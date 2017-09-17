A react component to display event in a vertical timeline format. This is based on the timeline found in AdminLte.

Live example here.

Installation

npm install react- time - line

Usage

const events = [ { ts : "2017-09-17T12:22:46.587Z" , text : 'Logged in' }, { ts : "2017-09-17T12:21:46.587Z" , text : 'Clicked Home Page' }, { ts : "2017-09-17T12:20:46.587Z" , text : 'Edited Profile' }, { ts : "2017-09-16T12:22:46.587Z" , text : 'Registred' }, { ts : "2017-09-16T12:21:46.587Z" , text : 'Clicked Cart' }, { ts : "2017-09-16T12:20:46.587Z" , text : 'Clicked Checkout' }, ]; < Timeline items = {events} format = "hh:mm a" />

The events should be ordered in a way you need.

For time formatting options check momentjs format docs.

Style

Currently there is no proper way to set the style. As a hack you can override the default style. Check for the default style in src/style.scss .

For developers

To make new build

npm run build

To run dev server

npm run dev

To run test