With npm do:
npm install --save-dev react-test-tree
react-test-tree is a simple, scalable and concise way of testing React components. It is an evolution of the react-page-objects library.
A test tree is dev-friendly representation of your entire React component tree, built by recursing through special props applied to your components.
React gives us some great utilities for testing React components, however they lead to overly-verbose boilerplate that clutters your tests.
react-test-tree tidies this clutter away, allowing you to manipulate your components with short, concise statements:
var BozComponent = React.createClass({
render: function () {
return (
<div>
<button testRef="biz">Biz</button>
</div>
);
}
});
var FuzComponent = React.createClass({
render: function () {
return <div />
}
});
var FooComponent = React.createClass({
render: function () {
return (
<div>
<button testRef="bar">Bar</button>
<select testRefCollection="baz">
<option>blue</option>
<option>gold</option>
</select>
<BozComponent testRef="boz" />
<FuzComponent testRef="fuz" />
</div>
);
}
});
var fooTree = testTree(<FooComponent />, {
stub: {
fuz: null
}
});
fooTree.get("bar").click(); // simulates a click
fooTree.getIn(["boz", "biz"]).click(); // simulates a click on a deep node
fooTree.get("baz").length === 2; // collection of nodes
fooTree.get("fuz") === null; // null due to being stubbed out
In the above example
react-test-tree has recursively built a tree out of the
testRef and
testRefCollection props, represented as nodes of the tree, which can be retrieved using
get() or
getIn(). Any names that appear in the
stub tree config get replaced or removed.
You should be familiar with the
ref prop in React. They are used when you need to reference an element in your render function. You can look at the
testRef prop like a
ref, but purely for testing. It is necessary to distinguish between the two because of their applications; the React team is making it increasingly clear that
refs should only be used for very specific purposes, which don't primarily include testing.
As well as the basic
testRef prop,
react-test-tree makes it possible to retrieve the children of an element by use of
refCollection. Declaring
testRefCollection on a component will make all it's direct children available on the corresonding tree node as an array:
var BarComponent = React.createClass({
render: function () {
return (
<select testRef="foo" testRefCollection="bar">
<option value="blue">Blue</option>
<option value="gold">Gold</option>
</select>;
);
}
});
var barTree = testTree(<BarComponent />);
barTree.get("bar").length === 2;
barTree.get("bar")[0].getAttribute("value") === "blue";
Notes:
testRef as well as a
testRefCollection if you want to be able to manipulate the parent element too.
testRefs and
testRefCollections may not have the same name.
var tree = testTree(<MyComponent />);
tree.get('button').click();
defer(function () {
expect(tree.state.clicked).to.be.true; // passes
});
It is inevitable that at some point when testing React components you will want to avoid rendering part of a component. Perhaps it might trigger some sideways data loading, or maybe you want to replace it with a mock.
react-test-tree allows you to quickly and easily stub out any testRefs in the tree with either
null or a replacement component:
var MockComponent = React.createClass({
render: function () {
console.log(this.props.aProp);
return <div>{this.props.children}</div>;
}
});
var BizComponent = React.createClass({
render: function () {
return (
<div>
<button testRef="fuz">Fuz</button>
</div>
);
}
});
var FooComponent = React.createClass({
render: function () {
return (
<div>
<div testRef="bar" />
<div testRef="baz" aProp="hello">Baz</div>
<div testRef="boz" aProp="hello">Boz</div>
</div>
);
}
});
var fooTree = testTree(<FooComponent />, {
stub: {
bar: null,
baz: <MockComponent />
boz: <MockComponent aProp="foobar">Bazza</MockComponent>,
biz: {
fuz: null
}
}
});
fooTree.get("bar"); // -> null
fooTree.getIn(["biz", "fuz"]); // -> null
fooTree.get("baz"); // -> replaced with `MockComponent` and renders `Baz` string as child
fooTree.get("boz"); // -> replaced with `MockComponent` and renders `Bazza` string as child
Notes:
undefined to completely remove a component (e.g.
null,
false).
baz will log
hello and have the child
Baz, whilst
boz will log
foobar and have the child
Bazza.
testTree(<Component />, {options})
Creates the tree and returns the root node.
Options
stub: see section on stubs
mount: if true, the tree's container will be mounted into the body rather than being rendered entirely in memory. Useful if you need to test various styling aspects.
context: use this option to pass through the context object required for your component. test-tree will automatically wrap your component and pass through the context.
wrap: if true, the tree will be wrapped in an outer component. This is useful if you want to pass elements with testRefs directly into test-tree without them being contained in a component, e.g.:
var tree = testTree(
<ul testRefCollection="foo">
<li testRef="bar" />
<li />
</ul>
, { wrap: true });
tree.foo; // exists
node.get(refName)
Returns the node for the specified
testRef or
testRefCollection name.
node.getIn([refName])
Same as
node.get(refName) except it allows you to cleanly retrieve a node from deep down the testRef tree. For example, instead of:
tree.get("foo").get("bar").get("baz").click();
you could write:
tree.getIn(["foo", "bar", "baz"]).click();
rootNode.dispose()
Safely unmount the tree. Will only unmount if component is already mounted. Can only be called on the root node of the tree.
node.state
Returns the state of your component.
node.value
Getter/setter for the element value. Should only be used if the component is a valid HTML element that accepts the value attribute.
node.simulate
Instance of
React.addons.TestUtils.Simulate, bound to the node. All its methods (beforeInput, blur, change, click, compositionEnd, compositionStart, compositionUpdate, contextMenu, copy, cut, doubleClick, drag, dragEnd, dragEnter, dragExit, dragLeave, dragOver, dragStart, drop, error, focus, input, keyDown, keyPress, keyUp, load, mouseDown, mouseEnter, mouseLeave, mouseMove, mouseOut, mouseOver, mouseUp, paste, reset, scroll, select, submit, touchCancel, touchEnd, touchMove, touchStart, wheel) can be called.
For example, to simulate double-clicking a node called
myButton, use:
myButton.simulate.doubleClick();
node.click()
Shorthand method for simulating a click on the node's element.
node.getAttribute(attributeName)
Returns the specified attribute from the node's element.
node.getClassName()
Shorthand method for getting the class attribute of the node's element.
node.getProp()
Returns the specified prop from the node's element.
node.isMounted()
Returns true if the component/element is mounted, false if not.
node.getDOMNode()
Returns the DOM node for the node.
node.element
Reference to the original React element for the node.
node.innerText
Returns the
innerText of the element (or
textContent if
innerText not present).
The HOC pattern is rapidly becoming the most popular successor to mixins (and the problems associated with them). Unfortunately every HOC adds another layer into the component tree, making your testing ref chains longer and less explicit.
react-test-tree can help alleviate this pain by skipping any component that has the
innerTestRef property available on its constructor. Here is an example:
var InnerComponent = React.createClass({
render: function () {
return (
<div>
<button ref="button" />
</div>
)
}
});
function withHOC(Component) {
return React.createClass({
render: function () {
return <Component ref="innerComponent" />;
}
});
}
var MyComponent = withHOC(InnerComponent);
// Without specifying `innerTestRef` we have to deal with the HOC in the ref tree
var annoyingTree = testTree(<MyComponent />);
annoyingTree.innerComponent.button.click();
// Adding `innerTestRef` causes react-test-tree to ignore the HOC, keeping the API nice and clean
MyComponent.innerTestRef = "innerComponent";
var niceTree = testTree(<MyComponent />);
niceTree.button.click();
React 0.14 introduced stateless function components. This new type of component cannot contain refs and also cannot have refs applied to them. The React team is trying to encourage refs to only be used for very specific purposes, which doesn't primarily include testing. We have taken the decision with
react-test-tree to support the React team in their decision to separate the usage of refs from testing by switching to using the
testRef and
testRefCollection props instead of
ref and
refCollection. Here is an example of a component pre-v1.0.0 and after:
// Pre-v1.0.0
var MyComponent = React.createClass({
render: function () {
return (
<div ref='foo' refCollection='bar' />
);
}
});
// v1.0.0
var MyComponent = React.createClass({
render: function () {
return (
<div testRef='foo' testRefCollection='bar' />
);
}
});
Pre-v1.0.0, refs and refCollections were accessible as direct properties of the node. This led to issues with collisions between ref names and react-test-tree's node methods. In v1.0.0 the API has been changed to solve this problem. Node are now accessed using the
node.get() and
node.getIn() methods:
// Pre-v1.0.0
tree.foo.bar.click();
// v1.0.0
tree.get("foo").get("bar").click();
// or
tree.getIn(["foo", "bar"]).click();
Post-v1.0.0 have a new option,
wrap that you'll need to pass if you need a
testRef or
testRefCollection on the component that you're passing into
react-test-tree.
// Pre-v1.0.0
var tree = testTree(
<ul refCollection="foo">
<li ref="bar" />
<li />
</ul>);
tree.foo; // exists
// v1.0.0
var tree = testTree(
<ul testRefCollection="foo">
<li testRef="bar" />
<li />
</ul>
, { wrap: true });
tree.foo; // exists
The master branch currently supports React 0.14 and is not backwards compatible.
react-test-tree@latest
react-test-tree@^0.3.1
make bootstrap - install dependencies
make test - run unit tests
make build - build into
dist folder
make lint - lint the project
make test-watch - run karma with the watch option
make release - increment and publish to npm
