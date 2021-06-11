A react component that lets you render a popover in relation to the current text selection.
npm install --save react-text-selection-popover
import css from '@emotion/css'
<Popover
render={
({ clientRect, isCollapsed, textContent }) => {
if (clientRect == null || isCollapsed) return null
// I'm using emotion for this example but you can use anything really
const style = css`
position: absolute;
left: ${clientRect.left + clientRect.width / 2}px;
top: ${clientRect.top - 40}px;
margin-left: -75px;
width: 150px;
background: blue;
font-size: 0.7em;
pointer-events: none;
text-align: center;
color: white;
border-radius: 3px;
`
return <div className={style}>
Selecting {(textContent || '').length} characters
</div>
}
}
/>
|name
|type
|description
render
({ clientRect, isCollapsed, textContent }) => {}
|required Render prop for rendering your popover, see above for usage
mount
HTMLElement
|Dom Element that Popover will be rendered into (This component uses React Portals. Defaults to
document.body
target
HTMLElement
|Dom Element which the popover is constrained to
This was originally written during some freelance work for Spectrum. Shoutout to their awesomeness for letting me do all my work for them in the open!
I build editors for companies, or help their teams do so. Hit me up on my website to get in touch about a project.
this is not as good as we expected I have written a div element in this popover while clicking on the div instead of that the next element is being clicked and if I select the text at corner of the page the popover container is going out side the page so I have developed a custom popover by my hands by using onMoveUp and onMoveDown functionality