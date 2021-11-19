Extremal flexible and effective way to communicate between components.
This library provides tools to map props directly from one component to another. Source component may be specified in one place of react tree and destination component which receives that props in another place of react tree.
This allows to create
agent component (or set of agents) which maps some of
its props to named area and also allows to create
container (or set of
containers) of that area from which that props are received.
And then all what you need is just to instantiate one or more created
through-container in one place(s) and specify some props for it in one or more
through-agent in another place(s) of react tree.
Read the Documentation
const Header = () => (
Your ballance: <IndicatorContainer/> USD
)
const Content = () => (
<IndicatorAgent balance=1000 />
)
<App>
<Header />
<Content />
</App>