rt

react-three

by Gary Haussmann
0.9.7 (see all)

React bindings to create and control a 3D scene using three.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

138

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React WebGL, React Canvas

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

react-three-legacy

Create/control a three.js canvas using React.

To use React for drawing 2D using WebGL, try react-pixi.

This react-three is deprecated

For your React 3D needs this legacy package has been replaced by another package (react-three-fiber) which has replaced the old react-three packages on npm. I strongly suggest you update your code to work with react-three-fiber. If not, you can still use this library via github links or as the npm package react-three-legacy

Emad Kheir121 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-stack Software Engineer
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

I've used this framework twice so far and I'm more than happy to use it on other projects too, it vastly reduces the difficulty of making a 3D scene with WebGL alone and has a React Hooks-based API which makes it feel more tightly integrated with the rest of the code

0

Alternatives

kepler.glKepler.gl is a powerful open source geospatial analysis tool for large-scale data sets.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
react-map-glReact friendly API wrapper around MapboxGL JS
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
161K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Poor Documentation
gsapGreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
246K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant
rb
react-babylonjsReact for Babylon 3D engine
GitHub Stars
441
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rur
react-unity-rendererReact Unity Renderer allows to interactively embed Unity WebGL builds into a React powered project.
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
67
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers
rmg
react-mapbox-glA React binding of mapbox-gl-js
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
37K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Unwelcoming Community
