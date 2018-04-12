Highly customizable React component for inputing tags.
npm install react-tagsinput --save
bower install react-tagsinput --save
import TagsInput from 'react-tagsinput'
import 'react-tagsinput/react-tagsinput.css' // If using WebPack and style-loader.
class Example extends React.Component {
constructor() {
super()
this.state = {tags: []}
}
handleChange(tags) {
this.setState({tags})
}
render() {
return <TagsInput value={this.state.tags} onChange={::this.handleChange} />
}
}
Install
react-input-autosize and change the
renderInput prop to:
function autosizingRenderInput ({addTag, ...props}) {
let {onChange, value, ...other} = props
return (
<AutosizeInput type='text' onChange={onChange} value={value} {...other} />
)
}
Use
react-autosuggest and change the
renderInput prop to
something like:
function autosuggestRenderInput ({addTag, ...props}) {
const handleOnChange = (e, {newValue, method}) => {
if (method === 'enter') {
e.preventDefault()
} else {
props.onChange(e)
}
}
const inputValue = (props.value && props.value.trim().toLowerCase()) || ''
const inputLength = inputValue.length
let suggestions = states().filter((state) => {
return state.name.toLowerCase().slice(0, inputLength) === inputValue
})
return (
<Autosuggest
ref={props.ref}
suggestions={suggestions}
shouldRenderSuggestions={(value) => value && value.trim().length > 0}
getSuggestionValue={(suggestion) => suggestion.name}
renderSuggestion={(suggestion) => <span>{suggestion.name}</span>}
inputProps={{...props, onChange: handleOnChange}}
onSuggestionSelected={(e, {suggestion}) => {
addTag(suggestion.name)
}}
onSuggestionsClearRequested={() => {}}
onSuggestionsFetchRequested={() => {}}
/>
)
}
A working example can be found in
example/components/autocomplete.js.
Use
inputValue and
onChangeInput:
class Example extends React.Component {
constructor() {
super()
this.state = {tags: [], tag: ''}
}
handleChange(tags) {
this.setState({tags})
}
handleChangeInput(tag) {
this.setState({tag})
}
render() {
return (
<TagsInput
value={this.state.tags}
onChange={::this.handleChange}
inputValue={this.state.tag}
onChangeInput={::this.handleChangeInput}
/>
)
}
}
addTag"?
For ease of integration with auto complete components
react-tagsinput
passes the
addTag method to
renderInput props, if you are writing your
own
renderInput you need to filter
addTag to not get an error about
unknown prop addTag from React. Here is how it's done in the default
renderInput function.
function defaultRenderInput ({addTag, ...props}) {
let {onChange, value, ...other} = props
return (
<input type='text' onChange={onChange} value={value} {...other} />
)
}
All you need is to add a CR, carriage return, symbol (it is the default line break style in MS Office documents).
Set the
pasteSplit prop to this function:
pasteSplit(data) {
const separators = [',', ';', '\\(', '\\)', '\\*', '/', ':', '\\?', '\n', '\r'];
return data.split(new RegExp(separators.join('|'))).map(d => d.trim());
}
An array of tags.
Callback when tags change, gets three arguments
tags which is the new
tag array,
changed which is an array of the tags that have changed and
changedIndexes which is an array of the indexes that have changed.
Callback from the input box, gets one argument
value which is the content of the input box.
(onChangeInput is only called if the input box is controlled, for this to happen both inputValue and onChangeInput need to be set)
An array of key codes that add a tag, default is
[9, 13] (Tab and Enter).
A string to set a value on the input.
Similar to
currentValue but needed for controlling the input box. (inputValue is only useful if you use it together with onChangeInput)
Allow only unique tags, default is
false.
Allow only tags that pass this validation function. Gets one argument
tag which is the tag to validate. Default is
() => true.
Allow only tags that pass this regex to be added. Default is
/.*/.
Callback when tags are rejected through validationRegex, passing array of tags as the argument.
Passes the disabled prop to
renderInput and
renderTag, by default this
will "disable" the component.
Allow limit number of tags, default is
-1 for infinite.
Add a tag if input blurs. Default false.
Add a tags if HTML5 paste on input. Default false.
Function that splits pasted text. Default is:
function defaultPasteSplit (data) {
return data.split(' ').map(d => d.trim())
}
An array of key codes that remove a tag, default is
[8] (Backspace).
Specify the wrapper className. Default is
react-tagsinput.
Specify the class to add to the wrapper when the component is focused. Default is
react-tagsinput--focused.
Props passed down to every tag component. Default is:
{
className: 'react-tagsinput-tag',
classNameRemove: 'react-tagsinput-remove'
}
Props passed down to input. Default is:
{
className: 'react-tagsinput-input',
placeholder: 'Add a tag'
}
The tags' property to be used when displaying/adding one. Default is:
null which causes the tags to be an array of strings.
Render function for every tag. Default is:
function defaultRenderTag (props) {
let {tag, key, disabled, onRemove, classNameRemove, getTagDisplayValue, ...other} = props
return (
<span key={key} {...other}>
{getTagDisplayValue(tag)}
{!disabled &&
<a className={classNameRemove} onClick={(e) => onRemove(key)} />
}
</span>
)
}
Render function for input. Default is:
function defaultRenderInput (props) {
let {onChange, value, addTag, ...other} = props
return (
<input type='text' onChange={onChange} value={value} {...other} />
)
}
Note: renderInput also receives
addTag as a prop.
Renders the layout of the component. Takes
tagComponents and
inputComponent as args. Default is:
function defaultRenderLayout (tagComponents, inputComponent) {
return (
<span>
{tagComponents}
{inputComponent}
</span>
)
}
A
boolean to prevent the default submit event when adding an 'empty' tag.
Default:
true
Set to
false if you want the default submit to fire when pressing enter again after adding a tag.
Focus on input element.
Blur input element.
Try to add whatever value is currently in input element.
Convenience method that adds a tag.
Clears the input value.
Look at react-tagsinput.css for a basic style.