Animate your text changes

Installation

npm install -S react-text-transition

Using the demo

npm run dev

How to use

Example

import React from "react" ; import TextTransition, { presets } from "react-text-transition" ; const TEXTS = [ "Forest" , "Building" , "Tree" , "Color" ]; const App = () => { const [index, setIndex] = React.useState( 0 ); React.useEffect( () => { const intervalId = setInterval( () => setIndex( index => index + 1 ), 3000 ); return () => clearTimeout(intervalId); }, []); return ( < h1 > < TextTransition text = { TEXTS [ index % TEXTS.length ] } springConfig = { presets.wobbly } /> </ h1 > ); };

Props

Prop Type Default Definition text String REQUIRED The text you want to show. direction String (enum) 0 Used to determine the direction of the transition "up" or "down" (Must be an all-lowercase string). inline Boolean false Makes the wrapper inline (will auto resize based on contents). delay Number 0 Delay the transition of the text (in milliseconds). springConfig Object { mass: 1, tension: 170, friction: 26 } react-spring's spring configuration. noOverflow Boolean false Setting this to true will make the transitioning text appear clipped (Will simply set overflow : hidden on the wrapper). className String "" Any css classes that you might want to send to the wrapper. style Object {} Any styles that you might want to send to the wrapper.

Detailed Props

text String

Changing this prop triggers the transition.

inline Boolean

Will simply make the wrapper an inline element and animate its width based on currently showing text, this is useful if you want to show some other static text on the same line.

delay Number

The amount of miliseconds to wait before transitioning.

spring Object

react-spring's Spring configuration (Refer to the configs section) react-spring's spring presets are exposed as presets .

import TextTransition, { presets } from "react-text-transition" ; < TextTransition text = { this.state.text } springConfig = { presets.wobbly } />

There're 4 presets

default The default.

The default. gentle

wobbly

stiff

slow

molasses

className String

Any css classes that you might want to provide to the wrapper.

style Object

Any css styles that you might want to provide to the wrapper.

NOTE

Feel free to ask any questions about using this component. This plugin requires react +16.8