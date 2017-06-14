openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rtt

react-taco-table

by Peter Beshai
0.5.1 (see all)

A table component for React based on column configuration 🌮

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-taco-table

npm version

A React component for creating tables configured by a set of columns.

Examples with live demos are available here: http://pbeshai.github.io/react-taco-table/examples.html

Installation

Install via NPM by running

npm install react-taco-table --save

Then including in your application as:

import { TacoTable } from 'react-taco-table';

// Include CSS with webpack or equivalent -- or use your own
import 'react-taco-table/dist/react-taco-table.css';

Usage

An almost minimal example is as follows:

import React from 'react';
import { TacoTable, DataType, Formatters } from 'react-taco-table';

const data = [
  { label: 'The first item', value: 12, rating: 5.3216 },
  { label: 'Another item', value: 8, rating: 4.9173 },
  { label: 'The end of the road', value: 94, rating: 2.6139 },
];

const columns = [
  {
    id: 'label',
    type: DataType.String,
    header: 'Label',
  },
  {
    id: 'value',
    type: DataType.Number,
    header: 'Value',
  },
  {
    id: 'rating',
    type: DataType.Number,
    header: 'Rating',
    renderer: Formatters.decFormat(2),
  },
];

class ExampleAlmostMinimal extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return <TacoTable columns={columns} data={data} />;
  }
}

export default ExampleAlmostMinimal;

Outputs a table equivalent to:

LabelValueRating
The first item125.32
Another item84.92
The end of the road942.61

For full configuration options for columns, see Column Definition below or the docs.

Column Definition

Columns are defined by objects with the following format:

NameTypeDescription
idStringThe id of the column. Typically corresponds to a key in the rowData object.
[bottomDataRender]Function or Function[] or String or String[]function(columnSummary, { column, rowData, tableData, columns, bottomData })
A function that specifies how to render the bottom data (if enabled on the table). Use an array for multiple rows. The rowData is only populated if bottomData of the TacoTable is an array. If a string is provided, it is rendered directly.
[className]StringThe class name to be applied to both <td> and <th>
[firstSortDirection]BooleanThe direction which this column gets sorted by on first click
[header]RenderableWhat is rendered in the column header. If not provided, uses the columnId.
[renderer]Functionfunction (cellData, { columnSummary, column, rowData, rowNumber, tableData, columns })
The function that renders the value in the table. Can return anything React can render.
[rendererOptions]ObjectObject of options that can be read by the renderer
[renderOnNull]BooleanWhether the cell should render if the cellData is null (default: false)
[simpleRenderer]Functionfunction (cellData, { column, rowData, rowNumber, tableData, columns })
The function that render the cell's value in a simpler format. Must return a String or Number.
[sortType]StringThe DataType of the column to be used strictly for sorting, if not provided, uses type - number, string, etc
[sortValue]Functionfunction (cellData, rowData)
Function to use when sorting instead of value.
[summarize]Functionfunction (column, tableData, columns)
Produces an object representing a summary of the column (e.g., min and max) to be used in the
[tdClassName]Function or Stringfunction (cellData, { columnSummary, column, rowData, highlightedColumn, highlightedRow, rowNumber, tableData, columns, isBottomData })
A function that returns a class name based on the cell data and column summary or other information. If a string is provided, it is used directly as the class name.
[tdStyle]Function or Objectfunction (cellData, { columnSummary, column, rowData, highlightedColumn, highlightedRow, rowNumber, tableData, columns, isBottomData })
A function that returns the style to be applied to the cell. If an object is provided, it is used directly as the style attribute.
[thClassName]StringThe class name to be applied to <th> only
[type]StringThe DataType of the column - number, string, etc
[value]Function or Stringfunction (rowData, { rowNumber, tableData, columns })
Function to produce cellData's value. If a String, reads that as a key into the rowData object. If not provided, columnId is used as a key into the rowData object.
[width]Number or StringThe value to set for the style width property on the column.

Column Groups

Column groups are defined by objects with the following format:

NameTypeDescription
[className]StringThe className to apply to cells and headers in this group
columnsString[]The column IDs to render
[header]RenderableWhat shows up in the table header if provided

Plugins

Plugins are defined by objects with the following format:

NameTypeDescription
[columnTest]FunctionA function that takes a column and returns true or false if it the plugin should be run on this column. Default is true for everything.
idStringThe ID of the plugin
[summarize]FunctionA column summarizer function
[tdStyle]Function or ObjectThe TD style function
[tdClassName]Function or StringThe TD class name function

Features

  • sort
  • th classes
  • td classes
  • fixed widths
  • striping
  • anything as a th (component, string)
  • formatting
  • value, sort value, render
  • row specific formatting
  • row highlighting
  • column hover
  • highlighting a max or min value
  • column grouping
  • group headers
  • sort indicators
  • heatmap
  • auxiliary data section at bottom of table

Feature Roadmap

  • search within table to filter rows?
  • loading view
  • selecting rows
  • fixed headers
  • fixed columns
  • repeat headers every N
  • CSV export
  • paging
  • showing row numbers on hover
  • ImmutableJS support?
  • hiding rows below threshold
  • hiding cells below threshold
  • expandable rows?
  • support external callbacks for cell, column, and row highlighting
  • support prop for persistent highlighting of cell/column/row

Developing

Set up

Install dependencies with npm install

Building

To build files for production, run grunt build

Documentation

To generate the documentation, run npm run docs. They will appear in /docs.

Site Dev

To run the webpack-dev-server for the site, run grunt site

Building the Site

To build the prod files for the site, run grunt site-build

To deploy to github pages, run npm run gh-pages -- it will do the grunt site-build automatically.

Testing

To run the tests, run npm test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial