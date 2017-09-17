openbase logo
react-time-line

by Arun Ghosh
0.3.0 (see all)

A react component to display event in a vertical timeline format

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

226

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

react-time-line

Build Status

A react component to display event in a vertical timeline format. This is based on the timeline found in AdminLte.

Live example here.

alt tag

Installation

npm install react-time-line

Usage

const events = [
  {ts: "2017-09-17T12:22:46.587Z", text: 'Logged in'},
  {ts: "2017-09-17T12:21:46.587Z", text: 'Clicked Home Page'},
  {ts: "2017-09-17T12:20:46.587Z", text: 'Edited Profile'},
  {ts: "2017-09-16T12:22:46.587Z", text: 'Registred'},
  {ts: "2017-09-16T12:21:46.587Z", text: 'Clicked Cart'},
  {ts: "2017-09-16T12:20:46.587Z", text: 'Clicked Checkout'},
];

// default format is "hh:mm"
<Timeline items={events} format="hh:mm a" />

The events should be ordered in a way you need.

For time formatting options check momentjs format docs.

Style

Currently there is no proper way to set the style. As a hack you can override the default style. Check for the default style in src/style.scss.

For developers

To make new build

npm run build

To run dev server

npm run dev

To run test

npm run test

Buy Me A Coffee

Alternatives

Tutorials

