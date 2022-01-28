npm install react-text-truncate
import TextTruncate from 'react-text-truncate'; // recommend
var TextTruncate = require('react-text-truncate'); // CommonJS or UMD
<TextTruncate
line={1}
element="span"
truncateText="…"
text="Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry."
textTruncateChild={<a href="#">Read on</a>}
/>
Why TextTruncate not shown after display changed?
You must trigger update manually.
Will TextTruncate support IE10 or below?
No! IE 10 and below are dead according to Microsoft post.