react-test-tree is no longer actively maintained. Please use enzyme or teaspoon instead. See here more info.

Install

With npm do:

npm install --save-dev react-test-tree

Overview

react-test-tree is a simple, scalable and concise way of testing React components. It is an evolution of the react-page-objects library.

A test tree is dev-friendly representation of your entire React component tree, built by recursing through special props applied to your components.

React gives us some great utilities for testing React components, however they lead to overly-verbose boilerplate that clutters your tests. react-test-tree tidies this clutter away, allowing you to manipulate your components with short, concise statements:

var BozComponent = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return ( < div > < button testRef = "biz" > Biz </ button > </ div > ); } }); var FuzComponent = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return <div /> } }); var FooComponent = React.createClass({ render: function () { return ( <div> <button testRef="bar">Bar</button> <select testRefCollection="baz"> <option>blue</option> <option>gold</option> </select> <BozComponent testRef="boz" /> <FuzComponent testRef="fuz" /> </div> ); } }); var fooTree = testTree(<FooComponent />, { stub: { fuz: null } }); fooTree.get("bar").click(); // simulates a click fooTree.getIn(["boz", "biz"]).click(); // simulates a click on a deep node fooTree.get("baz").length === 2; // collection of nodes fooTree.get("fuz") === null; // null due to being stubbed out

In the above example react-test-tree has recursively built a tree out of the testRef and testRefCollection props, represented as nodes of the tree, which can be retrieved using get() or getIn() . Any names that appear in the stub tree config get replaced or removed.

testRef and testRefCollection

You should be familiar with the ref prop in React. They are used when you need to reference an element in your render function. You can look at the testRef prop like a ref , but purely for testing. It is necessary to distinguish between the two because of their applications; the React team is making it increasingly clear that ref s should only be used for very specific purposes, which don't primarily include testing.

As well as the basic testRef prop, react-test-tree makes it possible to retrieve the children of an element by use of refCollection . Declaring testRefCollection on a component will make all it's direct children available on the corresonding tree node as an array:

var BarComponent = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return ( < select testRef = "foo" testRefCollection = "bar" > < option value = "blue" > Blue </ option > < option value = "gold" > Gold </ option > </ select > ; ); } }); var barTree = testTree( < BarComponent /> ); barTree.get("bar").length === 2; barTree.get("bar")[0].getAttribute("value") === "blue";

Notes:

You can still apply a testRef as well as a testRefCollection if you want to be able to manipulate the parent element too.

as well as a if you want to be able to manipulate the parent element too. testRef s and testRefCollection s may not have the same name.

s and s may not have the same name. Updates to the render tree will not be reflected in the test tree until the next tick. You should defer accessing the tree after causing any updates:

var tree = testTree( < MyComponent /> ); tree.get('button').click(); defer(function () { expect(tree.state.clicked).to.be.true; // passes });

Stubs

It is inevitable that at some point when testing React components you will want to avoid rendering part of a component. Perhaps it might trigger some sideways data loading, or maybe you want to replace it with a mock. react-test-tree allows you to quickly and easily stub out any testRefs in the tree with either null or a replacement component:

var MockComponent = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { console .log( this .props.aProp); return < div > {this.props.children} </ div > ; } }); var BizComponent = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return ( < div > < button testRef = "fuz" > Fuz </ button > </ div > ); } }); var FooComponent = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return ( < div > < div testRef = "bar" /> < div testRef = "baz" aProp = "hello" > Baz </ div > < div testRef = "boz" aProp = "hello" > Boz </ div > </ div > ); } }); var fooTree = testTree( < FooComponent /> , { stub: { bar: null, baz: < MockComponent /> boz: < MockComponent aProp = "foobar" > Bazza </ MockComponent > , biz: { fuz: null } } }); fooTree.get("bar"); // -> null fooTree.getIn(["biz", "fuz"]); // -> null fooTree.get("baz"); // -> replaced with `MockComponent` and renders `Baz` string as child fooTree.get("boz"); // -> replaced with `MockComponent` and renders `Bazza` string as child

Notes:

You can use any falsy stub value other than undefined to completely remove a component (e.g. null , false ).

to completely remove a component (e.g. , ). The stub object supports nesting; you can stub testRefs nested deep inside child composite components.

Mock components are rendered with the new props (and children) of the mock component merged into the original props (and children) of the stubbed testRef. This behaviour is demonstrated in the example above; baz will log hello and have the child Baz , whilst boz will log foobar and have the child Bazza .

API

Creates the tree and returns the root node.

Options

stub : see section on stubs

: see section on stubs mount : if true, the tree's container will be mounted into the body rather than being rendered entirely in memory. Useful if you need to test various styling aspects.

: if true, the tree's container will be mounted into the body rather than being rendered entirely in memory. Useful if you need to test various styling aspects. context : use this option to pass through the context object required for your component. test-tree will automatically wrap your component and pass through the context.

: use this option to pass through the context object required for your component. test-tree will automatically wrap your component and pass through the context. wrap : if true, the tree will be wrapped in an outer component. This is useful if you want to pass elements with testRefs directly into test-tree without them being contained in a component, e.g.:

var tree = testTree( < ul testRefCollection = "foo" > < li testRef = "bar" /> < li /> </ ul > , { wrap: true }); tree.foo; // exists

Returns the node for the specified testRef or testRefCollection name.

Same as node.get(refName) except it allows you to cleanly retrieve a node from deep down the testRef tree. For example, instead of:

tree.get( "foo" ).get( "bar" ).get( "baz" ).click();

you could write:

tree.getIn([ "foo" , "bar" , "baz" ]).click();

Safely unmount the tree. Will only unmount if component is already mounted. Can only be called on the root node of the tree.

Returns the state of your component.

Getter/setter for the element value. Should only be used if the component is a valid HTML element that accepts the value attribute.

Instance of React.addons.TestUtils.Simulate , bound to the node. All its methods (beforeInput, blur, change, click, compositionEnd, compositionStart, compositionUpdate, contextMenu, copy, cut, doubleClick, drag, dragEnd, dragEnter, dragExit, dragLeave, dragOver, dragStart, drop, error, focus, input, keyDown, keyPress, keyUp, load, mouseDown, mouseEnter, mouseLeave, mouseMove, mouseOut, mouseOver, mouseUp, paste, reset, scroll, select, submit, touchCancel, touchEnd, touchMove, touchStart, wheel) can be called.

For example, to simulate double-clicking a node called myButton , use:

myButton.simulate.doubleClick();

Shorthand method for simulating a click on the node's element.

Returns the specified attribute from the node's element.

Shorthand method for getting the class attribute of the node's element.

Returns the specified prop from the node's element.

Returns true if the component/element is mounted, false if not.

Returns the DOM node for the node.

Reference to the original React element for the node.

Returns the innerText of the element (or textContent if innerText not present).

Higher Order Components

The HOC pattern is rapidly becoming the most popular successor to mixins (and the problems associated with them). Unfortunately every HOC adds another layer into the component tree, making your testing ref chains longer and less explicit. react-test-tree can help alleviate this pain by skipping any component that has the innerTestRef property available on its constructor. Here is an example:

var InnerComponent = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return ( <div> <button ref="button" /> </div> ) } }); function withHOC(Component) { return React.createClass({ render: function () { return <Component ref="innerComponent" />; } }); } var MyComponent = withHOC(InnerComponent); // Without specifying `innerTestRef` we have to deal with the HOC in the ref tree var annoyingTree = testTree(<MyComponent />); annoyingTree.innerComponent.button.click(); // Adding `innerTestRef` causes react-test-tree to ignore the HOC, keeping the API nice and clean MyComponent.innerTestRef = "innerComponent"; var niceTree = testTree(<MyComponent />); niceTree.button.click();

Updating to v1.0.0

React 0.14 introduced stateless function components. This new type of component cannot contain refs and also cannot have refs applied to them. The React team is trying to encourage refs to only be used for very specific purposes, which doesn't primarily include testing. We have taken the decision with react-test-tree to support the React team in their decision to separate the usage of refs from testing by switching to using the testRef and testRefCollection props instead of ref and refCollection . Here is an example of a component pre-v1.0.0 and after:

var MyComponent = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return ( <div ref='foo' refCollection='bar' /> ); } }); // v1.0.0 var MyComponent = React.createClass({ render: function () { return ( <div testRef='foo' testRefCollection='bar' /> ); } });

Pre-v1.0.0, refs and refCollections were accessible as direct properties of the node. This led to issues with collisions between ref names and react-test-tree's node methods. In v1.0.0 the API has been changed to solve this problem. Node are now accessed using the node.get() and node.getIn() methods:

tree.foo.bar.click(); tree.get( "foo" ).get( "bar" ).click(); tree.getIn([ "foo" , "bar" ]).click();

Post-v1.0.0 have a new option, wrap that you'll need to pass if you need a testRef or testRefCollection on the component that you're passing into react-test-tree .

var tree = testTree( <ul refCollection="foo"> <li ref="bar" /> <li /> </ul>); tree.foo; // exists // v1.0.0 var tree = testTree( <ul testRefCollection="foo"> <li testRef="bar" /> <li /> </ul> , { wrap: true }); tree.foo; // exists

React versions

The master branch currently supports React 0.14 and is not backwards compatible.

React 0.14: react-test-tree@latest

React 0.13/0.12: react-test-tree@^0.3.1

Contributing

make bootstrap - install dependencies

- install dependencies make test - run unit tests

- run unit tests make build - build into dist folder

- build into folder make lint - lint the project

- lint the project make test-watch - run karma with the watch option

- run karma with the watch option make release - increment and publish to npm

