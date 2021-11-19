openbase logo
react-through

by Serguei Okladnikov
1.1.4 (see all)

🌳 Declarative data mapping through react tree

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.9K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-through

Declarative data mapping through react tree

Extremal flexible and effective way to communicate between components.

This library provides tools to map props directly from one component to another. Source component may be specified in one place of react tree and destination component which receives that props in another place of react tree.

This allows to create agent component (or set of agents) which maps some of its props to named area and also allows to create container (or set of containers) of that area from which that props are received.

And then all what you need is just to instantiate one or more created through-container in one place(s) and specify some props for it in one or more through-agent in another place(s) of react tree.

Read the Documentation

Synopsis

  const Header = () => (
    Your ballance: <IndicatorContainer/> USD
  )

  const Content = () => (
    <IndicatorAgent balance=1000 />
  )

  <App>
    <Header />
    <Content />
  </App>

LICENSE

MIT

