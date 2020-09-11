Create/control a three.js canvas using React.
To use React for drawing 2D using WebGL, try react-pixi.
For your React 3D needs this legacy package has been replaced by another package (react-three-fiber) which
has replaced the old react-three packages on npm. I strongly suggest you update your code to work with react-three-fiber.
If not, you can still use this library via github links or as the npm package
react-three-legacy
I've used this framework twice so far and I'm more than happy to use it on other projects too, it vastly reduces the difficulty of making a 3D scene with WebGL alone and has a React Hooks-based API which makes it feel more tightly integrated with the rest of the code