rtl

react-text-loop

by Bernardo Raposo
2.3.0

Animate words in your headings

Documentation
Downloads/wk

11.8K

GitHub Stars

706

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

React Animation

Top Feedback

Easy to Use

react-text-loop

text-loop2

An animated loop of text nodes for your headings. Uses react-motion for the transition so it handles super fast animations and spring params.

Installation

npm install react-text-loop or yarn add react-text-loop

How to use

Edit react-text-loop

You can also run the examples by cloning the repo and running yarn start.

Usage

import TextLoop from "react-text-loop";
import Link from "react-router";
import { BodyText } from "./ui";

class App extends Component {
    render() {
        return (
            <h2>
                <TextLoop>
                    <span>First item</span>
                    <Link to="/">Second item</Link>
                    <BodyText>Third item</BodyText>
                </TextLoop>{" "}
                and something else.
            </h2>
        );
    }
}

Props

PropTypeDefaultDefinition
intervalnumber | array3000The frequency (in ms) that the words change. Can also pass an array if you want a different interval per children
delaynumber0A delay (in ms) for the animation to start. This allows to use multiple instances to create a staggered animation effect for example.
adjustingSpeednumber150The speed that the container around each word adjusts to the next one (in ms). Usually you don't need to change this.
fadebooleantrueEnable or disable the fade animation on enter and leave
maskbooleanfalseMask the animation around the bounding box of the animated content
noWrapbooleantrueDisable whitepace: nowrap style for each element. This is used by default so we can always get the right width of the element but can have issues sometimes.
springConfigobject{ stiffness: 340, damping: 30 }Configuration for react-motion spring
classNamestringAny additional CSS classes you might want to use to style the image
childrennodeThe words you want to loop (required)

Caveats

Because <TextLoop> loops through its children nodes, only root-level nodes will be considered so doing something like:

<TextLoop>
    <div>
        <span>First item</span>
        <span>Second item</span>
    </div>
    <div>Third item</div>
</TextLoop>;

will make first and second item to be treated as one and animate together.

You can also just send a normal array as children prop if you don't need any individual styling for each node.

<TextLoop children={["Trade faster", "Increase sales", "Stock winners", "Price perfectly"]} />;

Examples

Fast transition

text-loop-fast-small

<TextLoop interval={100}>...</TextLoop>;

Wobbly animation

text-loop-bouncy

<TextLoop springConfig={{ stiffness: 180, damping: 8 }}>...</TextLoop>;

For many other examples, please have a look at the CodeSandbox playground.

Contributing

Please follow our contributing guidelines.

License

MIT

100
Karthik RavishankarBengaluru India46 Ratings36 Reviews
I am an extremely Dynamic person but it doesn't mean I know Dynamic Programming :)
9 days ago
Easy to Use

react-text-loop is a very underrated library in my opionion as it can make your dull-looking and plain React Application visually appealing in very few lines of code. I have used this library in the past when I wanted to create animations on the main heading of my applications. If you have certain text in your headings that have to be looped in a time interval, this package is perfect for you! It is lightweight, simple to use, and highly customizable! I used this when I was trying to create a website for the tech club at my school. I specifically used it for the BIG Heading that anyone would see when they visit the website and it turned out to look great! I referred their docs to understand how I can play around with the transitions and it was really helpful and clear. You can visit the repo of my tech club to check out how we used react-text-loop here https://github.com/techclubjit/tc-website

0

Alternatives

framer-motionOpen source, production-ready animation and gesture library for React
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
42
Top Feedback
26Easy to Use
22Great Documentation
18Performant
tsp
tsparticlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
35K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant
react-spring✌️ A spring physics based React animation library
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
795K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
57
Top Feedback
14Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
12Highly Customizable
react-transition-groupAn easy way to perform animations when a React component enters or leaves the DOM
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
9M
User Rating
4.1/ 5
12
Top Feedback
11Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
6Performant
gsapGreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
263K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant
rft
react-flip-toolkitA lightweight magic-move library for configurable layout transitions
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
30K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
Alternatives

