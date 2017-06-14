A React component for creating tables configured by a set of columns.

Examples with live demos are available here: http://pbeshai.github.io/react-taco-table/examples.html

Installation

Install via NPM by running

npm install react-taco- table

Then including in your application as:

import { TacoTable } from 'react-taco-table' ; import 'react-taco-table/dist/react-taco-table.css' ;

Usage

An almost minimal example is as follows:

import React from 'react' ; import { TacoTable, DataType, Formatters } from 'react-taco-table' ; const data = [ { label : 'The first item' , value : 12 , rating : 5.3216 }, { label : 'Another item' , value : 8 , rating : 4.9173 }, { label : 'The end of the road' , value : 94 , rating : 2.6139 }, ]; const columns = [ { id : 'label' , type : DataType.String, header : 'Label' , }, { id : 'value' , type : DataType.Number, header : 'Value' , }, { id : 'rating' , type : DataType.Number, header : 'Rating' , renderer : Formatters.decFormat( 2 ), }, ]; class ExampleAlmostMinimal extends React . Component { render() { return < TacoTable columns = {columns} data = {data} /> ; } } export default ExampleAlmostMinimal;

Outputs a table equivalent to:

Label Value Rating The first item 12 5.32 Another item 8 4.92 The end of the road 94 2.61

For full configuration options for columns, see Column Definition below or the docs.

Column Definition

Columns are defined by objects with the following format:

Name Type Description id String The id of the column. Typically corresponds to a key in the rowData object. [bottomDataRender] Function or Function[] or String or String[] function(columnSummary, { column, rowData, tableData, columns, bottomData })

A function that specifies how to render the bottom data (if enabled on the table). Use an array for multiple rows. The rowData is only populated if bottomData of the TacoTable is an array. If a string is provided, it is rendered directly. [className] String The class name to be applied to both <td> and <th> [firstSortDirection] Boolean The direction which this column gets sorted by on first click [header] Renderable What is rendered in the column header. If not provided, uses the columnId. [renderer] Function function (cellData, { columnSummary, column, rowData, rowNumber, tableData, columns })

The function that renders the value in the table. Can return anything React can render. [rendererOptions] Object Object of options that can be read by the renderer [renderOnNull] Boolean Whether the cell should render if the cellData is null (default: false) [simpleRenderer] Function function (cellData, { column, rowData, rowNumber, tableData, columns })

The function that render the cell's value in a simpler format. Must return a String or Number. [sortType] String The DataType of the column to be used strictly for sorting, if not provided, uses type - number, string, etc [sortValue] Function function (cellData, rowData)

Function to use when sorting instead of value . [summarize] Function function (column, tableData, columns)

Produces an object representing a summary of the column (e.g., min and max) to be used in the [tdClassName] Function or String function (cellData, { columnSummary, column, rowData, highlightedColumn, highlightedRow, rowNumber, tableData, columns, isBottomData })

A function that returns a class name based on the cell data and column summary or other information. If a string is provided, it is used directly as the class name. [tdStyle] Function or Object function (cellData, { columnSummary, column, rowData, highlightedColumn, highlightedRow, rowNumber, tableData, columns, isBottomData })

A function that returns the style to be applied to the cell. If an object is provided, it is used directly as the style attribute. [thClassName] String The class name to be applied to <th> only [type] String The DataType of the column - number, string, etc [value] Function or String function (rowData, { rowNumber, tableData, columns })

Function to produce cellData's value. If a String, reads that as a key into the rowData object. If not provided, columnId is used as a key into the rowData object. [width] Number or String The value to set for the style width property on the column.

Column Groups

Column groups are defined by objects with the following format:

Name Type Description [className] String The className to apply to cells and headers in this group columns String[] The column IDs to render [header] Renderable What shows up in the table header if provided

Plugins

Plugins are defined by objects with the following format:

Name Type Description [columnTest] Function A function that takes a column and returns true or false if it the plugin should be run on this column. Default is true for everything. id String The ID of the plugin [summarize] Function A column summarizer function [tdStyle] Function or Object The TD style function [tdClassName] Function or String The TD class name function

Features

sort

sort th classes

th classes td classes

td classes fixed widths

fixed widths striping

striping anything as a th (component, string)

anything as a th (component, string) formatting

formatting value, sort value, render

value, sort value, render row specific formatting

row specific formatting row highlighting

row highlighting column hover

column hover highlighting a max or min value

highlighting a max or min value column grouping

column grouping group headers

group headers sort indicators

sort indicators heatmap

heatmap auxiliary data section at bottom of table

Feature Roadmap

search within table to filter rows?

search within table to filter rows? loading view

loading view selecting rows

selecting rows fixed headers

fixed headers fixed columns

fixed columns repeat headers every N

repeat headers every N CSV export

CSV export paging

paging showing row numbers on hover

showing row numbers on hover ImmutableJS support?

ImmutableJS support? hiding rows below threshold

hiding rows below threshold hiding cells below threshold

hiding cells below threshold expandable rows?

expandable rows? support external callbacks for cell, column, and row highlighting

support external callbacks for cell, column, and row highlighting support prop for persistent highlighting of cell/column/row

Developing

Set up

Install dependencies with npm install

Building

To build files for production, run grunt build

Documentation

To generate the documentation, run npm run docs . They will appear in /docs .

Site Dev

To run the webpack-dev-server for the site, run grunt site

Building the Site

To build the prod files for the site, run grunt site-build

To deploy to github pages, run npm run gh-pages -- it will do the grunt site-build automatically.

Testing