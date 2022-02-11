react-three-fiber is a React renderer for threejs on the web and react-native.
npm install three react-three-fiber
These demos are real, you can click them! They contain the full code, too.
Building dynamic scene graphs declaratively with re-usable components makes dealing with threejs easier and brings order and sanity to your codebase. These components react to state changes, are interactive out of the box and can tap into React's infinite ecosystem.
None. Everything that works in threejs will work here. In contrast to "bindings" where a library ships/maintains dozens of wrapper components, it just renders JSX to threejs dynamically:
<mesh /> simply is another expression for
new THREE.Mesh(). It does not know or target a specific threejs version nor does it need updates for modified, added or removed upstream features.
No. Rendering performance is up to threejs and the GPU. Components participate in the renderloop outside of React, without any additional overhead. React is otherwise very efficient in building and managing component-trees, it could potentially outperform manual/imperative apps at scale.
|Let's make a re-usable component that has its own state, reacts to user-input and participates in the render-loop. (live demo).
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import React, { useRef, useState } from 'react'
import { Canvas, useFrame } from 'react-three-fiber'
function Box(props) {
// This reference will give us direct access to the mesh
const mesh = useRef()
// Set up state for the hovered and active state
const [hovered, setHover] = useState(false)
const [active, setActive] = useState(false)
// Rotate mesh every frame, this is outside of React without overhead
useFrame(() => {
mesh.current.rotation.x = mesh.current.rotation.y += 0.01
})
return (
<mesh
{...props}
ref={mesh}
scale={active ? [1.5, 1.5, 1.5] : [1, 1, 1]}
onClick={(event) => setActive(!active)}
onPointerOver={(event) => setHover(true)}
onPointerOut={(event) => setHover(false)}>
<boxBufferGeometry args={[1, 1, 1]} />
<meshStandardMaterial color={hovered ? 'hotpink' : 'orange'} />
</mesh>
)
}
ReactDOM.render(
<Canvas>
<ambientLight />
<pointLight position={[10, 10, 10]} />
<Box position={[-1.2, 0, 0]} />
<Box position={[1.2, 0, 0]} />
</Canvas>,
document.getElementById('root')
)
Some reading material:
@react-three/gltfjsx – turns GLTFs into JSX components
@react-three/drei – useful helpers for react-three-fiber
@react-three/postprocessing – post-processing effects
@react-three/flex – flexbox for react-three-fiber
@react-three/xr – VR/AR controllers and events
@react-three/cannon – physics based hooks
zustand – state management
react-spring – a spring-physics-based animation library
react-use-gesture – mouse/touch gestures
react-three-gui – GUI/debug tools
