by adding <TimePicker />. Use onChange prop for getting new values.

Demo

A minimal demo page can be found in sample directory.

Online demo is also available!

Looking for a date picker or a datetime picker?

React-Time-Picker will play nicely with React-Date-Picker and React-DateTime-Picker. Check them out!

Getting started

Compatibility

Your project needs to use React 16.3 or later. If you use an older version of React, please refer to the table below to find a suitable React-Time-Picker version.

React versionNewest compatible React-Time-Picker version
≥16.3latest
≥16.03.x

Legacy browsers

If you need to support legacy browsers like Internet Explorer 10, you will need to use Intl.js or another Intl polyfill along with React-Date-Picker.

Installation

Add React-Time-Picker to your project by executing npm install react-time-picker or yarn add react-time-picker.

Usage

Here's an example of basic usage:

import React, { useState } from 'react';
import TimePicker from 'react-time-picker';

function MyApp() {
  const [value, onChange] = useState('10:00');

  return (
    <div>
      <TimePicker onChange={onChange} value={value} />
    </div>
  );
}

Custom styling

If you don't want to use default React-Time-Picker and React-Clock styles, you can import React-Time-Picker without them by using import TimePicker from 'react-time-picker/dist/entry.nostyle'; instead.

Styles loaded by the default entry file are react-time-picker/dist/TimePicker.css and react-clock/dist/Clock.css. You can copy them to your project to build your own upon them.

User guide

TimePicker

Displays an input field complete with custom inputs, native input and a clock.

Props

Prop nameDescriptionDefault valueExample values
amPmAriaLabelaria-label for the AM/PM select input.n/a"Select AM/PM"
autoFocusAutomatically focuses the input on mount.n/atrue
classNameClass name(s) that will be added along with "react-time-picker" to the main React-Time-Picker <div> element.n/a
  • String: "class1 class2"
  • Array of strings: ["class1", "class2 class3"]
clearAriaLabelaria-label for the clear button.n/a"Clear value"
clearIconContent of the clear button. Setting the value explicitly to null will hide the icon.(default icon)
  • String: "Clear"
  • React element: <ClearIcon />
clockAriaLabelaria-label for the clock button.n/a"Toggle clock"
clockClassNameClass name(s) that will be added along with "react-clock" to the main React-Clock <time> element.n/a
  • String: "class1 class2"
  • Array of strings: ["class1", "class2 class3"]
clockIconContent of the clock button. Setting the value explicitly to null will hide the icon.(default icon)
  • String: "Clock"
  • React element: <ClockIcon />
closeClockWhether to close the clock on value selection.truefalse
disabledWhether the time picker should be disabled.falsetrue
disableClockWhen set to true, will remove the clock and the button toggling its visibility.falsetrue
formatInput format based on Unicode Technical Standard #35. Supported values are: H, HH, h, hh, m, mm, s, ss, a.n/a"h:m:s a"
hourAriaLabelaria-label for the hour input.n/a"Hour"
hourPlaceholderplaceholder for the hour input."--""hh"
isOpenWhether the clock should be opened.falsetrue
localeLocale that should be used by the time picker and the clock. Can be any IETF language tag.User's browser settings"hu-HU"
maxDetailHow detailed time picking shall be. Can be "hour", "minute" or "second"."minute""second"
maxTimeMaximum time that the user can select.n/a
  • Date: new Date()
  • String: "22:15:00"
minTimeMinimum date that the user can select.n/a
  • Date: new Date()
  • String: "22:15:00"
minuteAriaLabelaria-label for the minute input.n/a"Minute"
minutePlaceholderplaceholder for the minute input."--""mm"
nameInput name."time""myCustomName"
nativeInputAriaLabelaria-label for the native time input.n/a"Time"
onChangeFunction called when the user picks a valid time.n/a(value) => alert('New time is: ', value)
onClockCloseFunction called when the clock closes.n/a() => alert('Clock closed')
onClockOpenFunction called when the clock opens.n/a() => alert('Clock opened')
openClockOnFocusWhether to open the clock on input focus.truefalse
requiredWhether date input should be required.falsetrue
secondAriaLabelaria-label for the second input.n/a"Second"
secondPlaceholderplaceholder for the second input."--""ss"
valueInput value.n/a
  • Date: new Date()
  • String: "22:15:00"

Clock

TimePicker component passes all props to React-Clock, with the exception of className (you can use clockClassName for that instead). There are tons of customizations you can do! For more information, see Clock component props.

License

The MIT License.

Author

Wojciech Maj
kontakt@wojtekmaj.pl
https://wojtekmaj.pl

