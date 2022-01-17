React-tags is a simple tagging component ready to drop in your projects. The component is inspired by GMail's To field in the compose window.

Features

Autocomplete based on a suggestion list

Keyboard friendly and mouse support

Reorder tags using drag and drop

Edit tag support

Optional clear all button

Why

Started by Prakhar Srivastav and later maintained by Aakansha Doshi.

In Prakhar's words here is why he started it👇🏻

Because I was looking for an excuse to build a standalone component and publish it in the wild? To be honest, I needed a tagging component that provided the above features for my React-Surveyman project. Since I was unable to find one which met my requirements (and the fact that I generally enjoy re-inventing the wheel) this is what I came up with.

Demo

Check it out here

Support

If you like this library, you can support to help it improve:)

Installation

You can use npm

npm install --save react-tag-input

or via Yarn

yarn add react-tag-input

make sure you have installed the peer dependencies as well with below versions

"react" : "^17.0.2" , "react-dnd" : "^14.0.2" , "react-dnd-html5-backend" : "^14.0.0" , "react-dom" : "17.0.2"

It is, however, also available to be used separately ( dist/ReactTags.min.js ). If you prefer this method remember to include ReactDND as a dependancy. Refer to the example to see how this works.

Usage

Here's a sample implementation that initializes the component with a list of initial tags and suggestions list. Apart from this, there are multiple events, handlers for which need to be set. For more details, go through the API.

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import { COUNTRIES } from './countries' ; import './style.css' ; import { WithContext as ReactTags } from 'react-tag-input' ; const suggestions = COUNTRIES.map( country => { return { id : country, text : country }; }); const KeyCodes = { comma : 188 , enter : 13 }; const delimiters = [KeyCodes.comma, KeyCodes.enter]; const App = () => { const [tags, setTags] = React.useState([ { id : 'Thailand' , text : 'Thailand' }, { id : 'India' , text : 'India' }, { id : 'Vietnam' , text : 'Vietnam' }, { id : 'Turkey' , text : 'Turkey' } ]); const handleDelete = i => { setTags(tags.filter( ( tag, index ) => index !== i)); }; const handleAddition = tag => { setTags([...tags, tag]); }; const handleDrag = ( tag, currPos, newPos ) => { const newTags = tags.slice(); newTags.splice(currPos, 1 ); newTags.splice(newPos, 0 , tag); setTags(newTags); }; const handleTagClick = index => { console .log( 'The tag at index ' + index + ' was clicked' ); }; return ( < div className = "app" > < h1 > React Tags Example </ h1 > < div > < ReactTags tags = {tags} suggestions = {suggestions} delimiters = {delimiters} handleDelete = {handleDelete} handleAddition = {handleAddition} handleDrag = {handleDrag} handleTagClick = {handleTagClick} inputFieldPosition = "bottom" autocomplete /> </ div > </ div > ); }; render( < App /> , document.getElementById('root'));

A note about Contexts One of the dependencies of this component is the react-dnd library. Since the 1.0 version, the original author has changed the API and requires the application using any draggable components to have a top-level backend context. So if you're using this component in an existing Application that uses React-DND you will already have a backend defined, in which case, you should require the component without the context.

const ReactTags = require ( 'react-tag-input' ).WithOutContext;

Otherwise, you can simply import along with the backend itself (as shown above). If you have ideas to make this API better, I'd love to hear.

Options

Option Type Default Description tags Array [] An array of tags that are displayed as pre-selected. Here is a demo. suggestions Array [] An array of suggestions that are used as basis for showing suggestions. Here is a demo. delimiters Array [ENTER, TAB] Specifies which characters should terminate tags input. placeholder String Add new tag The placeholder shown for the input. Here is a demo. labelField String text Provide an alternative label property for the tags. Here is a demo handleAddition Function undefined Function called when the user wants to add a tag (required). handleDelete Function undefined Function called when the user wants to delete a tag (required). handleDrag Function undefined Function called when the user drags a tag. handleFilterSuggestions Function undefined Function called when filtering suggestions. handleTagClick Function undefined Function called when the user wants to know which tag was clicked. autofocus Boolean true Boolean value to control whether the text-input should be autofocused on mount. Here is a demo. allowDeleteFromEmptyInput Boolean true Boolean value to control whether tags should be deleted when the 'Delete' key is pressed in an empty Input Box. Here is a demo. handleInputChange Function undefined Event handler for input onChange. handleInputFocus Function undefined Event handler for input onFocus. handleInputBlur Function undefined Event handler for input onBlur. minQueryLength Number 2 How many characters are needed for suggestions to appear. Here is a demo. removeComponent Function Function to render custom remove component for the tags. autocomplete Boolean / Number false Ensure the first matching suggestion is automatically converted to a tag when a delimiter key is pressed. Here is a demo. readOnly Boolean false Read-only mode without the input box and removeComponent and drag-n-drop features disabled. Here is a demo. name String undefined The name attribute added to the input . Here is a demo. id String undefined The id attribute added to the input . Here is a demo. maxLength Number Infinity The maxLength attribute added to the input. Here is a demo. inline Boolean true Render input field and selected tags in-line. Here is a demo. inputFieldPosition String inline Specify position of input field relative to tags allowUnique Boolean true Boolean value to control whether tags should be unqiue. Here is a demo. allowDragDrop Boolean true Implies whether tags should have drag-n-drop features enabled. Here is a demo. renderSuggestion Function undefined Render prop for rendering your own suggestions. inputProps Object {} The extra attributes which are passed to the input field. allowAdditionFromPaste boolean true Implies whether to allow paste action when adding tags. Here is a demo. editable boolean false Implies whether the tags should be editable. Here is a demo. onTagUpdate Function This callback if present is triggered when tag is edited. clearAll boolean false Implies whether 'clear all' button should be shown. Here is a demo. onClearAll Function This callback if present is triggered when clear all button is clicked.

An array of tags that are displayed as pre-selected. Each tag should have an id property, property for the label, which is specified by the labelField and class for label, which is specified by className .

const tags = [ { id : "1" , text : "Apples" } ] const tags = [ { id : "1" , name : "Apples" } ] const tags = [ { id : "1" , text : "Apples" , className : 'red' } ]

Here is a demo.

suggestions

An array of suggestions that are used as basis for showing suggestions. These objects should follow the same structure as the tags . So if the labelField is name , the following would work:

const suggestions = [ { id : "1" , name : "mango" }, { id : "2" , name : "pineapple" }, { id : "3" , name : "orange" }, { id : "4" , name : "pear" } ];

Here is a demo.

delimiters

Specifies which characters should terminate tags input. An array of character codes.

const Keys = { TAB : 9 , SPACE : 32 , COMMA : 188 , }; < ReactTags delimiters = {[Keys.TAB, Keys.SPACE , Keys.COMMA ]} />

placeholder

The placeholder shown for the input.

let placeholder = "Add new country"

Here is a demo.

labelField

Provide an alternative label property for the tags.

<ReactTags tags={tags} suggestions={} labelField={ 'name' } handleDrag={} />

This is useful if your data uses the text property for something else. Here is a demo.

handleAddition

Function called when the user wants to add a tag (either a click, a tab press or carriage return)

function ( tag ) { }

handleDelete

Function called when the user wants to delete a tag

function ( i ) { }

handleDrag

If you want tags to be draggable, you need to provide this function. Function called when the user drags a tag.

function ( tag, currPos, newPos ) { }

handleFilterSuggestions

To assert control over the suggestions filter, you may contribute a function that is executed whenever a filtered set of suggestions is expected. By default, the text input value will be matched against each suggestion, and those that start with the entered text will be included in the filters suggestions list. If you do contribute a custom filter function, you must return an array of suggestions. Please do not mutate the passed suggestions array.

For example, if you prefer to override the default filter behavior and instead match any suggestions that contain the entered text anywhere in the suggestion, your handleFilterSuggestions property may look like this:

function ( textInputValue, possibleSuggestionsArray ) { var lowerCaseQuery = textInputValue.toLowerCase() return possibleSuggestionsArray.filter( function ( suggestion ) { return suggestion.toLowerCase().includes(lowerCaseQuery) }) }

Note: The above custom filter uses String.prototype.includes , which was added to JavaScript as part of the ECMAScript 7 specification. If you need to support a browser that does not yet include support for this method, you will need to either refactor the above filter based on the capabilities of your supported browsers, or import a polyfill for String.prototype.includes .

handleTagClick

Function called when the user wants to know which tag was clicked

function ( i ) { }

autofocus

Optional boolean param to control whether the text-input should be autofocused on mount.

<ReactTags autofocus={ false } ...>

Here is a demo.

allowDeleteFromEmptyInput

Optional boolean param to control whether tags should be deleted when the 'Delete' key is pressed in an empty Input Box.

<ReactTags allowDeleteFromEmptyInput={ false } ...>

Here is a demo.

handleInputChange

Optional event handler for input onChange

<ReactTags handleInputChange={ this .handleInputChange} ...>

handleInputFocus

Optional event handler for input onFocus

<ReactTags handleInputFocus={ this .handleInputFocus} ...>

handleInputBlur

Optional event handler for input onBlur

<ReactTags handleInputBlur={ this .handleInputBlur} ...>

minQueryLength

Minimum number of characters needed for suggestions to appear. Defaults to 2 .

Here is a demo.

removeComponent

If you'd like to supply your own tag delete/remove element, create a React component and pass it as a property to ReactTags using the removeComponent option. By default, a simple anchor link with an "x" text node as its only child is rendered, but if you'd like to, say, replace this with a <button> element that uses an image instead of text, your markup may look something like this:

import {WithContext as ReactTags} from 'react-tag-input' class Foo extends React . Component { render() { return <ReactTags removeComponent={RemoveComponent}/> } } class RemoveComponent extends React.Component { render() { const { className, onRemove } = this.props; return ( <button onClick={onRemove} className={className}> <img src="my-icon.png" /> </button> ) } }

The below props will be passed to the removeComponent . You will need to forward the relevant props to your custom remove component to make it work.

Name Type Description className string The prop classNames.remove passed to the ReactTags component gets forwarded to the remove component. Defaults to ReactTags__remove onRemove Function The callback to be triggered when tag is removed, you will need to pass this to the onClick handler of the remove component onKeyDown Function The callback to be triggered when keydown event occurs. You will need to pass this to onKeyDown handler of the remove component aria-label string The aria-label to be announced when the tag at an index is deleted tag { id?: string, className: string, key: string } The tag to be deleted. index number the index of the tag to be deleted.

autocomplete

Useful for enhancing data entry workflows for your users by ensuring the first matching suggestion is automatically converted to a tag when a delimiter key is pressed (such as the enter key). This option has three possible values:

true - when delimeter key (such as enter) is pressed, first matching suggestion is used.

- when delimeter key (such as enter) is pressed, first matching suggestion is used. 1 - when delimeter key (such as enter) is pressed, matching suggestion is used only if there is a single matching suggestion

- when delimeter key (such as enter) is pressed, matching suggestion is used only if there is a single matching suggestion false (default) - tags are not autocompleted on enter/delimiter

This option has no effect if there are no suggestions . Here is a demo.

readOnly

Renders the component in read-only mode without the input box and removeComponent . This also disables the drag-n-drop feature.

Here is a demo.

name

The name attribute added to the input.

< ReactTags name = "inputName" ... >

Here is a demo.

id

The id attribute added to the input.

< ReactTags id = "inputId" ... >

Here is a demo.

maxLength

The maxLength attribute added to the input. Specifies the maximum number of characters allowed in the input field.

< ReactTags maxLength = "42" ... >

Here is a demo.

inline

The inline attributes decides whether the input fields and selected tags will be rendered in-line.

< ReactTags inline ... >

< ReactTags inline = {false} ... >

This attribute is deprecated and will be removed in v7.x.x, see inputFieldPosition. Here is a demo.

inputFieldPosition

The inputFieldPosition attribute decides the positioning of the input field relative to the tags. Can be one of inline , top or bottom .

< ReactTags inputFieldPosition = "inline" ... >

< ReactTags inputFieldPosition = "top" ... >

< ReactTags inputFieldPosition = "bottom" ... >

Here is a demo.

allowUnique

This prop controls whether tags should be unique. Here is a demo.

allowDragDrop

This prop controls whether tags should have the drag-n-drop feature enabled.

Here is a demo.

renderSuggestion

This props allows to provide your own suggestion renderer and override the default one. It receives the suggestion and the query string as parameters. For example:

< ReactTags renderSuggestion = {({ text }, query ) => < div style = {{ textDecoration: ' underline ', textDecorationStyle: ' wavy ' }}> {text} ({ query }) </ div > } ...>

inputProps

When you want to pass additional attributes to the input element (for example autocomplete, disabled etc) you can use this prop.

<ReactTags inputProps = {{ disabled : true , autocomplete : "off" }} />

allowAdditionFromPaste

This prop implies whether to allow paste action for adding tags. Defaults to true .

Here is a demo.

editable

This prop implies whether the tags should be editable. Defaults to false .

Here is a demo.

onTagUpdate(editIndex, tag) => void ;

This callback is if present is triggered when tag is updated. The edit index and the tag are passed in the callback. You can update the tags prop in this callback.

clearAll

This props implies whether 'clear all' button should be shown. Defaults to false .

Here is a demo.

onClearAll

This callback is if present is triggered when "clear all" button is clicked. You can set the tags prop to empty in this callback.

Styling

<ReactTags> does not come up with any styles. However, it is very easy to customize the look of the component the way you want it. By default, the component provides the following classes with which you can style -

ReactTags__tags

ReactTags__tagInput

ReactTags__tagInputField

ReactTags__selected

ReactTags__selected ReactTags__tag

ReactTags__selected ReactTags__remove

ReactTags__suggestions

ReactTags__activeSuggestion

ReactTags__editTagInput

ReactTags__editTagInputField

ReactTags__clearAll

An example can be found in /example/reactTags.css .

If you need to set your own class names on the component, you may pass in a classNames prop.

<ReactTags classNames={{ tags : 'tagsClass' , tagInput : 'tagInputClass' , tagInputField : 'tagInputFieldClass' , selected : 'selectedClass' , tag : 'tagClass' , remove : 'removeClass' , suggestions : 'suggestionsClass' , activeSuggestion : 'activeSuggestionClass' , editTagInput : 'editTagInputClass' , editTagInputField : 'editTagInputField' , clearAll : 'clearAllClass' , }} ...>

Dev

The component is written in ES6 and uses Webpack as its build tool.

Set up instructions

git clone git@github.com:react-tags/react-tags.git cd react-tags npm install npm run precommit npm run start

open http://localhost:8090/example

Contributing

Got ideas on how to make this better? Open an issue!

Thanks

The autocomplete dropdown is inspired by Lea Verou's awesomeplete library. The Drag and drop functionality is provided by Dan Abramov's insanely useful ReactDND library.

Also thanks to the awesome contributors who've made the library far better!