A straight forward text component with tooltip support when it's truncated

Install

yarn add react-texty npm install --save react-texty

Props

tagName string Tag name for the component, defaults to div

Tag name for the component, defaults to children node , Should be string or inline element

, Should be string or inline element tooltip node Tooltip for the truncated text if set, or the children will be used

Tooltip for the truncated text if set, or the children will be used tooltipClassName string Classname for the tooltip

Classname for the tooltip tooltipStyle object Custom style of the tooltip

Custom style of the tooltip tooltipMaxWidth number Max width of the tooltip

Max width of the tooltip showDelay number Delay milliseconds to show when mouse enter, defaults to 150

Delay milliseconds to show when mouse enter, defaults to hideDelay number Delay milliseconds to hide when mouse leave, defaults to 150

Delay milliseconds to hide when mouse leave, defaults to arrowClassName string Classname for the arrow

Classname for the arrow hideArrow bool Whether to show the tooltip arrow, defaults to false

Whether to show the tooltip arrow, defaults to placement top|top-start|top-end|bottom|bottom-start|bottom-end The placement of the tooltip, defaults to top

Learn more at https://nihgwu.github.io/react-texty/

Usage

import Text from 'react-texty' import 'react-texty/styles.css' <Text>Hello world< /Text> <Text tagName="a">Hello world</ Text> < Text tooltip = "Something else" > Hello world </ Text >

License

MIT © Neo Nie