React-tags is a simple tagging component ready to drop in your projects. The component is inspired by GMail's To field in the compose window.
Started by Prakhar Srivastav and later maintained by Aakansha Doshi.
In Prakhar's words here is why he started it👇🏻
Because I was looking for an excuse to build a standalone component and publish it in the wild? To be honest, I needed a tagging component that provided the above features for my React-Surveyman project. Since I was unable to find one which met my requirements (and the fact that I generally enjoy re-inventing the wheel) this is what I came up with.
You can use npm
npm install --save react-tag-input
or via Yarn
yarn add react-tag-input
make sure you have installed the peer dependencies as well with below versions
"react": "^17.0.2",
"react-dnd": "^14.0.2",
"react-dnd-html5-backend": "^14.0.0",
"react-dom": "17.0.2"
It is, however, also available to be used separately (
dist/ReactTags.min.js). If you prefer this method remember to include ReactDND as a dependancy. Refer to the example to see how this works.
Here's a sample implementation that initializes the component with a list of initial
tags and
suggestions list. Apart from this, there are multiple events, handlers for which need to be set. For more details, go through the API.
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import { COUNTRIES } from './countries';
import './style.css';
import { WithContext as ReactTags } from 'react-tag-input';
const suggestions = COUNTRIES.map(country => {
return {
id: country,
text: country
};
});
const KeyCodes = {
comma: 188,
enter: 13
};
const delimiters = [KeyCodes.comma, KeyCodes.enter];
const App = () => {
const [tags, setTags] = React.useState([
{ id: 'Thailand', text: 'Thailand' },
{ id: 'India', text: 'India' },
{ id: 'Vietnam', text: 'Vietnam' },
{ id: 'Turkey', text: 'Turkey' }
]);
const handleDelete = i => {
setTags(tags.filter((tag, index) => index !== i));
};
const handleAddition = tag => {
setTags([...tags, tag]);
};
const handleDrag = (tag, currPos, newPos) => {
const newTags = tags.slice();
newTags.splice(currPos, 1);
newTags.splice(newPos, 0, tag);
// re-render
setTags(newTags);
};
const handleTagClick = index => {
console.log('The tag at index ' + index + ' was clicked');
};
return (
<div className="app">
<h1> React Tags Example </h1>
<div>
<ReactTags
tags={tags}
suggestions={suggestions}
delimiters={delimiters}
handleDelete={handleDelete}
handleAddition={handleAddition}
handleDrag={handleDrag}
handleTagClick={handleTagClick}
inputFieldPosition="bottom"
autocomplete
/>
</div>
</div>
);
};
render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));
A note about
Contexts
One of the dependencies of this component is the react-dnd library. Since the 1.0 version, the original author has changed the API and requires the application using any draggable components to have a top-level backend context. So if you're using this component in an existing Application that uses React-DND you will already have a backend defined, in which case, you should
require the component without the context.
const ReactTags = require('react-tag-input').WithOutContext;
Otherwise, you can simply import along with the backend itself (as shown above). If you have ideas to make this API better, I'd love to hear.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
tags
Array
[]
|An array of tags that are displayed as pre-selected. Here is a demo.
suggestions
Array
[]
|An array of suggestions that are used as basis for showing suggestions. Here is a demo.
delimiters
Array
[ENTER, TAB]
|Specifies which characters should terminate tags input.
placeholder
String
Add new tag
|The placeholder shown for the input. Here is a demo.
labelField
String
text
|Provide an alternative
label property for the tags. Here is a demo
handleAddition
Function
undefined
|Function called when the user wants to add a tag (required).
handleDelete
Function
undefined
|Function called when the user wants to delete a tag (required).
handleDrag
Function
undefined
|Function called when the user drags a tag.
handleFilterSuggestions
Function
undefined
|Function called when filtering suggestions.
handleTagClick
Function
undefined
|Function called when the user wants to know which tag was clicked.
autofocus
Boolean
true
|Boolean value to control whether the text-input should be autofocused on mount. Here is a demo.
allowDeleteFromEmptyInput
Boolean
true
|Boolean value to control whether tags should be deleted when the 'Delete' key is pressed in an empty Input Box. Here is a demo.
handleInputChange
Function
undefined
|Event handler for input onChange.
handleInputFocus
Function
undefined
|Event handler for input onFocus.
handleInputBlur
Function
undefined
|Event handler for input onBlur.
minQueryLength
Number
2
|How many characters are needed for suggestions to appear. Here is a demo.
removeComponent
Function
|Function to render custom remove component for the tags.
autocomplete
Boolean/
Number
false
|Ensure the first matching suggestion is automatically converted to a tag when a delimiter key is pressed. Here is a demo.
readOnly
Boolean
false
|Read-only mode without the input box and
removeComponent and drag-n-drop features disabled. Here is a demo.
name
String
undefined
|The
name attribute added to the input . Here is a demo.
id
String
undefined
|The
id attribute added to the input . Here is a demo.
maxLength
Number
Infinity
|The
maxLength attribute added to the input. Here is a demo.
inline
Boolean
true
|Render input field and selected tags in-line. Here is a demo.
inputFieldPosition
String
inline
|Specify position of input field relative to tags
allowUnique
Boolean
true
|Boolean value to control whether tags should be unqiue. Here is a demo.
allowDragDrop
Boolean
true
|Implies whether tags should have drag-n-drop features enabled. Here is a demo.
renderSuggestion
Function
undefined
|Render prop for rendering your own suggestions.
inputProps
|Object
{}
|The extra attributes which are passed to the input field.
allowAdditionFromPaste
boolean
true
|Implies whether to allow paste action when adding tags. Here is a demo.
editable
boolean
false
|Implies whether the tags should be editable. Here is a demo.
onTagUpdate
Function
|This callback if present is triggered when tag is edited.
clearAll
boolean
false
|Implies whether 'clear all' button should be shown. Here is a demo.
onClearAll
Function
|This callback if present is triggered when clear all button is clicked.
An array of tags that are displayed as pre-selected. Each tag should have an
id property, property for the label, which is specified by the
labelField and class for label, which is specified by
className.
// With default labelField
const tags = [ { id: "1", text: "Apples" } ]
// With labelField of `name`
const tags = [ { id: "1", name: "Apples" } ]
// With className
const tags = [ { id: "1", text: "Apples", className: 'red'} ]
Here is a demo.
An array of suggestions that are used as basis for showing suggestions. These objects should follow the same structure as the
tags. So if the
labelField is
name, the following would work:
// With labelField of `name`
const suggestions = [
{ id: "1", name: "mango" },
{ id: "2", name: "pineapple"},
{ id: "3", name: "orange" },
{ id: "4", name: "pear" }
];
Here is a demo.
Specifies which characters should terminate tags input. An array of character codes.
const Keys = {
TAB: 9,
SPACE: 32,
COMMA: 188,
};
<ReactTags
delimiters={[Keys.TAB, Keys.SPACE, Keys.COMMA]}
/>
The placeholder shown for the input.
let placeholder = "Add new country"
Here is a demo.
Provide an alternative
label property for the tags.
<ReactTags
tags={tags}
suggestions={}
labelField={'name'}
handleDrag={}
/>
This is useful if your data uses the
text property for something else.
Here is a demo.
Function called when the user wants to add a tag (either a click, a tab press or carriage return)
function(tag) {
// add the tag to the tag list
}
Function called when the user wants to delete a tag
function(i) {
// delete the tag at index i
}
If you want tags to be draggable, you need to provide this function. Function called when the user drags a tag.
function(tag, currPos, newPos) {
// remove tag from currPos and add in newPos
}
To assert control over the suggestions filter, you may contribute a function that is executed whenever a filtered set of suggestions is expected. By default, the text input value will be matched against each suggestion, and those that start with the entered text will be included in the filters suggestions list. If you do contribute a custom filter function, you must return an array of suggestions. Please do not mutate the passed suggestions array.
For example, if you prefer to override the default filter behavior and instead match any suggestions that contain
the entered text anywhere in the suggestion, your
handleFilterSuggestions property may look like this:
function(textInputValue, possibleSuggestionsArray) {
var lowerCaseQuery = textInputValue.toLowerCase()
return possibleSuggestionsArray.filter(function(suggestion) {
return suggestion.toLowerCase().includes(lowerCaseQuery)
})
}
Note: The above custom filter uses
String.prototype.includes, which was added to JavaScript as part of the ECMAScript 7
specification. If you need to support a browser that does not yet include support for this method, you will need to
either refactor the above filter based on the capabilities of your supported browsers, or import a polyfill for
String.prototype.includes.
Function called when the user wants to know which tag was clicked
function(i) {
// use the tag details at index i
}
Optional boolean param to control whether the text-input should be autofocused on mount.
<ReactTags
autofocus={false}
...>
Here is a demo.
Optional boolean param to control whether tags should be deleted when the 'Delete' key is pressed in an empty Input Box.
<ReactTags
allowDeleteFromEmptyInput={false}
...>
Here is a demo.
Optional event handler for input onChange
<ReactTags
handleInputChange={this.handleInputChange}
...>
Optional event handler for input onFocus
<ReactTags
handleInputFocus={this.handleInputFocus}
...>
Optional event handler for input onBlur
<ReactTags
handleInputBlur={this.handleInputBlur}
...>
Minimum number of characters needed for suggestions to appear. Defaults to
2.
Here is a demo.
If you'd like to supply your own tag delete/remove element, create a React component and pass it as a property to ReactTags using the
removeComponent option. By default, a simple anchor link with an "x" text node as its only child is rendered, but if you'd like to, say, replace this with a
<button> element that uses an image instead of text, your markup may look something like this:
import {WithContext as ReactTags} from 'react-tag-input'
class Foo extends React.Component {
render() {
return <ReactTags removeComponent={RemoveComponent}/>
}
}
class RemoveComponent extends React.Component {
render() {
const { className, onRemove } = this.props;
return (
<button onClick={onRemove} className={className}>
<img src="my-icon.png" />
</button>
)
}
}
The below props will be passed to the
removeComponent. You will need to forward the relevant props to your custom remove component to make it work.
|Name
|Type
|Description
className
string
|The prop
classNames.remove passed to the
ReactTags component gets forwarded to the remove component. Defaults to
ReactTags__remove
onRemove
Function
|The callback to be triggered when tag is removed, you will need to pass this to the
onClick handler of the remove component
onKeyDown
Function
|The callback to be triggered when keydown event occurs. You will need to pass this to
onKeyDown handler of the remove component
aria-label
|string
|The
aria-label to be announced when the tag at an index is deleted
tag
{ id?: string, className: string, key: string }
|The
tag to be deleted.
index
|number
|the
index of the tag to be deleted.
Useful for enhancing data entry workflows for your users by ensuring the first matching suggestion is automatically converted to a tag when a delimiter key is pressed (such as the enter key). This option has three possible values:
true - when delimeter key (such as enter) is pressed, first matching suggestion is used.
1 - when delimeter key (such as enter) is pressed, matching suggestion is used only if there is a single matching suggestion
false (default) - tags are not autocompleted on enter/delimiter
This option has no effect if there are no
suggestions.
Here is a demo.
Renders the component in read-only mode without the input box and
removeComponent. This also disables the drag-n-drop feature.
Here is a demo.
The name attribute added to the input.
<ReactTags
name = "inputName"
...>
Here is a demo.
The id attribute added to the input.
<ReactTags
id = "inputId"
...>
Here is a demo.
The maxLength attribute added to the input. Specifies the maximum number of characters allowed in the input field.
<ReactTags
maxLength = "42"
...>
Here is a demo.
The inline attributes decides whether the input fields and selected tags will be rendered in-line.
<ReactTags
inline
...>
<ReactTags
inline={false}
...>
This attribute is deprecated and will be removed in v7.x.x, see inputFieldPosition. Here is a demo.
The inputFieldPosition attribute decides the positioning of the input field relative to the tags. Can be one of
inline,
top or
bottom.
<ReactTags
inputFieldPosition="inline"
...>
<ReactTags
inputFieldPosition="top"
...>
<ReactTags
inputFieldPosition="bottom"
...>
Here is a demo.
This prop controls whether tags should be unique. Here is a demo.
This prop controls whether tags should have the drag-n-drop feature enabled.
Here is a demo.
This props allows to provide your own suggestion renderer and override the default one. It receives the suggestion and the query string as parameters. For example:
<ReactTags
renderSuggestion = {({ text }, query) => <div style={{ textDecoration: 'underline', textDecorationStyle: 'wavy' }}>{text} ({ query })</div>}
...>
When you want to pass additional attributes to the input element (for example autocomplete, disabled etc) you can use this prop.
<ReactTags
inputProps = {{
disabled: true,
autocomplete: "off"
}}
/>
This prop implies whether to allow paste action for adding tags. Defaults to
true.
Here is a demo.
This prop implies whether the tags should be editable. Defaults to
false.
Here is a demo.
onTagUpdate(editIndex, tag) => void;
This callback is if present is triggered when tag is updated. The edit index and the tag are passed in the callback. You can update the
tags prop in this callback.
This props implies whether 'clear all' button should be shown. Defaults to
false.
Here is a demo.
This callback is if present is triggered when "clear all" button is clicked. You can set the
tags prop to empty in this callback.
<ReactTags> does not come up with any styles. However, it is very easy to customize the look of the component the way you want it. By default, the component provides the following classes with which you can style -
ReactTags__tags
ReactTags__tagInput
ReactTags__tagInputField
ReactTags__selected
ReactTags__selected ReactTags__tag
ReactTags__selected ReactTags__remove
ReactTags__suggestions
ReactTags__activeSuggestion
ReactTags__editTagInput
ReactTags__editTagInputField
ReactTags__clearAll
An example can be found in
/example/reactTags.css.
If you need to set your own class names on the component, you may pass in
a
classNames prop.
<ReactTags
classNames={{
tags: 'tagsClass',
tagInput: 'tagInputClass',
tagInputField: 'tagInputFieldClass',
selected: 'selectedClass',
tag: 'tagClass',
remove: 'removeClass',
suggestions: 'suggestionsClass',
activeSuggestion: 'activeSuggestionClass',
editTagInput: 'editTagInputClass',
editTagInputField: 'editTagInputField',
clearAll: 'clearAllClass',
}}
...>
The component is written in ES6 and uses Webpack as its build tool.
git clone git@github.com:react-tags/react-tags.git
cd react-tags
npm install
npm run precommit
npm run start
open http://localhost:8090/example
Got ideas on how to make this better? Open an issue!
The autocomplete dropdown is inspired by Lea Verou's awesomeplete library. The Drag and drop functionality is provided by Dan Abramov's insanely useful ReactDND library.
Also thanks to the awesome contributors who've made the library far better!