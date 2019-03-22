Installation

npm install --save react-tag-manager yarn add react-tag-manager

Examples

Enabling and loading the Google Tag Manager

import GTM from 'react-tag-manager' export const AppContainer = () => ( < div > < GTM gtm = {{ id: ' GTM-12345 ', auth: '', // Optional preview: '', // Optional }} settings = {{ sendPageView: true , // default false pageView: { // default null event: ' pageview ', // default data : {}, // default settings: { locationProp: ' pathname ', // default sendAs : ' url ', // default }, } }}> ... </ GTM > </ div > )

Updating / Adding data to the data layer

import DataLayer from 'react-tag-manager/DataLayer' export const Component = () => ( < div > // All props will be added to the data layer < DataLayer foo = { ' bar '} /> < DataLayer foo = { ' bar '} settings = {{ passProps: true , // default false , will pas all the given props to the child components withGTM: true , // default false , will add GTM to the child components }}> ... </ DataLayer > ... </ div > )

Trigger a event

import React from 'react' import { withGTM } from 'react-tag-manager' @withGTM export default class extends from React . Component { handleButtonClick = () => { const { GTM } = this .props GTM.api.trigger({ event : 'my-button-click' , bar : 'foo' }) } render() { return ( < div > < button onClick = {this.handleButtonClick} /> </ div > ) } }

Trigger a pageview event

import React from 'react' import { PageView } from 'react-tag-manager' export default class extends from React . Component { render() { return ( < div > < PageView /> ... </ div > ) } }

Trigger a onClick event

import React from 'react' import { Click } from 'react-tag-manager' export default class extends from React . Component { render() { return ( < div > < Click event = { ' click '} data = {{ event: ' click ', ... }}> < button > CLICK ME </ button > </ Click > ... </ div > ) } }

Development

If you'd like to contribute to this project, all you need to do is clone this project and run:

npm install npm run build npm run build:watch // To recompile files on file change

Using development version in local project

You can use npm link / yarn link to use your development version in your own project:

Go to react-tag-manager directory and execute command npm link / yarn link

directory and execute command / Go to your project directory and execute command npm link react-tag-manager / yarn link react-tag-manager

React Tag Manager is MIT licensed.

Collaboration

If you have questions or issues, please open an issue!