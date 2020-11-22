React Text Select

UNMAINTAINED

Unmantained for now.

--

Simple component to put an invisible Select dropdown over a text.

Live demo

Installation

npm install react-textselect --save

var TextSelect = require ( 'react-textselect' ); < TextSelect options = {[ ' text select ', ' react component ', ' dropdown ']} active = {this.state.selectedOption} onChange = {this.onTextSelectChange} />

Add styles.

Dont forget to add styles.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/node_modules/react-textselect/dist/textselect.css" >

Build

If you want to build this from source, you will need babel and less.

npm install -g babel less

And run the pre publish script