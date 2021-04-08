React Telegram Login

A Telegram OAuth Sign-in / Log-in Component for React

Install

npm install react-telegram-login

or

yarn add react-telegram- login

How to use

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import TelegramLoginButton from 'react-telegram-login' ; const handleTelegramResponse = response => { console .log(response); }; ReactDOM.render( < TelegramLoginButton dataOnauth = {handleTelegramResponse} botName = "OdauBot" /> , document.getElementById('telegramButton') );

Login widget will not work on localhost or local-ip-address . Use should create and register your bot domain with BotFather to get that work. You can create your custom domain. For example: yourdomain.local by add new record point to your local ip by edit hosts file.

or . Use should create and register your bot domain with BotFather to get that work. You can create your custom domain. For example: by add new record point to your local ip by edit file. It's only run on port 80. When you use create-react-app . You must run sudo yarn PORT=80 start , or on Windows CMD (not powershell), set PORT=80 && yarn start

Parameters

Telegram Scopes List: https://core.telegram.org/widgets/login

dataOnauth callback

dataOnauth callback returns a TelegramUser object which provides access to all of the TelegramUser methods listed here: https://core.telegram.org/widgets/login.

dataAuthUrl redirection url

dataAuthUrl is a string which corresponds to the url where the user is redirected after a successful authorization. You should either use dataAuthUrl or dataOnauth, not both of them

Receiving authorization data

After a successful authorization, the widget can return data in two ways:

by redirecting the user to the URL specified in the data-auth-url attribute with the following parameters: id , first_name , last_name , username , photo_url , auth_date , hash and lang ;

, , , , , , and ; by calling the callback function data-onauth with the JSON-object containing id , first_name , last_name , username , photo_url , auth_date , hash and lang fields.

<TelegramLoginButton dataOnauth={ this .handleUserInfo} botName= "OdauBot" />

Dev Server

npm run start

You can set IP and PORT in webpack.config.js

Run Tests

npm run test :watch

Production Bundle