What's in it?

A simple react component for select time in format HH:mm timeInput.jsx Its used webpack for building and es6 syntax

Basic Usage

npm install react- time - input

const TimeWrapper = () => { const onFocusHandler = ( event ) => { console .log( "hello there you entered : my name is " , event.target.name); } const onBlurHandler = ( event ) => { console .log( "you left " ); } const onTimeChangeHandler = ( val ) => { if (val.length === 5 ) { } } return ( < TimeInput name = "example" initTime = '11:12' className = 's-input -time' mountFocus = 'true' onTimeChange = {onTimeChangeHandler} onFocusHandler = {onFocusHandler} onBlurHandler = {onBlurHandler} /> ); } function App() { return ( < TimeWrapper /> ); } ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.querySelector("#myApp"));

To run

You'll need to have git and node installed in your system.

Fork and clone the project:

> $ git clone https://github.com/dima-bu/react- time - input .git

Then install the dependencies:

npm install

You can simply run webpack example build using this command:

npm run example

Open in the web browser file ./example/index.html

Create build

npm run build

Please contribute to the project if you think this can be done better in any way even for this README :)