$ npm install --save react-tag-manager
$ yarn add react-tag-manager
Enabling and loading the Google Tag Manager
import GTM from 'react-tag-manager'
export const AppContainer = () => (
<div>
<GTM
gtm={{
id: 'GTM-12345',
auth: '', // Optional
preview: '', // Optional
}}
settings={{
sendPageView: true, // default false
pageView: { // default null
event: 'pageview', // default
data : {}, // default
settings: {
locationProp: 'pathname', // default
sendAs : 'url', // default
},
}
}}>
...
</GTM>
</div>
)
import DataLayer from 'react-tag-manager/DataLayer'
export const Component = () => (
<div>
// All props will be added to the data layer
<DataLayer
foo={'bar'}
/>
<DataLayer
foo={'bar'}
settings={{
passProps: true, // default false, will pas all the given props to the child components
withGTM: true, // default false, will add GTM to the child components
}}>
...
</DataLayer>
...
</div>
)
import React from 'react'
import { withGTM } from 'react-tag-manager'
@withGTM
export default class extends from React.Component {
handleButtonClick = () => {
const { GTM } = this.props
GTM.api.trigger({
event: 'my-button-click',
bar: 'foo'
})
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<button onClick={this.handleButtonClick} />
</div>
)
}
}
import React from 'react'
import { PageView } from 'react-tag-manager'
export default class extends from React.Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
<PageView />
...
</div>
)
}
}
import React from 'react'
import { Click } from 'react-tag-manager'
export default class extends from React.Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
<Click
event={'click'}
data={{
event: 'click',
...
}}>
<button>CLICK ME</button>
</Click>
...
</div>
)
}
}
If you'd like to contribute to this project, all you need to do is clone this project and run:
$ npm install
$ npm run build
$ npm run build:watch // To recompile files on file change
You can use
npm link /
yarn link to use your development version in your own project:
react-tag-manager directory and execute command
npm link /
yarn link
npm link react-tag-manager /
yarn link react-tag-manager
React Tag Manager is MIT licensed.
If you have questions or issues, please open an issue!