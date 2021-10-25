Embed a game of Tetris in your React app
$ npm install --save react-tetris
const React = require('react');
const Tetris = require('react-tetris');
const App = () => (
<div>
<h1>Tetris</h1>
<Tetris
keyboardControls={{
// Default values shown here. These will be used if no
// `keyboardControls` prop is provided.
down: 'MOVE_DOWN',
left: 'MOVE_LEFT',
right: 'MOVE_RIGHT',
space: 'HARD_DROP',
z: 'FLIP_COUNTERCLOCKWISE',
x: 'FLIP_CLOCKWISE',
up: 'FLIP_CLOCKWISE',
p: 'TOGGLE_PAUSE',
c: 'HOLD',
shift: 'HOLD'
}}
>
{({
HeldPiece,
Gameboard,
PieceQueue,
points,
linesCleared,
state,
controller
}) => (
<div>
<HeldPiece />
<div>
<p>Points: {points}</p>
<p>Lines Cleared: {linesCleared}</p>
</div>
<Gameboard />
<PieceQueue />
{state === 'LOST' && (
<div>
<h2>Game Over</h2>
<button onClick={controller.restart}>New game</button>
</div>
)}
</div>
)}
</Tetris>
</div>
);
include some styles
.game-block {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
width: 1.5em;
height: 1.5em;
border: 1px solid #ddd;
}
.piece-i {
background-color: #ec858b;
}
.piece-j {
background-color: #f1b598;
}
.piece-l {
background-color: #f8efae;
}
.piece-o {
background-color: #b5a677;
}
.piece-s {
background-color: #816e56;
}
.piece-t {
background-color: #b77c72;
}
.piece-z {
background-color: #e3be58;
}
.piece-preview {
background-color: #eee;
}
$ npm run build
$ npm run watch
$ npm test