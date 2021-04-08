A Telegram OAuth Sign-in / Log-in Component for React
npm install react-telegram-login
or
yarn add react-telegram-login
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import TelegramLoginButton from 'react-telegram-login';
const handleTelegramResponse = response => {
console.log(response);
};
ReactDOM.render(
<TelegramLoginButton dataOnauth={handleTelegramResponse} botName="OdauBot" />,
document.getElementById('telegramButton')
);
localhost or
local-ip-address. Use should create and register your bot domain with BotFather to get that work. You can create your custom domain. For example:
yourdomain.local by add new record point to your local ip by edit
hosts file.
create-react-app. You must run
sudo yarn PORT=80 start, or on Windows CMD (not powershell),
set PORT=80 && yarn start
Telegram Scopes List: https://core.telegram.org/widgets/login
dataOnauth callback returns a TelegramUser object which provides access to all of the TelegramUser methods listed here: https://core.telegram.org/widgets/login.
dataAuthUrl is a string which corresponds to the url where the user is redirected after a successful authorization. You should either use dataAuthUrl or dataOnauth, not both of them
After a successful authorization, the widget can return data in two ways:
id,
first_name,
last_name,
username,
photo_url,
auth_date,
hash and
lang;
id,
first_name,
last_name,
username,
photo_url,
auth_date,
hash and
lang fields.
<TelegramLoginButton dataOnauth={this.handleUserInfo} botName="OdauBot" />
npm run start
You can set IP and PORT in webpack.config.js
npm run test:watch
npm run bundle