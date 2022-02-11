openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-three-fiber

by react-spring
6.0.13 (see all)

🇨🇭 A React renderer for Three.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

70.8K

GitHub Stars

16.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

151

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.9/521
Read All Reviews
psthakur1729
akashz19
Vishal19111999
onion2k

Top Feedback

4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Performant
2Responsive Maintainers

Readme

This package has been deprecated, please use @react-three/fiber from now on.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation3
Easy to Use4
Performant3
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers2
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Prashant Singh ThakurRanchi15 Ratings15 Reviews
9 months ago

If you are a planning to use three.js for react then you can use this. It has built-in components which are quite useful when building 3d shapes. The syntax might be a little difficult to understand at first but once you get the hang of it then you can use all the three.js facilities in react too. This is an amazing tool which you should definitely check out if you are planning to use three js in react

0
Akash Anand72 Ratings74 Reviews
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant
Responsive Maintainers

React three fiber is the best way to interact with and use three js in our react project, as a react developer I became confused when it came to three.js syntax and moreover I did not have prior knowledge of 3d rendering or webgl,yet react-three-fiber makes the syntax and usage much friendlier, will definitely recommend it!

0
Vishal Pratap SinghIndia51 Ratings52 Reviews
👨‍💻 I'm just a curious creature, intrigued by the web. 🏫 I also educate thousands on Instagram.
1 year ago
Easy to Use

It's one of the most useful react wrappers that someone can have in his toolkit, I have tried using three.js directly and it is different to say the least, it makes my codebase uneven, so here comes react-three-fiber to rescue. And since it came out, the trend of using three.js is increasing. I would recommend anyone to try react-three-fiber, and you can do everything with it that you can do with three.js

0
Chris NealeNewcastle Upon Tyne4 Ratings4 Reviews
I make browser based toys.
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers

A great library for getting a webGL app up and running easily. The team behind it are incredibly helpful and responsive.

0
juliusluhanga25 Ratings0 Reviews
1 month ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial