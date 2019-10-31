React tabs (Redux compatible)

Simple, fully customizable, accessible React tabs component that can be used in plain React application or with any Flux-like architecture with external application state, e.g. Redux.

Installation

yarn add react-tabs-redux or npm install react-tabs-redux

Usage

with plain React (using component's internal state) - see example

<Tabs> < TabLink to = "tab1" > Tab1 </ TabLink > < TabLink to = "tab2" > Tab2 </ TabLink > < TabLink to = "tab3" > Tab3 </ TabLink > < TabContent for = "tab1" > /* content for tab #1 */ </ TabContent > < TabContent for = "tab2" > /* content for tab #2 */ </ TabContent > < TabContent for = "tab3" > /* content for tab #3 */ </ TabContent > </ Tabs >

with Redux (or any other external state management library) - see example

The only change needed from plain React example is to provide handleSelect and selectedTab ( name as well if you want to have multiple <Tabs /> instances in your app) props to <Tabs /> component so that you are able to save and retrieve information about which tab is currently active from your external application state.

<Tabs name= "tabs1" handleSelect={(selectedTab, namespace) => { }} selectedTab= "tab2" > < TabLink to = "tab1" > Tab1 </ TabLink > < TabLink to = "tab2" > Tab2 </ TabLink > < TabLink to = "tab3" > Tab3 </ TabLink > < TabContent for = "tab1" > ... </ TabContent > < TabContent for = "tab2" > ... </ TabContent > < TabContent for = "tab3" > ... </ TabContent > </ Tabs >

By default, the first <TabLink /> component is set to active. You can change this by specifying default in props of the <TabLink /> component you want to become active instead.

<Tabs> < TabLink to = "tab1" > Tab1 </ TabLink > < TabLink to = "tab2" default > Tab2 </ TabLink > < TabLink to = "tab3" > Tab3 </ TabLink > < TabContent for = "tab1" > ... </ TabContent > < TabContent for = "tab2" > ... </ TabContent > < TabContent for = "tab3" > ... </ TabContent > </ Tabs >

<TabLink /> and <TabContent /> don't need to be first level children of <Tabs /> component. You can put them as deep in your markup as you need to (e.g. because of styling) making <Tabs /> component fully customizable.

This will work then:

<Tabs> < ul > < li > < TabLink to = "tab1" > Tab1 </ TabLink > </ li > < li > < TabLink to = "tab2" > Tab2 </ TabLink > </ li > < li > < TabLink to = "tab3" > Tab3 </ TabLink > </ li > </ ul > < div > < TabContent for = "tab1" > ... </ TabContent > < TabContent for = "tab2" > ... </ TabContent > < TabContent for = "tab3" > ... </ TabContent > </ div > </ Tabs >

If, for performance or other reasons, you wish to render only the content of the active tab to HTML and not render anything for the rest (not visible content), you may set an renderActiveTabContentOnly prop on <Tabs /> component.

<Tabs renderActiveTabContentOnly={ true }> < ul > < li > < TabLink to = "tab1" default > Tab1 </ TabLink > </ li > < li > < TabLink to = "tab2" > Tab2 </ TabLink > </ li > < li > < TabLink to = "tab3" > Tab3 </ TabLink > </ li > </ ul > < div > < TabContent for = "tab1" > Content 1 /* rendered in HTML */ </ TabContent > < TabContent for = "tab2" > Content 2 /* empty in HTML */ </ TabContent > < TabContent for = "tab3" > Content 3 /* empty in HTML */ </ TabContent > </ div > </ Tabs >

<Tabs /> props

Prop name Type Default value Description name string Sets namespace of a <Tabs /> component. Useful when multiple instances are used onChange function(selectedTab, name) Called everytime the selected tab is changed. (it gets called for the initial selected tab too) handleSelect function(tab, name) (Optional) control prop - called everytime a Tab Link is clicked



Useful in an "external state" scenario (Redux, etc.), use onChange for tracking purposes. selectedTab string (Optional) control prop - controls which tab is currently active.



Useful in an "external state" scenario (Redux, etc.), when not set, the <Tabs /> component will maintain the "selected tab" state. activeLinkStyle object Style that gets applied to the selected <TabLink /> visibleTabStyle object Style that gets applied to the visible <TabContent /> disableInlineStyles boolean false Useful if you are using className to style the components and don't want the default inline styles to get applied. renderActiveTabContentOnly boolean false Performance: When set, only the visible content gets actually rendered to DOM (instead of all <TabContent /> being rendered and hidden). tabComponent string DOM element all <TabLink /> render to.



This can be set on <TabLink /> level too, by setting the component prop on <TabLink /> components.

<TabLink /> props

Prop name Type Default value Description component string "button" DOM element <TabLink /> renders to. className string "tab-link" Class name that's applied to elements activeClassName string "tab-link-active" Class name that's applied to the element when it's active default boolean Set tab as default

<TabContent /> props

Prop name Type Default value Description className string "tab-content" Class name that's applied to elements activeClassName string "tab-content-visible" Class name that's applied to the element when it's visible

See more in examples

Styling components

Class names

There is a couple of class names dynamically added to the components:

<TabLink /> will receive tab-link class name with tab-link-active added when tab is active.

<TabLink to= "tab1" >Tab1< /TabLink> / * will receive `className="tab-link tab-link-active"` in props * / <TabLink to="tab2" default>Tab1</ TabLink>

To override the default class names, <TabLink/> accepts a className prop, as well as an activeClassName prop.

<TabContent /> will receive tab-content class name with tab-content-visible added when the content is visible (its corresponding <TabLink /> is active).

<TabContent for = "tab1" >...< /TabContent>

To override the default class names, <TabContent /> accepts a className prop, as well as a visibleClassName prop.

Inline styles

If you prefer to use inline styles, you can set style in props of each of <Tabs /> , <TabLink /> and <TabContent /> components.

To apply style for an active tab link, set the style as activeLinkStyle in props of <Tabs /> component. To apply style for a visible tab content, set the style as visibleTabStyle in props of <Tabs /> component.

By default, react-tabs-redux will apply display: none styles to the appropriate <TabContent/> component, and font-weight: bold to the appropriate <TabLink/> component. If you would like to use classes to handle all of the styling, and disable even the default inline styles, you may pass disableInlineStyles as a prop to the parent <Tabs/> component.

<Tabs style={ } activeLinkStyle={ } visibleTabStyle={ } disableInlineStyles={ } > < TabLink to = "tab1" style = {/* styles for inactive tab link */}> Tab1 </ TabLink > < TabLink to = "tab2" style = {/* styles for inactive tab link */}> Tab2 </ TabLink > < TabContent for = "tab1" style = {/* styles for tab content */}> ... </ TabContent > < TabContent for = "tab2" style = {/* styles for tab content */}> ... </ TabContent > </ Tabs >

In each example there is one <Tabs /> components styled using class names and the other one styled using inline styles.

License

MIT