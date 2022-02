Page transitions for react router dom. Animate your routes programmatically during navigation. Instead of defining the animation inside <Route /> , this module defines inside <Link /> , allowing to easily reach and leave the same url with different transitions.

Documentation

Features

Create dynamic transitions on the fly.

No need to load a bunch of CSS!

Zero dependencies.

20+ built-in transitions (the tigers).

Minimum configuration.

Fully customizable (raise your own tigers!).

Built with react-transition-group and react-router-dom.

Inspired by react-router-transition and this transitions collection.

Installation

npm i react-tiger- transition

You need to install peerDependencies:

npm i react-router-dom react- transition -group

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.