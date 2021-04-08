openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rtl

react-telegram-login

by John Pham
1.1.2 (see all)

A React Telegram Login Widget Component

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.3K

GitHub Stars

79

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Telegram Login

A Telegram OAuth Sign-in / Log-in Component for React

Code

Install

npm install react-telegram-login

or

yarn add react-telegram-login

How to use

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import TelegramLoginButton from 'react-telegram-login';
 
const handleTelegramResponse = response => {
  console.log(response);
};
 
ReactDOM.render(
  <TelegramLoginButton dataOnauth={handleTelegramResponse} botName="OdauBot" />,
  document.getElementById('telegramButton')
);

Notes:

  • Login widget will not work on localhost or local-ip-address. Use should create and register your bot domain with BotFather to get that work. You can create your custom domain. For example: yourdomain.local by add new record point to your local ip by edit hosts file.
  • It's only run on port 80. When you use create-react-app. You must run sudo yarn PORT=80 start, or on Windows CMD (not powershell), set PORT=80 && yarn start

Parameters

Telegram Scopes List: https://core.telegram.org/widgets/login

dataOnauth callback

dataOnauth callback returns a TelegramUser object which provides access to all of the TelegramUser methods listed here: https://core.telegram.org/widgets/login.

dataAuthUrl redirection url

dataAuthUrl is a string which corresponds to the url where the user is redirected after a successful authorization. You should either use dataAuthUrl or dataOnauth, not both of them

Receiving authorization data

After a successful authorization, the widget can return data in two ways:

  • by redirecting the user to the URL specified in the data-auth-url attribute with the following parameters: id, first_name, last_name, username, photo_url, auth_date, hash and lang;
  • by calling the callback function data-onauth with the JSON-object containing id, first_name, last_name, username, photo_url, auth_date, hash and lang fields.
<TelegramLoginButton dataOnauth={this.handleUserInfo} botName="OdauBot" />

Dev Server

npm run start

You can set IP and PORT in webpack.config.js

Run Tests

npm run test:watch

Production Bundle

npm run bundle

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial