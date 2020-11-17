IMP: From 5.*, the withStyles file will not be bundled in dist. If you want to use the css, you can import the css file directly to your module -
import 'react-telephone-input/css/default.css'
IMP: From 3.*, the styles won't be included by default. Can use
require('react-telephone-input/lib/withStyles') to get the styles.
Inspired from the awesome jquery plugin for International Telephone Input.
This one is written as a reactjs component.
Live Demo here - http://unstack.in/react-telephone-input/
function handleInputChange(telNumber, selectedCountry) {
console.log('input changed. number: ', telNumber, 'selected country: ', selectedCountry);
}
// Use declaratively within another react components render method
var ReactTelInput = require('react-telephone-input');
// var ReactTelInput = require('react-telephone-input/lib/withStyles'), if you need the styles
<MyAwesomeReactComponent>
<ReactTelInput
defaultCountry="in"
flagsImagePath='/path/to/images/flags.png'
onChange={handleInputChange}
onBlur={handleInputBlur}
/>
</MyAwesomeReactComponent>
// or render standalone
var ReactTelInput = require('react-telephone-input');
React.render(<ReactTelInput
defaultCountry="in"
flagsImagePath='/path/to/images/flags.png'
onChange={handleInputChange}
onBlur={handleInputBlur}
/>,
document.getElementById('my-container'));
The component accepts other props to customize it -
Both the props have the same purpose - for setting the initial value of the input programatically.
See
value above.
true by default. Setting it to false will turn off all auto formatting.
The component selects the country code of a country by default. You can change it by passing the iso2 name of a country. E.g. for United States, set
defaultCountry to 'us'.
If you don't want all countries to be shown in the dropdown list, you can pass an array of objects representing the countries. The structure of each country object can be seen here https://github.com/mukeshsoni/country-telephone-data/blob/master/country_telephone_data.js
E.g.
<ReactTelInput
defaultCountry='us'
value={value}
onChange={onPhoneChange}
onlyCountries={[
{name: "United States", iso2: "us", dialCode: "1", priority: 0, format: "+. (...) ...-...."},
{name: "Canada", iso2: "ca", dialCode: "1", priority: 1, format: "+. (...) ...-....", hasAreaCodes: true},
{name: "Mexico (México)", iso2: "mx", dialCode: "52", priority: 0, format: "+..-..-..-...."},
{name: "Brazil (Brasil)", iso2: "br", dialCode: "55", priority: 0, format: "+..-..-....-...."},
]}
/>
Preferred countries show up at the top of the list. This prop also accepts an array of country iso2 names.
E.g.
<ReactTelephoneInput
preferredCountries={['in', 'us', 'gb']}
/>
You can send in additional classes to be applied to the top container div of the component.
Function, which is called whenever there is a change of value in the input box.
Function, which is called when user presses the 'enter' key when the input box is in focus.
Function, which is called when the focus goes away from the input box.
Function, which is called when the input box gets the focus.
Boolean value. When set to true, the input box is disabled and clicking on flag dropdown does nothing.
String. This is passed on to the input field and works like it should for any other input field.
Object. If you want to set some property on the input element, you can pass in an object with attributes. E.g.
let inputProps={
readOnly: true,
autoFocus: true
}
<ReactTelephoneInput inputProps={inputProps} ... />
string. Specify the type of autocomplete for the input element.
Default value - 'tel'
Object. Style applied to the dropdown list container. There is a default value for it
listStyle = {
zIndex: 20,
backgroundColor: 'white'
}
string. Classname which will be applied to each item in the dropdown list. The default is
country
npm install, you can just do
var ReactTelephoneInput = require('react-telephone-input');
flagsImagePath
function handleInputChange(telNumber, selectedCountry) {
console.log('input changed. number: ', telNumber, 'selected country: ', selectedCountry)
}
function handleInputBlur(telNumber, selectedCountry) {
console.log(
'Focus off the ReactTelephoneInput component. Tel number entered is: ',
telNumber,
' selected country is: ',
selectedCountry
)
}
<ReactTelephoneInput
defaultCountry="in"
flagsImagePath="/path/to/images/flags.png"
onChange={handleInputChange}
onBlur={handleInputBlur}
/>
The default value for
flagsImagePath is 'flags.png'
You can try the app by downloading everything and running the commands given below -
$ npm install
$ npm start
go to your browser and type http://localhost:3000
$ npm run test
$ npm run test -- --watch # to run tests in watch mode