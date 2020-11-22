openbase logo
react-textselect

by Javier Bórquez
0.2.0 (see all)

Select dropdown over text React component. [unmaintained]

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Text Select

UNMAINTAINED

Unmantained for now.

--

Simple component to put an invisible Select dropdown over a text.

Live demo

react-textselect screenshot

Installation

npm install react-textselect --save

Usage.

var TextSelect = require('react-textselect');

<TextSelect
  options={['text select', 'react component', 'dropdown']}
  active={this.state.selectedOption}
  onChange={this.onTextSelectChange} />

Add styles.

Dont forget to add styles.

<link rel="stylesheet" href="/node_modules/react-textselect/dist/textselect.css">

Build

If you want to build this from source, you will need babel and less.

npm install -g babel less

And run the pre publish script

npm run prepublish

