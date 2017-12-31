A React component for creating, selecting, and removing tags. This library focuses entirely on tagging rather than attempting to be a generic autocomplete library, because we think that single responsibility and custom built solutions are good things.

Demo

Check out our demo on gh-pages.

Usage

react-tag-box manages Tag objects in the form of { label: String, value: Any } , and supports both preloaded and asynchronous autocomplete options by providing two different components: TagBox and TagBoxAsync . Both components accept the following common properties:

Property Name Type Required Description selected Array<Tag> true The list of currently selected tags onSelect function(tag) true Function to be executed when a tag is selected or submitted removeTag function(tag) true Function called when the remove button is clicked on a tag renderNewOption function(text) false Function for overriding the default Add ${input} prompt selectedText string false Text to display when the search input is already a selected tag. 'Already Selected' by default. renderTag function(tag, remove) false Function to override default tag rendering placeholder string false Override default placeholder text backspaceDelete bool false Whether or not the backspace key should delete the last tag. false by default search function(tag, input) false Function to determine if a given tag should be included in the autocomplete suggestions for a given input. exactMatch function(tag, input) false Function to determine if the tag matches the input.

TagBox

Users provide the following props in addition to the common props:

Property Name Type Required Description tags Array<Tag> true The List of all tags

Example

import { List } from 'immutable' import React, { Component } from 'react' import { TagBox } from 'react-tag-box' import './styles.scss' const sampleTags = List( [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' , 'blitz' , 'quux' , 'barf' , 'balderdash' ].map( t => ({ label : t, value : t })) ) export default class App extends Component { state = { tags : sampleTags, selected : List.of(sampleTags.first()) } render() { const { tags, selected } = this .state const onSelect = tag => { const newTag = { label : tag.label, value : tag.value || tag.label } this .setState({ selected : selected.push(newTag) }) } const remove = tag => { this .setState({ selected : selected.filter( t => t.value !== tag.value) }) } const search = ( tag, input ) => { tag.label.toLowerCase().includes(input.toLowerCase()) } const exactMatch = ( tag, input ) => { tag.label.toLowerCase() === input.toLowerCase(); } return ( < div style = {{ width: ' 50 %' }}> < TagBox tags = {unselected.toJS()} selected = {tags.toJS()} onSelect = {onSelect} removeTag = {remove} search = {search} exactMatch = {exactMatch} /> </ div > ) } }

TagBoxAsync

Users provide the following props in addition to the common props:

Property Name Type Required Description fetch function(text) true A function that returns a promise which resolves the tags to populate the autocomplete. loadingText string false Text to display when results are being fetched. 'Loading...' by default.

Example