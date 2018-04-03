Tappable component for React. Abstracts touch events to implement
onTap,
onPress, and pinch events.
The events mimic their native equivalents as closely as possible:
Tappable) has
-active or
-inactive added to it to enable pressed-state styling
onPress property is set, it will cancel the touch event after the press happens
When touch events are not supported, it will fall back to mouse events. Keyboard events are also supported, emulating the behaviour of native button controls.
Live demo: jedwatson.github.io/react-tappable
To build the examples locally, run:
npm install
gulp dev
Then open
localhost:8000 in a browser.
The easiest way to use React-tappable is to install it from npm.
npm install react-tappable --save
Ensure to include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, etc).
You could also use the standalone build by including
dist/react-tappable.js in your page; but, if you do this, make sure you have already included React, and that it is available globally.
React-tappable generates a React component (defaults to
<span>) and binds touch events to it.
To disable default event handling (e.g. scrolling) set the
preventDefault prop.
import Tappable from 'react-tappable';
<Tappable onTap={this.handleTapEvent}>Tap me</Tappable>
For a lighter component, you can opt-in to just the features you need:
import Tappable from 'react-tappable/lib/Tappable';
import Pinchable from 'react-tappable/lib/Pinchable';
import TapAndPinchable from 'react-tappable/lib/TapAndPinchable';
<Tappable onTap={this.handleTapEvent}>I respond to Tap events</Tappable>
<Pinchable onPinch={this.handlePinch}>I respond to Pinch events</Pinchable>
<TapAndPinchable onTap={this.handleTapEvent} onPinch={this.handlePinch}>In respond to both!</TapAndPinchable>
The
TapAndPinchable component is the default one you get when you just import
react-tappable.
activeDelay ms delay before the
-active class is added, defaults to
0
component component to render, defaults to
'span'
classes optional object containing
active and
inactive class names to apply to the component; useful with css-modules
classBase base to use for the active/inactive classes
className optional class name for the component
moveThreshold px to allow movement before cancelling a tap; defaults to
100
pressDelay ms delay before a press event is detected, defaults to
1000
pressMoveThreshold px to allow movement before ignoring long presses; defaults to
5
preventDefault (boolean) automatically call preventDefault on all events
stopPropagation (boolean) automatically call stopPropagation on all events
style (object) styles to apply to the component
These are the special events implemented by
Tappable.
onTap fired when touchStart or mouseDown is followed by touchEnd or mouseUp within the moveThreshold
onPress fired when a touch is held for the specified ms
onPinchStart fired when two fingers land on the screen
onPinchMove fired on any movement while two fingers are on screen
onPinchEnd fired when less than two fingers are left on the screen, onTouchStart is triggerred, if one touch remains
Pinch events come with a special object with additional data to actually be more useful than the native events:
touches: Array of Objects - {identifier, pageX, pageY} - raw data from the event
center: Object - {x, y} - Calculated center between the two touch points
angle: Degrees - angle of the line connecting the two touch points to the X-axis
distance: Number of pixels - beween the two touch points
displacement: Object {x, y} - offset of the center since the pinch began
displacementVelocity: Object {x, y} : Pixels/ms - Immediate velocity of the displacement
rotation: degrees - delta rotation since the beginning of the gesture
rotationVelocity: degrees/millisecond - immediate rotational velocity
zoom: Number - Zoom factor - ratio between distance between the two touch points now over initial
zoomVelocity: zoomFactor/millisecond - immediate velocity of zooming
time: milliseconds since epoch - Timestamp
The following native event handlers can also be specified.
onKeyDown
onKeyUp
onTouchStart
onTouchMove
onTouchEnd
onMouseDown
onMouseUp
onMouseMove
onMouseOut
Returning
false from
onKeyDown,
onMouseDown, or
onTouchStart handlers will prevent
Tappable from handling the event.
See CHANGES.md
