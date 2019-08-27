A higher-order text-mask component for React and React Native.

text-mask is great. It's a feature-rich solution for creating input masks for various libraries and frameworks. However the React implementation has some long-standing bugs and feature requests that bury the potential of the library.

Features:

Supports all features from text-mask , see its documentation for more information.

, see its documentation for more information. Custom components: you can mask any components through a simple adapter interface!

you can mask any components through a simple adapter interface! Platform agnostic: works in all browsers, React Native and Node.js (useful for server-side rendering)!

Table of Contents

Install

Usage

Examples

API TextMask Adapters for React: InputAdapter and SpanAdapter for React Native: TextInputAdapter and TextAdapter TextMaskTransformer



Install

yarn add react-text-mask-hoc npm install --save react-text-mask-hoc

Usage

import {TextMask, InputAdapter} from 'react-text-mask-hoc' ; export default () => ( < TextMask // You can provide your own adapter component or use one of included in the library. Component = {InputAdapter} mask = {[ '(', /[ 1-9 ]/, /\ d /, /\ d /, ')', ' ', /\ d /, /\ d /, /\ d /, ' - ', /\ d /, /\ d /, /\ d /, /\ d /]} guide = {false} value = "5554953947" /> );

To use in React Native import react-text-mask-hoc/ReactNative instead:

import {TextMask, TextInputAdapter} from 'react-text-mask-hoc/ReactNative' ;

Examples

API

TextMask

A component that grants text-mask functionality to the passed component.

It's a controlled component by default, but it also maintains its own state, however it can also be switched to uncontrolled.

Props

all text-mask settings

settings Component (React.Component): A component that follows the adapter specification.

(React.Component): A component that follows the adapter specification. [value] (String|Number): A value that will be masked. Will be used as an initial value on mounting, and later can be used to control the component. If isControlled prop is set to false , the value will be ignored on rerenders. Defaults to null .

(String|Number): A value that will be masked. Will be used as an initial value on mounting, and later can be used to control the component. If prop is set to , the value will be ignored on rerenders. Defaults to . [isControlled] (Boolean): A way to set the component behaviour to be controlled by a value prop or to ignore it (to be uncontrolled). Can also be used to switch it in runtime. Defaults to true .

(Boolean): A way to set the component behaviour to be controlled by a prop or to ignore it (to be uncontrolled). Can also be used to switch it in runtime. Defaults to . [onChange] (Function): A function that is called on input changes. Takes 2 arguments: the native event (varies from a platform) and the next state (has value and caretPosition properties).

(Function): A function that is called on input changes. Takes 2 arguments: the native (varies from a platform) and the next state (has and properties). [componentRef] (Function): A function that is called with a reference to the Component .

Instance methods

the value getter

getter focus()

blur()

Adapters

Adapters are React components that implement a special interface for the withTextMask .

List of adapters included in this library:

for React InputAdapter SpanAdapter

for React Native TextInputAdapter TextAdapter



Specification

An adapter must be a React component that takes value , caretPosition and onChange props, and exposes a caretPosition getter that always returns a positive integer number.

TextMaskTransformer

A class that calculates a value and a caret position. Based on the createTextMaskInputElement() from text-mask-core .

Exported for testing purposes only.