A straight forward text component with tooltip support when it's truncated
# Yarn
yarn add react-texty
# NPM
npm install --save react-texty
string Tag name for the component, defaults to
div
node, Should be string or inline element
node Tooltip for the truncated text if set, or the children will be used
string Classname for the tooltip
object Custom style of the tooltip
number Max width of the tooltip
number Delay milliseconds to show when mouse enter, defaults to
150
number Delay milliseconds to hide when mouse leave, defaults to
150
string Classname for the arrow
bool Whether to show the tooltip arrow, defaults to
false
top|top-start|top-end|bottom|bottom-start|bottom-end The placement of the tooltip, defaults to
top
Learn more at https://nihgwu.github.io/react-texty/
import Text from 'react-texty'
// import the styles
import 'react-texty/styles.css'
// just use it as a normal text node
<Text>Hello world</Text>
<Text tagName="a">Hello world</Text>
<Text tooltip="Something else">Hello world</Text>
MIT © Neo Nie