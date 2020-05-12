A React component to add annotations to any element on a page

Install

yarn add react-tater

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import Tater from 'react-tater' ; import YourElement from './your-element' ; const taterOptions = { name : 'your-element-1' , space : 30 }; const App = () => ( <> < Tater options = {taterOptions} > < YourElement /> {/* any element you want to annotate */} </ Tater > </> );

Development

If you want to make changes to this library in a local development environment, first you need to symlink some packages:

cd ../example-app/node_modules/react && yarn link cd react-tater && yarn link && yarn link react cd ../example-app && yarn link react-tater

This allows you to see changes to this package immediately in your example app and prevents the example app from seeing more than one copy of React.

Then start the dev server which will build the module and watch for changes to automatically rebuild:

cd react-tater && yarn start

Then add import Tater from 'react-tater'; to your example project to use it.

To run tests:

cd react-tater && yarn test

Or: