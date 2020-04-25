A mobile support, draggable, editable and api based Tab for ReactJS.

Support react >= v16.3

Note: Since v2, we don't support v15 and old styled-components version (<4.0.0) v15 document

Features

Mobile supported — Touch support. Easy to use on mobile device

— Touch support. Easy to use on mobile device Draggable tab — Support drag and drop tab

— Support drag and drop tab Add & Delete — Tab can be added and deleted

— Tab can be added and deleted Async content — Lazy load panel content

— Lazy load panel content Customizable style — Based on styled-components , super easy to customize tab style

— Based on , super easy to customize tab style API based — All actions are controllable

— All actions are controllable ARIA accessible

Table of Contents

Installation

Install it with npm or yarn

Install styled-components . Because we put the styled-components to the peerDependencies, it suggests by styled-components official blog

$ npm install react-tabtab --save $ npm install styled-components@^ 4.0 .0 --save

Then, import the module by module bundler like webpack , browserify

import {Tabs, DragTabList, DragTab, PanelList, Panel, ExtraButton} from 'react-tabtab' ; var Tabtab = require ( 'react-tabtab' ); var Tabs = Tabtab.Tabs; var DragTabList = Tabtab.DragTabList; var DragTab = Tabtab.DragTab; var PanelList = Tabtab.PanelList; var Panel = Tabtab.Panel; var ExtraButton = Tabtab.ExtraButton;

UMD build is also available. If you do this, you'll need to include the dependencies:

For example:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/react@16.0.0/umd/react.production.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-dom@16.0.0/umd/react-dom.production.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/prop-types@15.6/prop-types.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/classnames@2.2.5/index.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/styled-components/dist/styled-components.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-sortable-hoc/dist/umd/react-sortable-hoc.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-poppop/dist/react-poppop.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-tabtab/dist/react-tabtab.min.js" > </ script >

You can reference standalone.html example.

Usage

React-tabtab is a tab component with highly customization. You can create a tab in simply setting. You also can create a tab system full with draggable , async loading , close and create button . All the actions are api based. It means there is no state in the component. Developers have full control.

Minimal setup

import React, {Component} from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import {Tabs, TabList, Tab, PanelList, Panel} from 'react-tabtab' ; class Basic extends Component { render() { return ( < Tabs > < TabList > < Tab > Tab1 </ Tab > < Tab > Tab2 </ Tab > </ TabList > < PanelList > < Panel > Content1 </ Panel > < Panel > Content2 </ Panel > </ PanelList > </ Tabs > ) } } ReactDOM.render( < Basic /> , document .getElementById( 'root' ));

It's simple to use. Zero configuration!

Draggable tab

import React, {Component} from 'react' ; import {Tabs, DragTabList, DragTab, PanelList, Panel} from 'react-tabtab' ; import {simpleSwitch} from 'react-tabtab/lib/helpers/move' ; export default class Drag extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .handleTabChange = this .handleTabChange.bind( this ); this .handleTabSequenceChange = this .handleTabSequenceChange.bind( this ); this .state = { activeIndex : 0 , } } handleTabChange(index) { this .setState({ activeIndex : index}); } handleTabSequenceChange({oldIndex, newIndex}) { const {tabs} = this .state; const updateTabs = simpleSwitch(tabs, oldIndex, newIndex); this .setState({ tabs : updateTabs, activeIndex : newIndex}); } render() { const {activeIndex} = this .state; return ( < Tabs activeIndex = {activeIndex} onTabChange = {this.handleTabChange} onTabSequenceChange = {this.handleTabSequenceChange} > < DragTabList > < DragTab > DragTab1 </ DragTab > < DragTab > DragTab2 </ DragTab > </ DragTabList > < PanelList > < Panel > Content1 </ Panel > < Panel > Content2 </ Panel > </ PanelList > </ Tabs > ) } } ReactDOM.render( < Basic /> , document .getElementById( 'root' ));

Based on above example, the different to implement normal tab or drag tab is using different wrapper and child.

And all the actions are controllable. You can customize your switch action. But if you don't want to write customized switch logic, you can directly use import {simpleSwitch} from 'react-tabtab/lib/helpers/move' this built-in function.

normal tab

<Tabs> < TabList > < Tab > Tab1 </ Tab > </ TabList > < PanelList > < Panel > Content1 </ Panel > </ PanelList > </ Tabs >

drag tab

<Tabs> < DragTabList > < DragTab > DragTab1 </ DragTab > </ DragTabList > < PanelList > < Panel > Content1 </ Panel > </ PanelList > </ Tabs >

Async Panel

In some case, if the data is large or we want to save the bandwidth, lazy loading the content is possible solution. You can use AsyncPanel to laze load panel content. Moreover, you can mix lazy load panel with normal panel!

import React, {Component} from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import {Tabs, TabList, Tab, PanelList, AsyncPanel, Panel} from 'react-tabtab' ; function loadContentFunc ( callback ) { setTimeout( () => { callback( null , [ { product : 'json' }, { product : 'joseph' } ]); }, 100 ); } class AsyncTab extends Component { render() { return ( < Tabs > < TabList > < Tab > Tab1 </ Tab > < Tab > Tab2 </ Tab > </ TabList > < PanelList > < Panel > Content1 </ Panel > < AsyncPanel loadContent = {loadContentFunc} render = {data => ( < div > {JSON.stringify(data)} </ div > )} renderLoading={() => ( < div > Loading... </ div > )} cache={true} /> </ PanelList > </ Tabs > ) } } ReactDOM.render( < AsyncTab /> , document.getElementById('root'));

To implement lazy loading, use AsyncPanel to wrap your panel content. Remember to provide loadContent , render , renderLoading these 3 props.

In loadContent props, both callback and promise type are supported.

If you use callback , remember to call callback when finish async loading.

If you use promise , need to return promise action.

When data is loading, the panel content will show renderLoading component.

After finishing loading data, the panel content will show render component and react-tabtab will pass the loadContent result as first parameter. So you can customize the component of panel content.

Live example: Link

Another Example

Except drag and drop tab, react-tabtab also support other usable application, like:

Add and close button: Example

Modal view at mobile support: Example

Auto detect number of tab and make it scrollable

All the action is controllable:Example

All of these features are api based, so you can customize each action on demand.

More code examples are avalable here.

Components / Api

<Tabs/> is the main component of react-tabtab . Most of the api is passed from it.

props type default defaultIndex int null set the initial active key activeIndex int null control current activeIndex.

You need to pass new activeIndex value if you want to show different tab. defaultIndex int null set the initial active key showModalButton boolean

number 4 true : always show button

: always show button false : always hide button

: always hide button [number]: when number of tab >= [number] , show button showArrowButton auto

boolean auto auto: detect tab width, if they exceed container, show button true: always show button false: always hide button ExtraButton React Node null customize extra button content, example: `+` button onTabChange () => tabIndex null return tabIndex is clicked

You can use this api with activeIndex . When user click tab, update activeIndex . onTabSequenceChange () => {oldIndex, newIndex} null return changed oldIndex and newIndex value

With this api, you can do switch tab very easily. Note:This api is only called by <DragTab/> onTabEdit () => {type: [delete], index} null When user click close button , this api will return the clicked close button index. customStyle { TabList : React.Element, Tab: React.Element, Panel: React.Element, ActionButton: React.Element } Bootstrap theme customized tab style component

Use to wrap <Tab/> .

Normal Tab. Show the children component on tab.

props type default closable boolean false whether to show close button

Example

<Tab> < i className = "fa fa-map-pin" > </ i > map tab < /Tab>

Use to wrap <DragTab/> .

A draggable tab. Api is the same with <Tab/>

Use to wrap <Panel/>

Tab content.

Lazy loading panel content.

props type default loadContent * (cb) => cb(error, data) or

(cb) => Promise null when loadContent finish, call the callback or you can return promise render * (data) => Component null when finish loading data, render this component renderLoading * () => Component null when it is loading data, render this component cache boolean true should cache the data

Customize style

react-tabtab is based on styled-components . Therefore, it's super easy to customize the tab style.

Just extend the default component style and pass it to customStyle props.

Use current style

You can check the current style at src/themes folder.

For example, if you want to use material-design , import the style and pass to customStyle props.

Example:

import {Component} from 'react' ; import {Tabs, TabList, Tab, PanelList, Panel} from 'react-tabtab' ; import * as customStyle from 'react-tabtab/lib/themes/material-design' ; class Customized extends Component { render() { return ( < Tabs customStyle = {customStyle} > < TabList > < Tab > Tab1 </ Tab > < Tab > Tab2 </ Tab > </ TabList > < PanelList > < Panel > Content1 </ Panel > < Panel > Content2 </ Panel > </ PanelList > </ Tabs > ) } }

And now your tab is material design style!

Make your own style

If current theme doesn't meet your demand, follow this three steps and create a new one.

First step: import current style

import styled from 'styled-components' ; import { styled as styledTabTab } from 'react-tabtab' ; let {TabListStyle, ActionButtonStyle, TabStyle, PanelStyle} = styledTabTab;

Second: extend style and export it

import styled from 'styled-components' ; import { styled as styledTabTab } from 'react-tabtab' ; let {TabListStyle, ActionButtonStyle, TabStyle, PanelStyle} = styledTabTab; TabListStyle = styled(TabListStyle) ` // write css ` ; TabStyle = styled(TabStyle) ` // write css ` ; ActionButtonStyle = styled(ActionButtonStyle) ` // write css ` ; PanelStyle = styled(PanelStyle) ` // write css ` ; module .exports = { TabList : TabListStyle, ActionButton : ActionButtonStyle, Tab : TabStyle, Panel : PanelStyle }

Last: import your style and use it!

When you finish the new react-tabtab style, feel free to add it to theme/ folder and send PR!

Development

$ yarn $ npm start

License

MIT @ctxhou