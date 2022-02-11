Prashant Singh Thakur ● Ranchi ● 15 Rating s ● 15 Review s ● 9 months ago If you are a planning to use three.js for react then you can use this. It has built-in components which are quite useful when building 3d shapes. The syntax might be a little difficult to understand at first but once you get the hang of it then you can use all the three.js facilities in react too. This is an amazing tool which you should definitely check out if you are planning to use three js in react 0

Akash Anand ● 72 Rating s ● 74 Review s ● 1 year ago Easy to Use Great Documentation Performant Responsive Maintainers React three fiber is the best way to interact with and use three js in our react project, as a react developer I became confused when it came to three.js syntax and moreover I did not have prior knowledge of 3d rendering or webgl,yet react-three-fiber makes the syntax and usage much friendlier, will definitely recommend it! 0

Vishal Pratap Singh ● India ● 51 Rating s ● 52 Review s ● 👨‍💻 I'm just a curious creature, intrigued by the web. 🏫 I also educate thousands on Instagram. 1 year ago Easy to Use It's one of the most useful react wrappers that someone can have in his toolkit, I have tried using three.js directly and it is different to say the least, it makes my codebase uneven, so here comes react-three-fiber to rescue. And since it came out, the trend of using three.js is increasing. I would recommend anyone to try react-three-fiber, and you can do everything with it that you can do with three.js 0

Chris Neale ● Newcastle Upon Tyne ● 4 Rating s ● 4 Review s ● I make browser based toys. 1 year ago Easy to Use Performant Responsive Maintainers A great library for getting a webGL app up and running easily. The team behind it are incredibly helpful and responsive. 0