Simple and extensible tag/word cloud React component.
See the demo.
npm install react-tagcloud
# or with yarn
yarn add react-tagcloud
# react < 16.8.0
npm install react-tagcloud@1.4
import { TagCloud } from 'react-tagcloud'
const data = [
{ value: 'JavaScript', count: 38 },
{ value: 'React', count: 30 },
{ value: 'Nodejs', count: 28 },
{ value: 'Express.js', count: 25 },
{ value: 'HTML5', count: 33 },
{ value: 'MongoDB', count: 18 },
{ value: 'CSS3', count: 20 },
]
const SimpleCloud = () => (
<TagCloud
minSize={12}
maxSize={35}
tags={data}
onClick={tag => alert(`'${tag.value}' was selected!`)}
/>
)
<TagCloud /> component has props listed below:
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Note
tags
Array
true
|Array of objects that represent tags (see Tag object)
maxSize
Number
true
|Maximal font size (in px) used in cloud
minSize
Number
true
|Minimal font size (in px) used in cloud
shuffle
Boolean
false
|If true, tags are shuffled. When
tags are modified, cloud is re-shuffled. Default:
true
colorOptions
Object
false
|Random color options (see randomColor#options)
disableRandomColor
Boolean
false
|If
true, random color is not used
randomSeed
Number
false
|Random seed used to shuffle tags and generate color
renderer
Function
false
|Function used to render tag
randomNumberGenerator
Function
false
|DEPRECATED, use
randomSeed instead. Specifies a custom random number generator that is being used by shuffle algorithm. Default:
Math.random
Note: Furthermore you can pass any other prop and it will be forwarded to the wrapping
<div /> component (e.g.
style,
className).
Each tag is represented by object literal having following properties:
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Note
value
String
true
|String value to be displayed
count
Number
true
|Represents frequency of the tag that is used to calculate tag size
key
String
false
|Tag element key. If it is not provided,
value property will be used instead (however it can fail if you don't have unique tag values. It is highly recommeded to use
key property)
color
String
false
|Represents color of the tag. If it is not provided, random color will be used instead
props
Object
false
|Props to be passed to a particular tag component
Event handlers can be passed to the
<TagCloud /> props.
Each handler has two arguments: the first is related tag object and the second is DOM event object.
Currently supported events:
onClick,
onDoubleClick,
onMouseMove
Note: Feel free to open issue if any other event is needed.
Default class names are
tag-cloud for the wrapping container, and
tag-cloud-tag for a particular tag.
Styles passed to
<TagCloud /> props will be applied to the wrapping container.
Rendering of tags can be fully customized by providing custom render function and passing it to the
renderer prop.
By default is used defaultRenderer.
Render function has three arguments -
tag,
size and
color.
For example:
import { TagCloud } from 'react-tagcloud'
const customRenderer = (tag, size, color) => {
return (
<span key={tag.value} style={{ color }} className={`tag-${size}`}>
{tag.value}
</span>
)
}
const CustomizedCloud = () => (
<TagCloud tags={data} minSize={1} maxSize={5} renderer={customRenderer} />
)
Install dev modules:
yarn install
yarn test
cd examples
yarn install
yarn start
and open browser at
http://localhost:3000