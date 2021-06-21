Teleport React components in the same React tree.

npm install react-teleporter

Example

import { createTeleporter } from 'react-teleporter' const StatusBar = createTeleporter() function Header ( ) { return ( < header > < StatusBar.Target /> </ header > ) } function Page ( ) { return ( < main > {/* Teleport "Loading..." into the header */} < StatusBar.Source > Loading... </ StatusBar.Source > </ main > ) } function App ( ) { return ( < div > < Header /> < Page /> </ div > ) }

In complex app, you may have to configure a part of the application from another. If you know react-helmet it is the same philosophy. You want to configure a part of your application from another place.

Recipes

Use another target element

Use as property on target to specify another tag.

const Teleporter = createTeleporter() <Teleporter.Target as = "footer" />

Be careful of specifying an element with a ref to a DOM element, it uses React Portals under the hood.

Use props on target

All props are forwarded to target.

const Teleporter = createTeleporter() <Teleporter.Target onClick={ } />

Create a custom target ref

Use useTargetRef to create a custom target ref.

const Teleporter = createTeleporter() function CustomTarget ( ) { const targetRef = Teleporter.useTargetRef() return < div ref = {targetRef} /> }

Use multiple sources

By default only one Source is allowed to be injected into a Target . Sometimes you may want to inject multiple sources into a single target. Create teleporter with { multiSources: true } option.

const Teleporter = createTeleporter({ multiSources : true }) <Teleporter.Source multiple> < a href = "#" > A link </ a > </ Teleporter.Source > < Teleporter.Source multiple > < a href = "#" > Another link </ a > </ Teleporter.Source >

API

createTeleporter

createTeleporter is the only method exposed by this package. It returns an object containing a Target , a Source and a useTargetRef to create a custom target.