A higher-order text-mask component for React and React Native.
text-mask is great. It's a feature-rich solution for creating input masks for various libraries and frameworks.
However the React implementation has some long-standing bugs and feature requests that bury the potential of the
library.
Features:
text-mask, see its
documentation for more information.
TextMask
InputAdapter and
SpanAdapter
TextInputAdapter and
TextAdapter
TextMaskTransformer
yarn add react-text-mask-hoc
# or
npm install --save react-text-mask-hoc
import {TextMask, InputAdapter} from 'react-text-mask-hoc';
export default () => (
<TextMask
// You can provide your own adapter component or use one of included in the library.
Component={InputAdapter}
mask={['(', /[1-9]/, /\d/, /\d/, ')', ' ', /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, '-', /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, /\d/]}
guide={false}
value="5554953947"
/>
);
To use in React Native import
react-text-mask-hoc/ReactNative instead:
import {TextMask, TextInputAdapter} from 'react-text-mask-hoc/ReactNative';
TextMask
A component that grants
text-mask functionality to the passed component.
It's a controlled component by default, but it also maintains its own state, however it can also be switched to uncontrolled.
Props
text-mask settings
Component (React.Component): A component that follows the adapter specification.
[value] (String|Number): A value that will be masked. Will be used as an initial value on mounting, and later
can be used to control the component. If
isControlled prop is set to
false, the value will be ignored on
rerenders. Defaults to
null.
[isControlled] (Boolean): A way to set the component behaviour to be controlled by a
value prop or to ignore
it (to be uncontrolled). Can also be used to switch it in runtime. Defaults to
true.
[onChange] (Function): A function that is called on input changes. Takes 2 arguments: the native
event (varies
from a platform) and the next state (has
value and
caretPosition properties).
[componentRef] (Function): A function that is called with a reference to the
Component.
Instance methods
value getter
focus()
blur()
Adapters are React components that implement a special interface for the
withTextMask.
List of adapters included in this library:
InputAdapter
SpanAdapter
TextInputAdapter
TextAdapter
Specification
An adapter must be a React component that takes
value,
caretPosition and
onChange props, and exposes a
caretPosition getter that always returns a positive integer number.
TextMaskTransformer
A class that calculates a value and a caret position. Based on the
createTextMaskInputElement() from
text-mask-core.
Exported for testing purposes only.