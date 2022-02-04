A time picker for your React app.

Supports virtually any language

No moment.js needed

Install by executing npm install react-time-picker or yarn add react-time-picker .

or . Import by adding import TimePicker from 'react-time-picker' .

. Use by adding <TimePicker /> . Use onChange prop for getting new values.

Demo

A minimal demo page can be found in sample directory.

Online demo is also available!

React-Time-Picker will play nicely with React-Date-Picker and React-DateTime-Picker. Check them out!

Getting started

Compatibility

Your project needs to use React 16.3 or later. If you use an older version of React, please refer to the table below to find a suitable React-Time-Picker version.

React version Newest compatible React-Time-Picker version ≥16.3 latest ≥16.0 3.x

Legacy browsers

If you need to support legacy browsers like Internet Explorer 10, you will need to use Intl.js or another Intl polyfill along with React-Date-Picker.

Installation

Add React-Time-Picker to your project by executing npm install react-time-picker or yarn add react-time-picker .

Usage

Here's an example of basic usage:

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import TimePicker from 'react-time-picker' ; function MyApp ( ) { const [value, onChange] = useState( '10:00' ); return ( < div > < TimePicker onChange = {onChange} value = {value} /> </ div > ); }

Custom styling

If you don't want to use default React-Time-Picker and React-Clock styles, you can import React-Time-Picker without them by using import TimePicker from 'react-time-picker/dist/entry.nostyle'; instead.

Styles loaded by the default entry file are react-time-picker/dist/TimePicker.css and react-clock/dist/Clock.css . You can copy them to your project to build your own upon them.

User guide

TimePicker

Displays an input field complete with custom inputs, native input and a clock.

Props

Prop name Description Default value Example values amPmAriaLabel aria-label for the AM/PM select input. n/a "Select AM/PM" autoFocus Automatically focuses the input on mount. n/a true className Class name(s) that will be added along with "react-time-picker" to the main React-Time-Picker <div> element. n/a String: "class1 class2"

Array of strings: ["class1", "class2 class3"] clearAriaLabel aria-label for the clear button. n/a "Clear value" clearIcon Content of the clear button. Setting the value explicitly to null will hide the icon. (default icon) String: "Clear"

React element: <ClearIcon /> clockAriaLabel aria-label for the clock button. n/a "Toggle clock" clockClassName Class name(s) that will be added along with "react-clock" to the main React-Clock <time> element. n/a String: "class1 class2"

Array of strings: ["class1", "class2 class3"] clockIcon Content of the clock button. Setting the value explicitly to null will hide the icon. (default icon) String: "Clock"

React element: <ClockIcon /> closeClock Whether to close the clock on value selection. true false disabled Whether the time picker should be disabled. false true disableClock When set to true , will remove the clock and the button toggling its visibility. false true format Input format based on Unicode Technical Standard #35. Supported values are: H , HH , h , hh , m , mm , s , ss , a . n/a "h:m:s a" hourAriaLabel aria-label for the hour input. n/a "Hour" hourPlaceholder placeholder for the hour input. "--" "hh" isOpen Whether the clock should be opened. false true locale Locale that should be used by the time picker and the clock. Can be any IETF language tag. User's browser settings "hu-HU" maxDetail How detailed time picking shall be. Can be "hour" , "minute" or "second" . "minute" "second" maxTime Maximum time that the user can select. n/a Date: new Date()

String: "22:15:00" minTime Minimum date that the user can select. n/a Date: new Date()

String: "22:15:00" minuteAriaLabel aria-label for the minute input. n/a "Minute" minutePlaceholder placeholder for the minute input. "--" "mm" name Input name. "time" "myCustomName" nativeInputAriaLabel aria-label for the native time input. n/a "Time" onChange Function called when the user picks a valid time. n/a (value) => alert('New time is: ', value) onClockClose Function called when the clock closes. n/a () => alert('Clock closed') onClockOpen Function called when the clock opens. n/a () => alert('Clock opened') openClockOnFocus Whether to open the clock on input focus. true false required Whether date input should be required. false true secondAriaLabel aria-label for the second input. n/a "Second" secondPlaceholder placeholder for the second input. "--" "ss" value Input value. n/a Date: new Date()

String: "22:15:00"

Clock

TimePicker component passes all props to React-Clock, with the exception of className (you can use clockClassName for that instead). There are tons of customizations you can do! For more information, see Clock component props.

License

The MIT License.

Author