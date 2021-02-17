openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rtt

react-text-transition

by WinterCore
1.3.0 (see all)

Animate your text changes

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.3K

GitHub Stars

261

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React-Text-transition

Animate your text changes

text-transition

Edit r03264p26n

Installation

npm install -S react-text-transition

Using the demo

npm run dev

How to use

Example

import React                       from "react";
import TextTransition, { presets } from "react-text-transition";

const TEXTS = [
  "Forest",
  "Building",
  "Tree",
  "Color"
];

const App = () => {
  const [index, setIndex] = React.useState(0);

  React.useEffect(() => {
    const intervalId = setInterval(() =>
      setIndex(index => index + 1),
      3000 // every 3 seconds
    );
    return () => clearTimeout(intervalId);
  }, []);

  return (
    <h1>
      <TextTransition
        text={ TEXTS[index % TEXTS.length] }
        springConfig={ presets.wobbly }
      />
    </h1>
  );
};

Props

PropTypeDefaultDefinition
textStringREQUIREDThe text you want to show.
directionString (enum)0Used to determine the direction of the transition "up" or "down" (Must be an all-lowercase string).
inlineBooleanfalseMakes the wrapper inline (will auto resize based on contents).
delayNumber0Delay the transition of the text (in milliseconds).
springConfigObject{ mass: 1, tension: 170, friction: 26 }react-spring's spring configuration.
noOverflowBooleanfalseSetting this to true will make the transitioning text appear clipped (Will simply set overflow : hidden on the wrapper).
classNameString""Any css classes that you might want to send to the wrapper.
styleObject{}Any styles that you might want to send to the wrapper.

Detailed Props

text String

Changing this prop triggers the transition.

inline Boolean

Will simply make the wrapper an inline element and animate its width based on currently showing text, this is useful if you want to show some other static text on the same line.

delay Number

The amount of miliseconds to wait before transitioning.

spring Object

react-spring's Spring configuration (Refer to the configs section) react-spring's spring presets are exposed as presets.

  import TextTransition, { presets } from "react-text-transition";

  // in your render method
  <TextTransition
    text={ this.state.text }
    springConfig={ presets.wobbly }
  />

There're 4 presets

  • default The default.
  • gentle
  • wobbly
  • stiff
  • slow
  • molasses

className String

Any css classes that you might want to provide to the wrapper.

style Object

Any css styles that you might want to provide to the wrapper.

NOTE

Feel free to ask any questions about using this component. This plugin requires react +16.8

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial