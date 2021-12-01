THIS REPOSITORY IS NO LONGER MAINTAINED

Looking for an alternative? Please have a look at react-tagcloud.

If you are interested in maintaining this repository (and taking ownership of it), please reach out to me here.

Create beautiful tag/word clouds using React. Uses the wonderful d3-cloud under the hood.

Installation

npm install react-tag-cloud or yarn add react-tag-cloud

Usage

import TagCloud from 'react-tag-cloud' ; import randomColor from 'randomcolor' ; class MyCloud extends Component { render() { return ( < TagCloud style = {{ fontFamily: ' sans-serif ', fontSize: 30 , fontWeight: ' bold ', fontStyle: ' italic ', color: () => randomColor(), padding: 5, width: '100%', height: '100%' }}> < div style = {{fontSize: 50 }}> react </ div > < div style = {{color: ' green '}}> tag </ div > < div rotate = {90} > cloud </ div > ... </ TagCloud > ); } }

Documentation

<TagCloud> props:

name description type default style.fontSize Font size needed for calculating layout Function/Number 20 style.fontFamily Font family needed for calculating layout Function/String serif style.fontWeight Font weight needed for calculating layout Function/Number normal style.fontStyle Font style needed for calculating layout Function/String normal style.padding Padding between tags (px) Function/Number 1 style.color Color to be used by tags Function/String (none) rotate Rotation in degrees Function/Number 0 spiral Spiral Function/String archimedean random Randomizer function Function Math.random

Any component can be used as a child component. TagCloud scans the child components for the following props for its layout calculation:

name description type default style.fontSize Font size needed for calculating layout Function/Number 20 style.fontFamily Font family needed for calculating layout Function/String serif style.fontWeight Font weight needed for calculating layout Function/Number normal style.fontStyle Font style needed for calculating layout Function/String normal style.padding Padding between tags (px) Function/Number 1 style.color Color to be used by tag Function/String (none) rotate Rotation in degrees Function/Number 0

License

MIT

