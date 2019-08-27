openbase logo
rtm

react-text-mask-hoc

by Vlad Zhukov
0.11.0 (see all)

A higher-order text-mask component decorator for React and React Native.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Validated/Masked Input

Readme

react-text-mask-hoc · npm

A higher-order text-mask component for React and React Native.

text-mask is great. It's a feature-rich solution for creating input masks for various libraries and frameworks. However the React implementation has some long-standing bugs and feature requests that bury the potential of the library.

Features:

  • Supports all features from text-mask, see its documentation for more information.
  • Custom components: you can mask any components through a simple adapter interface!
  • Platform agnostic: works in all browsers, React Native and Node.js (useful for server-side rendering)!

Table of Contents

Install

yarn add react-text-mask-hoc
  # or
npm install --save react-text-mask-hoc

Usage

import {TextMask, InputAdapter} from 'react-text-mask-hoc';

export default () => (
    <TextMask
        // You can provide your own adapter component or use one of included in the library.
        Component={InputAdapter}
        mask={['(', /[1-9]/, /\d/, /\d/, ')', ' ', /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, '-', /\d/, /\d/, /\d/, /\d/]}
        guide={false}
        value="5554953947"
    />
);

To use in React Native import react-text-mask-hoc/ReactNative instead:

import {TextMask, TextInputAdapter} from 'react-text-mask-hoc/ReactNative';

Examples

API

TextMask

A component that grants text-mask functionality to the passed component.

It's a controlled component by default, but it also maintains its own state, however it can also be switched to uncontrolled.

Props

  • all text-mask settings
  • Component (React.Component): A component that follows the adapter specification.
  • [value] (String|Number): A value that will be masked. Will be used as an initial value on mounting, and later can be used to control the component. If isControlled prop is set to false, the value will be ignored on rerenders. Defaults to null.
  • [isControlled] (Boolean): A way to set the component behaviour to be controlled by a value prop or to ignore it (to be uncontrolled). Can also be used to switch it in runtime. Defaults to true.
  • [onChange] (Function): A function that is called on input changes. Takes 2 arguments: the native event (varies from a platform) and the next state (has value and caretPosition properties).
  • [componentRef] (Function): A function that is called with a reference to the Component.

Instance methods

  • the value getter
  • focus()
  • blur()

Adapters

Adapters are React components that implement a special interface for the withTextMask.

List of adapters included in this library:

  • for React
    • InputAdapter
    • SpanAdapter
  • for React Native
    • TextInputAdapter
    • TextAdapter

Specification

An adapter must be a React component that takes value, caretPosition and onChange props, and exposes a caretPosition getter that always returns a positive integer number.

TextMaskTransformer

A class that calculates a value and a caret position. Based on the createTextMaskInputElement() from text-mask-core.

Exported for testing purposes only.

