rtt

react-text-truncate

by Shiny
0.17.0 (see all)

Truncate multi-lines text for all browsers base on react.js

Downloads/wk

48.2K

GitHub Stars

259

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React-Truncate-Text npm version

Install

npm install react-text-truncate

Usage

import TextTruncate from 'react-text-truncate'; // recommend
var TextTruncate = require('react-text-truncate'); // CommonJS or UMD

Markup

<TextTruncate
    line={1}
    element="span"
    truncateText="…"
    text="Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry."
    textTruncateChild={<a href="#">Read on</a>}
/>

Demo

FAQ

  1. Why TextTruncate not shown after display changed?

    You must trigger update manually.

  2. Will TextTruncate support IE10 or below?

    No! IE 10 and below are dead according to Microsoft post.

