Create beautiful tag/word clouds using React. Uses the wonderful d3-cloud under the hood.
npm install react-tag-cloud
or
yarn add react-tag-cloud
import TagCloud from 'react-tag-cloud';
import randomColor from 'randomcolor';
class MyCloud extends Component {
render() {
return (
<TagCloud
style={{
fontFamily: 'sans-serif',
fontSize: 30,
fontWeight: 'bold',
fontStyle: 'italic',
color: () => randomColor(),
padding: 5,
width: '100%',
height: '100%'
}}>
<div style={{fontSize: 50}}>react</div>
<div style={{color: 'green'}}>tag</div>
<div rotate={90}>cloud</div>
...
</TagCloud>
);
}
}
<TagCloud> props:
|name
|description
|type
|default
|style.fontSize
|Font size needed for calculating layout
|Function/Number
20
|style.fontFamily
|Font family needed for calculating layout
|Function/String
serif
|style.fontWeight
|Font weight needed for calculating layout
|Function/Number
normal
|style.fontStyle
|Font style needed for calculating layout
|Function/String
normal
|style.padding
|Padding between tags (px)
|Function/Number
1
|style.color
|Color to be used by tags
|Function/String
(none)
|rotate
|Rotation in degrees
|Function/Number
0
|spiral
|Spiral
|Function/String
archimedean
|random
|Randomizer function
|Function
Math.random
Any component can be used as a child component.
TagCloud scans the child components for the following props for its layout calculation:
