react-tater

by Jo Sprague
2.1.2 (see all)

A React component to add annotations to any element on a page 🥔

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24

GitHub Stars

240

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

react-tater 🥔

A React component to add annotations to any element on a page

Screenshot

NPM

Install

yarn add react-tater

Usage

import React from 'react';
import Tater from 'react-tater';
import YourElement from './your-element';

const taterOptions = {
  name: 'your-element-1', // The namespace used for local storage
  space: 30 // The size, in pixels, of the grid and emojis
};

const App = () => (
  <>
    <Tater options={taterOptions}>
      <YourElement /> {/* any element you want to annotate */}
    </Tater>
  </>
);

Development

If you want to make changes to this library in a local development environment, first you need to symlink some packages:

cd ../example-app/node_modules/react && yarn link
cd react-tater && yarn link && yarn link react
cd ../example-app && yarn link react-tater

This allows you to see changes to this package immediately in your example app and prevents the example app from seeing more than one copy of React.

Then start the dev server which will build the module and watch for changes to automatically rebuild:

cd react-tater && yarn start

Then add import Tater from 'react-tater'; to your example project to use it.

To run tests:

cd react-tater && yarn test

Or:

cd react-tater && yarn test:watch

