Declarative data mapping through react tree

Extremal flexible and effective way to communicate between components.

This library provides tools to map props directly from one component to another. Source component may be specified in one place of react tree and destination component which receives that props in another place of react tree.

This allows to create agent component (or set of agents) which maps some of its props to named area and also allows to create container (or set of containers) of that area from which that props are received.

And then all what you need is just to instantiate one or more created through-container in one place(s) and specify some props for it in one or more through-agent in another place(s) of react tree.

Synopsis

const Header = () => ( Your ballance: < IndicatorContainer /> USD ) const Content = () => ( < IndicatorAgent balance = 1000 /> ) < App > < Header /> < Content /> </ App >

