react-three-fiber is a React renderer for threejs on the web and react-native.

npm install three react-three-fiber

These demos are real, you can click them! They contain the full code, too.

Building dynamic scene graphs declaratively with re-usable components makes dealing with threejs easier and brings order and sanity to your codebase. These components react to state changes, are interactive out of the box and can tap into React's infinite ecosystem.

Does it have limitations?

None. Everything that works in threejs will work here. In contrast to "bindings" where a library ships/maintains dozens of wrapper components, it just renders JSX to threejs dynamically: <mesh /> simply is another expression for new THREE.Mesh() . It does not know or target a specific threejs version nor does it need updates for modified, added or removed upstream features.

Is it slower than raw threejs?

No. Rendering performance is up to threejs and the GPU. Components participate in the renderloop outside of React, without any additional overhead. React is otherwise very efficient in building and managing component-trees, it could potentially outperform manual/imperative apps at scale.

What does it look like?

Let's make a re-usable component that has its own state, reacts to user-input and participates in the render-loop. (live demo).

import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import React, { useRef, useState } from 'react' import { Canvas, useFrame } from 'react-three-fiber' function Box ( props ) { const mesh = useRef() const [hovered, setHover] = useState( false ) const [active, setActive] = useState( false ) useFrame( () => { mesh.current.rotation.x = mesh.current.rotation.y += 0.01 }) return ( <mesh {...props} ref={mesh} scale={active ? [1.5, 1.5, 1.5] : [1, 1, 1]} onClick={(event) => setActive(!active)} onPointerOver={(event) => setHover(true)} onPointerOut={(event) => setHover(false)}> <boxBufferGeometry args={[1, 1, 1]} /> <meshStandardMaterial color={hovered ? 'hotpink' : 'orange'} /> </mesh> ) } ReactDOM.render( <Canvas> <ambientLight /> <pointLight position={[10, 10, 10]} /> <Box position={[-1.2, 0, 0]} /> <Box position={[1.2, 0, 0]} /> </Canvas>, document.getElementById('root') )

Show TypeScript example import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import React, { useRef, useState } from 'react' import { Canvas, MeshProps, useFrame } from 'react-three-fiber' import { Mesh } from 'three' function Box(props: MeshProps) { // This reference will give us direct access to the mesh const mesh = useRef<Mesh>() // Set up state for the hovered and active state const [hovered, setHover] = useState(false) const [active, setActive] = useState(false) // Rotate mesh every frame, this is outside of React without overhead useFrame(() => { if (mesh.current) mesh.current.rotation.x = mesh.current.rotation.y += 0.01 }) return ( <mesh {...props} ref={mesh} scale={active ? [1.5, 1.5, 1.5] : [1, 1, 1]} onClick={(_event) => setActive(!active)} onPointerOver={(event) => setHover(true)} onPointerOut={(event) => setHover(false)}> <boxBufferGeometry args={[1, 1, 1]} /> <meshStandardMaterial color={hovered ? 'hotpink' : 'orange'} /> </mesh> ) } ReactDOM.render( <Canvas> <ambientLight /> <pointLight position={[10, 10, 10]} /> <Box position={[-1.2, 0, 0]} /> <Box position={[1.2, 0, 0]} /> </Canvas>, document.getElementById('root') )

API

Fundamentals

Make sure you have a basic grasp of Threejs. Keep that site open. When you know what a scene is, a camera, mesh, geometry, material, fork the demo above. Look up the JSX elements that you see (mesh, ambientLight, etc), all threejs exports are native to three-fiber. Try changing some values, scroll though our Api to see what the various settings and hooks do.

Some reading material:

Ecosystem

@react-three/gltfjsx – turns GLTFs into JSX components

– turns GLTFs into JSX components @react-three/drei – useful helpers for react-three-fiber

– useful helpers for react-three-fiber @react-three/postprocessing – post-processing effects

– post-processing effects @react-three/flex – flexbox for react-three-fiber

– flexbox for react-three-fiber @react-three/xr – VR/AR controllers and events

– VR/AR controllers and events @react-three/cannon – physics based hooks

– physics based hooks zustand – state management

– state management react-spring – a spring-physics-based animation library

– a spring-physics-based animation library react-use-gesture – mouse/touch gestures

– mouse/touch gestures react-three-gui – GUI/debug tools

