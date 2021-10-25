openbase logo
react-tetris

by Matt Brandly
0.2.0 (see all)

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

108

GitHub Stars

92

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-tetris

Build Status

Embed a game of Tetris in your React app

$ npm install --save react-tetris

view demo

usage

const React = require('react');
const Tetris = require('react-tetris');

const App = () => (
  <div>
    <h1>Tetris</h1>
    <Tetris
      keyboardControls={{
        // Default values shown here. These will be used if no
        // `keyboardControls` prop is provided.
        down: 'MOVE_DOWN',
        left: 'MOVE_LEFT',
        right: 'MOVE_RIGHT',
        space: 'HARD_DROP',
        z: 'FLIP_COUNTERCLOCKWISE',
        x: 'FLIP_CLOCKWISE',
        up: 'FLIP_CLOCKWISE',
        p: 'TOGGLE_PAUSE',
        c: 'HOLD',
        shift: 'HOLD'
      }}
    >
      {({
        HeldPiece,
        Gameboard,
        PieceQueue,
        points,
        linesCleared,
        state,
        controller
      }) => (
        <div>
          <HeldPiece />
          <div>
            <p>Points: {points}</p>
            <p>Lines Cleared: {linesCleared}</p>
          </div>
          <Gameboard />
          <PieceQueue />
          {state === 'LOST' && (
            <div>
              <h2>Game Over</h2>
              <button onClick={controller.restart}>New game</button>
            </div>
          )}
        </div>
      )}
    </Tetris>
  </div>
);

include some styles

.game-block {
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
  width: 1.5em;
  height: 1.5em;
  border: 1px solid #ddd;
}
.piece-i {
  background-color: #ec858b;
}
.piece-j {
  background-color: #f1b598;
}
.piece-l {
  background-color: #f8efae;
}
.piece-o {
  background-color: #b5a677;
}
.piece-s {
  background-color: #816e56;
}
.piece-t {
  background-color: #b77c72;
}
.piece-z {
  background-color: #e3be58;
}
.piece-preview {
  background-color: #eee;
}

dev

$ npm run build
$ npm run watch
$ npm test

