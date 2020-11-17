Reactjs Component for International Telephone Input

IMP: From 5.*, the withStyles file will not be bundled in dist. If you want to use the css, you can import the css file directly to your module -

import 'react-telephone-input/css/default.css'

IMP: From 3.*, the styles won't be included by default. Can use require('react-telephone-input/lib/withStyles') to get the styles.

Inspired from the awesome jquery plugin for International Telephone Input.

This one is written as a reactjs component.

Live Demo here - http://unstack.in/react-telephone-input/

function handleInputChange ( telNumber, selectedCountry ) { console .log( 'input changed. number: ' , telNumber, 'selected country: ' , selectedCountry); } var ReactTelInput = require ( 'react-telephone-input' ); <MyAwesomeReactComponent> <ReactTelInput defaultCountry="in" flagsImagePath='/path/to/images/flags.png' onChange={handleInputChange} onBlur={handleInputBlur} /> </MyAwesomeReactComponent> // or render standalone var ReactTelInput = require('react-telephone-input'); React.render(<ReactTelInput defaultCountry="in" flagsImagePath='/path/to/images/flags.png' onChange={handleInputChange} onBlur={handleInputBlur} />, document.getElementById('my-container'));

The component accepts other props to customize it -

value and initialValue

Both the props have the same purpose - for setting the initial value of the input programatically.

initialValue

autoFormat

true by default. Setting it to false will turn off all auto formatting.

defaultCountry

The component selects the country code of a country by default. You can change it by passing the iso2 name of a country. E.g. for United States, set defaultCountry to 'us'.

onlyCountries

If you don't want all countries to be shown in the dropdown list, you can pass an array of objects representing the countries. The structure of each country object can be seen here https://github.com/mukeshsoni/country-telephone-data/blob/master/country_telephone_data.js

E.g.

<ReactTelInput defaultCountry= 'us' value ={ value } onChange={onPhoneChange} onlyCountries={[ { name : "United States", iso2: "us", dialCode: "1", priority: 0 , format : "+. (...) ...-...."}, { name : "Canada", iso2: "ca", dialCode: "1", priority: 1 , format : "+. (...) ...-....", hasAreaCodes: true }, { name : "Mexico (México)", iso2: "mx", dialCode: "52", priority: 0 , format : "+..-..-..-...."}, { name : "Brazil (Brasil)", iso2: "br", dialCode: "55", priority: 0 , format : "+..-..-....-...."}, ]} />

preferredCountries

Preferred countries show up at the top of the list. This prop also accepts an array of country iso2 names.

E.g.

<ReactTelephoneInput preferredCountries={[ 'in' , 'us' , 'gb' ]} />

classNames

You can send in additional classes to be applied to the top container div of the component.

onChange

Function, which is called whenever there is a change of value in the input box.

onEnterKeyPress

Function, which is called when user presses the 'enter' key when the input box is in focus.

onBlur

Function, which is called when the focus goes away from the input box.

onFocus

Function, which is called when the input box gets the focus.

disabled

Boolean value. When set to true, the input box is disabled and clicking on flag dropdown does nothing.

pattern

String. This is passed on to the input field and works like it should for any other input field.

inputProps

Object. If you want to set some property on the input element, you can pass in an object with attributes. E.g.

let inputProps={ readOnly : true , autoFocus : true } <ReactTelephoneInput inputProps={inputProps} ... />

autoComplete

string. Specify the type of autocomplete for the input element.

Default value - 'tel'

listStyle

Object. Style applied to the dropdown list container. There is a default value for it

listStyle = { zIndex: 20 , backgroundColor: 'white' }

listItemClassName

string. Classname which will be applied to each item in the dropdown list. The default is country

How to use it

If you install it from npm install , you can just do var ReactTelephoneInput = require('react-telephone-input');

, you can just do You will need to copy flags.png from example/src folder to see the flag icons for each country.

Set the path to the flags image using the prop flagsImagePath

function handleInputChange ( telNumber, selectedCountry ) { console .log( 'input changed. number: ' , telNumber, 'selected country: ' , selectedCountry) } function handleInputBlur ( telNumber, selectedCountry ) { console .log( 'Focus off the ReactTelephoneInput component. Tel number entered is: ' , telNumber, ' selected country is: ' , selectedCountry ) } <ReactTelephoneInput defaultCountry= "in" flagsImagePath= "/path/to/images/flags.png" onChange={handleInputChange} onBlur={handleInputBlur} />

The default value for flagsImagePath is 'flags.png'

Features

Automatically format the number as the user types

Navigate the country dropdown by typing a country's name, or using up/down keys

Selecting a country from the dropdown will update the dial code in the input

Typing a different dial code will automatically update the displayed flag

Country names in the dropdown also include localised versions in brackets

Dropdown appears above or below the input depending on available space/scroll position

Contributing

You can try the app by downloading everything and running the commands given below -

$ npm install $ npm start go to your browser and type http://localhost: 3000

Running tests