An animated loop of text nodes for your headings. Uses react-motion for the transition so it handles super fast animations and spring params.
npm install react-text-loop or
yarn add react-text-loop
You can also run the examples by cloning the repo and running
yarn start.
import TextLoop from "react-text-loop";
import Link from "react-router";
import { BodyText } from "./ui";
class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<h2>
<TextLoop>
<span>First item</span>
<Link to="/">Second item</Link>
<BodyText>Third item</BodyText>
</TextLoop>{" "}
and something else.
</h2>
);
}
}
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Definition
|interval
|number | array
3000
|The frequency (in ms) that the words change. Can also pass an array if you want a different interval per children
|delay
|number
0
|A delay (in ms) for the animation to start. This allows to use multiple instances to create a staggered animation effect for example.
|adjustingSpeed
|number
150
|The speed that the container around each word adjusts to the next one (in ms). Usually you don't need to change this.
|fade
|boolean
true
|Enable or disable the fade animation on enter and leave
|mask
|boolean
false
|Mask the animation around the bounding box of the animated content
|noWrap
|boolean
true
|Disable
whitepace: nowrap style for each element. This is used by default so we can always get the right width of the element but can have issues sometimes.
|springConfig
|object
{ stiffness: 340, damping: 30 }
|Configuration for react-motion spring
|className
|string
|Any additional CSS classes you might want to use to style the image
|children
|node
|The words you want to loop (required)
Because
<TextLoop> loops through its children nodes, only root-level nodes will be considered so
doing something like:
<TextLoop>
<div>
<span>First item</span>
<span>Second item</span>
</div>
<div>Third item</div>
</TextLoop>;
will make first and second item to be treated as one and animate together.
You can also just send a normal array as children prop if you don't need any individual styling for each node.
<TextLoop children={["Trade faster", "Increase sales", "Stock winners", "Price perfectly"]} />;
<TextLoop interval={100}>...</TextLoop>;
<TextLoop springConfig={{ stiffness: 180, damping: 8 }}>...</TextLoop>;
For many other examples, please have a look at the CodeSandbox playground.
Please follow our contributing guidelines.
react-text-loop is a very underrated library in my opionion as it can make your dull-looking and plain React Application visually appealing in very few lines of code. I have used this library in the past when I wanted to create animations on the main heading of my applications. If you have certain text in your headings that have to be looped in a time interval, this package is perfect for you! It is lightweight, simple to use, and highly customizable! I used this when I was trying to create a website for the tech club at my school. I specifically used it for the BIG Heading that anyone would see when they visit the website and it turned out to look great! I referred their docs to understand how I can play around with the transitions and it was really helpful and clear. You can visit the repo of my tech club to check out how we used react-text-loop here https://github.com/techclubjit/tc-website