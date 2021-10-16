An animated loop of text nodes for your headings. Uses
react-motion for the transition so it handles super fast
animations and spring params.
It's 6x smaller, maintained, but uses the same API as the original
react-text-loop.
Used by ant-design!
Thanks to [@braposo]((https://github.com/braposo) for creating the original!
npm install react-text-loop-next or
yarn add react-text-loop-next
You can also run the examples by cloning the repo and running
yarn start.
import { TextLoop } from "react-text-loop-next";
const App = () => {
return (
<h2>
<TextLoop>
<span>First item</span>
<a href="/">Second item</a>
<p style={{ color: "red" }}>Third item</p>
</TextLoop>{" "}
and something else.
</h2>
);
};
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Definition
|interval
|number | array
3000
|The frequency (in ms) that the words change. Can also pass an array if you want a different interval per children
|delay
|number
0
|A delay (in ms) for the animation to start. This allows to use multiple instances to create a staggered animation effect for example.
|adjustingSpeed
|number
150
|The speed that the container around each word adjusts to the next one (in ms). Usually you don't need to change this.
|fade
|boolean
true
|Enable or disable the fade animation on enter and leave
|mask
|boolean
false
|Mask the animation around the bounding box of the animated content
|noWrap
|boolean
true
|Disable
whitepace: nowrap style for each element. This is used by default so we can always get the right width of the element but can have issues sometimes.
|springConfig
|object
{ stiffness: 340, damping: 30 }
|Configuration for react-motion spring
|className
|string
|Any additional CSS classes you might want to use to style the image
|children
|node
|The words you want to loop (required)
Because
<TextLoop> loops through its children nodes, only root-level nodes will be considered so
doing something like:
<TextLoop>
<div>
<span>First item</span>
<span>Second item</span>
</div>
<div>Third item</div>
</TextLoop>
will make first and second item to be treated as one and animate together.
You can also just send a normal array as children prop if you don't need any individual styling for each node.
<TextLoop
children={[
"Trade faster",
"Increase sales",
"Stock winners",
"Price perfectly",
]}
/>
<TextLoop interval={100}>...</TextLoop>
<TextLoop springConfig={{ stiffness: 180, damping: 8 }}>...</TextLoop>
For many other examples, please have a look at the CodeSandbox playground.
Please follow our contributing guidelines.