9.5K

255

8mos ago

6

1

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

react-text-selection-popover

A react component that lets you render a popover in relation to the current text selection.

NPM JavaScript Style Guide

Install

npm install --save react-text-selection-popover

Usage

import css from '@emotion/css'

<Popover
  render={
    ({ clientRect, isCollapsed, textContent }) => {
      if (clientRect == null || isCollapsed) return null

      // I'm using emotion for this example but you can use anything really
      const style = css`
        position: absolute;
        left: ${clientRect.left + clientRect.width / 2}px;
        top: ${clientRect.top - 40}px;
        margin-left: -75px;
        width: 150px;
        background: blue;
        font-size: 0.7em;
        pointer-events: none;
        text-align: center;
        color: white;
        border-radius: 3px;
      `

      return <div className={style}>
        Selecting {(textContent || '').length} characters
      </div>
    }
  }
/>

Props

nametypedescription
render({ clientRect, isCollapsed, textContent }) => {}required Render prop for rendering your popover, see above for usage
mountHTMLElementDom Element that Popover will be rendered into (This component uses React Portals. Defaults to document.body
targetHTMLElementDom Element which the popover is constrained to

Shoutouts

This was originally written during some freelance work for Spectrum. Shoutout to their awesomeness for letting me do all my work for them in the open!

Work with me?

I build editors for companies, or help their teams do so. Hit me up on my website to get in touch about a project.

this is not as good as we expected I have written a div element in this popover while clicking on the div instead of that the next element is being clicked and if I select the text at corner of the page the popover container is going out side the page so I have developed a custom popover by my hands by using onMoveUp and onMoveDown functionality

0

