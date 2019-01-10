A module that will extend the default react testutils with extra helpers that will make life easier when testing your react components.

Features

Standard helpers from React Testutils

The module contains all the existing helper functions that come with React Testutils, so you can always fall back to the existing React API to test your components.

var testUtilsAdditions = require ( "react-testutils-additions" ); var component = testUtilsAdditions.renderIntoDocument( < Component /> ); testUtilsAdditions.findRenderedDOMComponentWithClass(component, "myclassname");

Find API

By using the default React TestUtils API, finding components can be quite verbose, therefore I created a simpler API based on basic CSS selectors to find you components:

var testUtilsAdditions = require ( "react-testutils-additions" ); var component = testUtilsAdditions.renderIntoDocument( < Component /> ); // If you want to find a component based their tag: testUtilsAdditions.find(component, "div"); // If you want to find a component by it's classname: testUtilsAdditions.find(component, ".myclass"); // If you want to find a component by it's id: testUtilsAdditions.find(component, "#myid"); // You can even combine the selectors, just like you do with CSS testUtilsAdditions.find(component, "#myid div .myclassname"); // You can also use css "AND" operators: testUtilsAdditions.find(component, "li#id.myclassname"); // If you want to find one component based on a selector: testUtilsAdditions.findOne(component, ".myclass"); // If more is found, this will throw!

findRenderedDOMComponentWithId

The default React Testutils don't support finding components based on an id, so I extended the TestUtils with a helper for that.

var testUtilsAdditions = require ( "react-testutils-additions" ); var component = testUtilsAdditions.renderIntoDocument( < Component /> ); testUtilsAdditions.findRenderedDOMComponentWithId(component, "myid");

There is no scry helper for it, because an Id should always be unique per document.

scryRenderedDOMComponentsWithAttributeValue

To look for components based on an attribute value, use the scryRenderedDOMComponentsWithAttributeValue helper.

var testUtilsAdditions = require ( "react-testutils-additions" ); var component = testUtilsAdditions.renderIntoDocument( < Component /> ); testUtilsAdditions.scryRenderedDOMComponentsWithAttributeValue(component, "role" "myrole");

findRenderedDOMComponentWithAttributeValue

To look for a component based on an attribute value, use the findRenderedDOMComponentWithAttributeValue helper.

var testUtilsAdditions = require ( "react-testutils-additions" ); var component = testUtilsAdditions.renderIntoDocument( < Component /> ); testUtilsAdditions.findRenderedDOMComponentWithAttributeValue(component, "role" "myrole");

The componentWillReceiveProps function is called by the parent component, which makes it hard to test. Therefore I created the renderIntoTestContainer helper that wraps your component in a container with a updateProps function on it.

var testUtilsAdditions = require ( "react-testutils-additions" ); var wrappedComponent = testUtilsAdditions.renderIntoTestContainer( < Component /> ); wrappedComponent.updateProps({ myProperty: "new value" })

unmountFromDocument

React TestUtils comes with a helper to render a component into a document (it actually does not render it into a document, but ok...). If you want to clean up your tests, use the unmountFromDocument helper: