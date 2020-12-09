openbase logo
react-text-mask

by text-mask
5.4.3 (see all)

Input mask for React, Angular, Ember, Vue, & plain JavaScript

Readme

Text Mask

⚠️ This library is not maintained. Pull-requests and issues are not monitored. Alternatives to text-mask include:

If you know other alternatives that should be listed here, email me at msafi@msafi.com.

Build Status

Text Mask is an input mask library. It can create input masks for phone, date, currency, zip code, percentage, email, and literally anything!

There are convenient wrappers for React, Angular 2, Ember, and Vue.

Live demo

See it in action, check out the demo page.

Installation and usage

Expected to work with...

IE9+, Android, Samsung Internet, Windows Phone, iOS, Opera, Firefox, Safari, and Chrome

Flexible

Text Mask is very configurable and allows you to create any type of input mask with minimal APIs. See the documentation for details.

Extendable

You can easily expand the base functionality of Text Mask with addons for more mask types. Checkout existing addons.

Robust

Text Mask supports pasting, browser auto-fill, and all operations that a user would expect while interacting with an input field.

It works on mobile, has no 3rd party dependencies, and has a tiny footprint (less than 4KB gzipped).

For any questions, suggestions, or feature requests

Please file an issue!

100
WeiTang99910 Ratings0 Reviews
2 months ago
Arnaud Touillet4 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago
Abandoned
Artem KorsunovRussia, St. Petersburg4 Ratings0 Reviews
10 months ago
Abandoned
Bilonoh SerhiiKyiv, Ukraine3 Ratings0 Reviews
BEM, CSS3 / SCSS, Git, HTML5, JavaScript / Typescript, ReactJS / Redux, SSR / NextJS / NodeJS, TDD, Photoshop / Figma, Linux / Docker
December 11, 2020
Abandoned
Lucas BordeauParis1 Rating0 Reviews
React TypeScript Node.js
November 19, 2020
Abandoned

