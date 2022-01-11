React Tag Autocomplete

React Tag Autocomplete is a simple tagging component ready to drop in your React projects. Originally based on the React Tags project by Prakhar Srivastav this version removes the drag-and-drop re-ordering functionality, adds appropriate roles and ARIA states and introduces a resizing text input. View demo.

Installation

This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry. Before installing, download and install Node.js.

Installation is done using the npm install command:

npm install --save react-tag-autocomplete

Usage

Here's a sample implementation that initializes the component with an empty list of tags and a pre-populated list of suggestions . For further customization details, see options.

import React, { useCallback, useRef, useState } from 'react' import ReactTags from 'react-tag-autocomplete' function App ( ) { const [tags, setTags] = useState([]) const [suggestions, setSuggestions] = useState([ { id : 1 , name : "Apples" }, { id : 2 , name : "Pears" }, { id : 3 , name : "Bananas" }, { id : 4 , name : "Mangos" }, { id : 5 , name : "Lemons" }, { id : 6 , name : "Apricots" } ]) const reactTags = useRef() const onDelete = useCallback( ( tagIndex ) => { setTags(tags.filter( ( _, i ) => i !== tagIndex)) }, [tags]) const onAddition = useCallback( ( newTag ) => { setTags([...tags, newTag]) }, [tags]) return ( < ReactTags ref = {reactTags} tags = {tags} suggestions = {suggestions} onDelete = {onDelete} onAddition = {onAddition} /> ) }

Options

id (optional)

The ID attribute given to the listbox element. Default: ReactTags .

An array of selected tags. Each tag is an object which must have an id and a name property. Defaults to [] .

const tags = [ { id : 1 , name : 'Apples' }, { id : 2 , name : 'Pears' } ]

suggestions (optional)

An array of tag suggestions. Each suggestion is an object which must have an id and a name property and an optional disabled property to make the suggestion non-selectable. Defaults to [] .

const suggestions = [ { id : 3 , name : 'Bananas' }, { id : 4 , name : 'Mangos' }, { id : 5 , name : 'Lemons' }, { id : 6 , name : 'Apricots' , disabled : true } ]

suggestionsFilter (optional)

A callback function to filter suggestion items with. The callback receives two arguments; a suggestion and the current query and must return a boolean value.

If no function is supplied the default filter is applied. Defaults to null .

Note: This filter will be ignored if suggestionsTransform is supplied.

suggestionsTransform (optional)

A callback function to apply a custom filter to the suggestions. The callback receives two arguments; a query and the input suggestions and must return a new array of suggestion items. Using this option you can filter and sort suggestions.

Note: This will supersede suggestionsFilter in future.

import matchSorter from "match-sorter" ; function suggestionsFilter ( query, suggestions ) { return matchSorter(suggestions, query, { keys : [ "name" ] }); }

placeholderText (optional)

The placeholder string shown for the input. Defaults to 'Add new tag' .

ariaLabelText (optional)

The aria-label string for the input. Defaults to placeholder string.

removeButtonText (optional)

The title text to add to the remove selected tag button. Default 'Click to remove tag' .

noSuggestionsText (optional)

Message shown if there are no matching suggestions. Defaults to null .

newTagText (optional)

Enables users to show a prompt to add a new tag at the bottom of the suggestions list if allowNew is enabled. Defaults to null .

autoresize (optional)

Boolean parameter to control whether the text-input should be automatically resized to fit its value. Defaults to true .

delimiters (optional)

Array of keys matching KeyboardEvent.key values. When a corresponding key is pressed it will trigger tag selection or creation. Defaults to ['Enter', 'Tab'] .

minQueryLength (optional)

Minimum query length required to show the suggestions list. Defaults to 2 .

maxSuggestionsLength (optional)

Maximum number of suggestions to display. Defaults to 6 .

classNames (optional)

Override the default class names used by the component. Defaults to:

{ root : 'react-tags' , rootFocused : 'is-focused' , selected : 'react-tags__selected' , selectedTag : 'react-tags__selected-tag' , selectedTagName : 'react-tags__selected-tag-name' , search : 'react-tags__search' , searchWrapper : 'react-tags__search-wrapper' , searchInput : 'react-tags__search-input' , suggestions : 'react-tags__suggestions' , suggestionActive : 'is-active' , suggestionDisabled : 'is-disabled' , suggestionPrefix : 'react-tags__suggestion-prefix' }

onAddition (required)

Function called when the user wants to add a tag. Receives the tag.

const [tags, setTags] = useState([]) function onAddition ( newTag ) { setTags([...tags, newTag]) }

onDelete (required)

Function called when the user wants to delete a tag. Receives the tag index.

const [tags, setTags] = useState([]) function onDelete ( tagIndex ) { setTags(tags.filter( ( _, i ) => i !== tagIndex)) }

onInput (optional)

Optional event handler when the input value changes. Receives the current query.

const [isBusy, setIsBusy] = useState( false ) function onInput ( query ) { if (!isBusy) { setIsBusy( true ) return fetch( `?query= ${query} ` ).then( ( result ) => { setIsBusy( false ) }) } }

onFocus (optional)

Optional callback function for when the input receives focus. Receives no arguments.

onBlur (optional)

Optional callback function for when focus on the input is lost. Receives no arguments.

Optional validation function that determines if tag should be added. Receives the tag object and must return a boolean.

function onValidate ( tag ) { return tag.name.length >= 5 ; }

addOnBlur (optional)

Creates a tag from the current input value when focus on the input is lost. Defaults to false .

allowNew (optional)

Enable users to add new (not suggested) tags. Defaults to false .

allowBackspace (optional)

Enable users to delete selected tags when backspace is pressed while focussed on the text input when empty. Defaults to true .

tagComponent (optional)

Provide a custom tag component to render. Receives the tag, button text, and delete callback as props. Defaults to null .

function TagComponent ( { tag, removeButtonText, onDelete } ) { return ( < button type = 'button' title = { `${ removeButtonText } : ${ tag.name }`} onClick = {onDelete} > {tag.name} </ button > ) }

suggestionComponent (optional)

Provide a custom suggestion component to render. Receives the suggestion and current query as props. Defaults to null .

function SuggestionComponent ( { item, query } ) { return ( < span id = {item.id} className = {item.name === query ? ' match ' : ' no-match '}> {item.name} </ span > ) }

inputAttributes (optional)

An object containing additional attributes that will be applied to the text input. Please note that this prop cannot overwrite existing attributes, it can only add new ones. Defaults to {} .

API

By adding a ref to any instances of this component you can access its API methods.

Adds a tag to the list of selected tags. This will trigger the validation and addition callbacks.

Removes a tag from the list of selected tags. This will trigger the delete callback.

Clears the input, current query and selected suggestion.

Clears the currently selected suggestion.

Sets cursor focus to the text input element.

Styling

It is possible to customize the appearance of the component, the included styles found in /example/styles.css are only an example.

Development

The component is written in ES6 and uses Rollup as its build tool. Tests are written with Jasmine using JSDOM.

npm install npm run dev

Upgrading

To see all changes refer to the changelog.

Upgrading from 5.x to 6.x