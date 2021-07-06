Contributor: Dima Bukhal - dimabuhal@gmail.com Collaborators: Dima Bukhal - dimabuhal@gmail.com, arthurvi (https://github.com/arthurvi, https://www.npmjs.com/~arthurvi)
If you want be contributors or collaborators - write me on dimabuhal@gmail.com with the theme 'react-time-input IMPORTANT'
A simple react component for select time in format HH:mm timeInput.jsx Its used webpack for building and es6 syntax
npm install react-time-input --save
const TimeWrapper = () => {
const onFocusHandler = (event) => {
console.log("hello there you entered : my name is ", event.target.name);
}
const onBlurHandler = (event) => {
console.log("you left ");
}
const onTimeChangeHandler = (val) => {
if (val.length === 5) {
// do something with this value
}
}
return (
<TimeInput
name="example"
initTime='11:12'
className='s-input -time'
mountFocus='true'
onTimeChange={onTimeChangeHandler}
onFocusHandler={onFocusHandler}
onBlurHandler={onBlurHandler}
/>
);
}
function App() {
return (
<TimeWrapper/>
);
}
ReactDOM.render(<App/>, document.querySelector("#myApp"));
> $ git clone https://github.com/dima-bu/react-time-input.git
Then install the dependencies:
npm install
You can simply run webpack example build using this command:
npm run example
Open in the web browser file ./example/index.html
Create build
npm run build
Please contribute to the project if you think this can be done better in any way even for this README :)