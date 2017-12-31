A React component for creating, selecting, and removing tags. This library focuses entirely on tagging rather than attempting to be a generic autocomplete library, because we think that single responsibility and custom built solutions are good things.
Check out our demo on gh-pages.
react-tag-box manages
Tag objects in the form of
{ label: String, value: Any }, and supports both preloaded and asynchronous autocomplete options by providing
two different components:
TagBox and
TagBoxAsync. Both components accept the following common properties:
|Property Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|selected
Array<Tag>
|true
|The list of currently selected tags
|onSelect
function(tag)
|true
|Function to be executed when a tag is selected or submitted
|removeTag
function(tag)
|true
|Function called when the
remove button is clicked on a tag
|renderNewOption
function(text)
|false
|Function for overriding the default
Add ${input} prompt
|selectedText
string
|false
|Text to display when the search input is already a selected tag.
'Already Selected' by default.
|renderTag
function(tag, remove)
|false
|Function to override default tag rendering
|placeholder
string
|false
|Override default placeholder text
|backspaceDelete
bool
|false
|Whether or not the backspace key should delete the last tag.
false by default
|search
function(tag, input)
|false
|Function to determine if a given tag should be included in the autocomplete suggestions for a given input.
|exactMatch
function(tag, input)
|false
|Function to determine if the tag matches the input.
Users provide the following props in addition to the common props:
|Property Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|tags
Array<Tag>
|true
|The List of all tags
import { List } from 'immutable'
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { TagBox } from 'react-tag-box'
import './styles.scss'
const sampleTags = List(
['foo', 'bar', 'baz', 'blitz', 'quux', 'barf', 'balderdash'].map(t => ({
label: t,
value: t
}))
)
export default class App extends Component {
state = {
tags: sampleTags,
selected: List.of(sampleTags.first())
}
render() {
const { tags, selected } = this.state
const onSelect = tag => {
const newTag = {
label: tag.label,
value: tag.value || tag.label
}
this.setState({
selected: selected.push(newTag)
})
}
const remove = tag => {
this.setState({
selected: selected.filter(t => t.value !== tag.value)
})
}
// optional
// default behavior is case-sensitive search within tag label, like so:
// (tag, input) => tag.label.includes(input)
const search = (tag, input) => {
tag.label.toLowerCase().includes(input.toLowerCase())
}
// optional
// default behavior is case-sensitive match against tag label, like so:
// (tag, input) => tag.label === input
const exactMatch = (tag, input) => {
tag.label.toLowerCase() === input.toLowerCase();
}
return (
<div style={{ width: '50%' }}>
<TagBox
tags={unselected.toJS()}
selected={tags.toJS()}
onSelect={onSelect}
removeTag={remove}
search={search}
exactMatch={exactMatch}
/>
</div>
)
}
}
Users provide the following props in addition to the common props:
|Property Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|fetch
function(text)
|true
|A function that returns a promise which resolves the tags to populate the autocomplete.
|loadingText
string
|false
|Text to display when results are being fetched.
'Loading...' by default.
import { List } from 'immutable'
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { TagBoxAsync } from 'react-tag-box'
import './styles.scss'
// Mock server data. This would normally be in your database.
const sampleTags = List(
['foo', 'bar', 'baz', 'blitz', 'quux', 'barf', 'balderdash'].map(t => ({
label: t,
value: t
}))
)
// Mock http request. This would normally make a request to your server to fetch matching tags.
const fetch = input => {
return new Promise(resolve => {
setTimeout(() => {
resolve(sampleTags.filter(t => t.label.includes(input)).toJS())
}, 1500)
})
}
export default class Async extends Component {
state = {
selected: sampleTags.take(1)
}
render() {
const { selected } = this.state
const onSelect = tag => {
const newTag = {
label: tag.label,
value: tag.value || tag.label
}
this.setState({
selected: selected.push(newTag)
})
}
const remove = tag => {
this.setState({
selected: selected.filter(t => t.value !== tag.value)
})
}
const placeholder = selected.isEmpty() ? '' :
"Use the backspace key to delete the last tag"
return (
<TagBoxAsync
fetch={fetch}
selected={selected.toJS()}
onSelect={onSelect}
removeTag={remove}
backspaceDelete={true}
placeholder={placeholder}
/>
)
}
}