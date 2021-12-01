openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rtc

react-tag-cloud

by Hein Rutjes
1.3.3 (see all)

Create beautiful tag/word clouds using React ☁️

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

112

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Word Cloud

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

THIS REPOSITORY IS NO LONGER MAINTAINED

Looking for an alternative? Please have a look at react-tagcloud.

If you are interested in maintaining this repository (and taking ownership of it), please reach out to me here.

react-tag-cloud ☁️

Create beautiful tag/word clouds using React. Uses the wonderful d3-cloud under the hood.

react-tag-cloud-image

View live demo here (edit code)

Installation

npm install react-tag-cloud
or
yarn add react-tag-cloud

Usage

import TagCloud from 'react-tag-cloud';
import randomColor from 'randomcolor';

class MyCloud extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <TagCloud 
        style={{
          fontFamily: 'sans-serif',
          fontSize: 30,
          fontWeight: 'bold',
          fontStyle: 'italic',
          color: () => randomColor(),
          padding: 5,
          width: '100%',
          height: '100%'
        }}>
        <div style={{fontSize: 50}}>react</div>
        <div style={{color: 'green'}}>tag</div>
        <div rotate={90}>cloud</div>
        ...
      </TagCloud>
    );
  }
}

Documentation

<TagCloud> props:

namedescriptiontypedefault
style.fontSizeFont size needed for calculating layoutFunction/Number20
style.fontFamilyFont family needed for calculating layoutFunction/Stringserif
style.fontWeightFont weight needed for calculating layoutFunction/Numbernormal
style.fontStyleFont style needed for calculating layoutFunction/Stringnormal
style.paddingPadding between tags (px)Function/Number1
style.colorColor to be used by tagsFunction/String(none)
rotateRotation in degreesFunction/Number0
spiralSpiralFunction/Stringarchimedean
randomRandomizer functionFunctionMath.random

Any component can be used as a child component. TagCloud scans the child components for the following props for its layout calculation:

namedescriptiontypedefault
style.fontSizeFont size needed for calculating layoutFunction/Number20
style.fontFamilyFont family needed for calculating layoutFunction/Stringserif
style.fontWeightFont weight needed for calculating layoutFunction/Numbernormal
style.fontStyleFont style needed for calculating layoutFunction/Stringnormal
style.paddingPadding between tags (px)Function/Number1
style.colorColor to be used by tagFunction/String(none)
rotateRotation in degreesFunction/Number0

Examples

Resources

License

MIT

Cool?

Do you think this cool and useful? Consider buying me a coffee!
Buy Me A Coffee

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rt
react-tagcloudTag/word cloud component for react https://madox2.github.io/react-tagcloud/
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
react-d3-cloudA word cloud react component built with d3-cloud.
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
1K
@alkihis/react-d3-cloudA word cloud react component built with d3-cloud.
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
0
rdc
@nhuson/react-d3-clouda word cloud component using d3-cloud
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
79
i2u
i2uii2ui - Intuitively Understantable User Interface
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
See 8 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial