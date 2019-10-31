Simple, fully customizable, accessible React tabs component that can be used in plain React application or with any Flux-like architecture with external application state, e.g. Redux.
$ yarn add react-tabs-redux
or
$ npm install react-tabs-redux
<Tabs>
<TabLink to="tab1">Tab1</TabLink>
<TabLink to="tab2">Tab2</TabLink>
<TabLink to="tab3">Tab3</TabLink>
<TabContent for="tab1">/* content for tab #1 */</TabContent>
<TabContent for="tab2">/* content for tab #2 */</TabContent>
<TabContent for="tab3">/* content for tab #3 */</TabContent>
</Tabs>
The only change needed from plain React example is to provide
handleSelect and
selectedTab (
name as well if you want to have multiple
<Tabs /> instances in your app) props to
<Tabs /> component so that you are able to save and retrieve information about which tab is currently active from your external application state.
<Tabs
/* namespace for this <Tabs /> instance so you can keep track of
multiple <Tabs /> instances in your external state */
name="tabs1"
handleSelect={(selectedTab, namespace) => {
// fire Redux action here
}}
/* selected tab name retrieved from external state */
selectedTab="tab2"
>
<TabLink to="tab1">Tab1</TabLink>
<TabLink to="tab2">Tab2</TabLink>
<TabLink to="tab3">Tab3</TabLink>
<TabContent for="tab1">...</TabContent>
<TabContent for="tab2">...</TabContent>
<TabContent for="tab3">...</TabContent>
</Tabs>
By default, the first
<TabLink /> component is set to active. You can change this by specifying
default in props of the
<TabLink /> component you want to become active instead.
<Tabs>
<TabLink to="tab1">Tab1</TabLink>
<TabLink to="tab2" default>
Tab2
</TabLink>
<TabLink to="tab3">Tab3</TabLink>
<TabContent for="tab1">...</TabContent>
<TabContent for="tab2">...</TabContent> // this gets visible
<TabContent for="tab3">...</TabContent>
</Tabs>
<TabLink /> and
<TabContent /> don't need to be first level children of
<Tabs /> component. You can put them as deep in your markup as you need to (e.g. because of styling) making
<Tabs /> component fully customizable.
This will work then:
<Tabs>
<ul>
<li>
<TabLink to="tab1">Tab1</TabLink>
</li>
<li>
<TabLink to="tab2">Tab2</TabLink>
</li>
<li>
<TabLink to="tab3">Tab3</TabLink>
</li>
</ul>
<div>
<TabContent for="tab1">...</TabContent>
<TabContent for="tab2">...</TabContent>
<TabContent for="tab3">...</TabContent>
</div>
</Tabs>
If, for performance or other reasons, you wish to render only the content of the active tab to HTML and not render anything for the rest (not visible content), you may set an
renderActiveTabContentOnly prop on
<Tabs /> component.
<Tabs renderActiveTabContentOnly={true}>
<ul>
<li>
<TabLink to="tab1" default>
Tab1
</TabLink>
</li>
<li>
<TabLink to="tab2">Tab2</TabLink>
</li>
<li>
<TabLink to="tab3">Tab3</TabLink>
</li>
</ul>
<div>
<TabContent for="tab1">Content 1 /* rendered in HTML */</TabContent>
<TabContent for="tab2">Content 2 /* empty in HTML */</TabContent>
<TabContent for="tab3">Content 3 /* empty in HTML */</TabContent>
</div>
</Tabs>
<Tabs /> props
|Prop name
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|name
|string
|Sets namespace of a
<Tabs /> component. Useful when multiple instances are used
|onChange
|function(selectedTab, name)
|Called everytime the selected tab is changed. (it gets called for the initial selected tab too)
|handleSelect
|function(tab, name)
|(Optional) control prop - called everytime a Tab Link is clicked
Useful in an "external state" scenario (Redux, etc.), use
onChange for tracking purposes.
|selectedTab
|string
|(Optional) control prop - controls which tab is currently active.
Useful in an "external state" scenario (Redux, etc.), when not set, the
<Tabs /> component will maintain the "selected tab" state.
|activeLinkStyle
|object
|Style that gets applied to the selected
<TabLink />
|visibleTabStyle
|object
|Style that gets applied to the visible
<TabContent />
|disableInlineStyles
|boolean
|false
|Useful if you are using
className to style the components and don't want the default inline styles to get applied.
|renderActiveTabContentOnly
|boolean
|false
|Performance: When set, only the visible content gets actually rendered to DOM (instead of all
<TabContent /> being rendered and hidden).
|tabComponent
|string
|DOM element all
<TabLink /> render to.
This can be set on
<TabLink /> level too, by setting the
component prop on
<TabLink /> components.
<TabLink /> props
|Prop name
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|component
|string
|"button"
|DOM element
<TabLink /> renders to.
|className
|string
|"tab-link"
|Class name that's applied to elements
|activeClassName
|string
|"tab-link-active"
|Class name that's applied to the element when it's active
|default
|boolean
|Set tab as default
<TabContent /> props
|Prop name
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|className
|string
|"tab-content"
|Class name that's applied to elements
|activeClassName
|string
|"tab-content-visible"
|Class name that's applied to the element when it's visible
See more in examples
There is a couple of class names dynamically added to the components:
<TabLink /> will receive
tab-link class name with
tab-link-active added when tab is active.
/* will receive `className="tab-link"` in props */
<TabLink to="tab1">Tab1</TabLink>
/* will receive `className="tab-link tab-link-active"` in props */
<TabLink to="tab2" default>Tab1</TabLink>
To override the default class names,
<TabLink/> accepts a
className prop, as well as an
activeClassName prop.
<TabContent /> will receive
tab-content class name with
tab-content-visible added when the content is visible (its corresponding
<TabLink /> is active).
/* will receive `className="tab-content"` or `className="tab-content tab-content-visible"` in props */
<TabContent for="tab1">...</TabContent>
To override the default class names,
<TabContent /> accepts a
className prop, as well as a
visibleClassName prop.
If you prefer to use inline styles, you can set
style in props of each of
<Tabs />,
<TabLink /> and
<TabContent /> components.
To apply style for an active tab link, set the style as
activeLinkStyle in props of
<Tabs /> component.
To apply style for a visible tab content, set the style as
visibleTabStyle in props of
<Tabs /> component.
By default, react-tabs-redux will apply
display: none styles to the appropriate
<TabContent/> component, and
font-weight: bold to the appropriate
<TabLink/> component. If you would like to use classes to handle all of the styling, and disable even the default inline styles, you may pass
disableInlineStyles as a prop to the parent
<Tabs/> component.
<Tabs
style={/* styles for tabs wrapper */}
activeLinkStyle={/* style that will be applied on the active `<TabLink />` */}
visibleTabStyle={/* style that will be applied on the visible `<TabContent />` */}
disableInlineStyles={/* Boolean to toggle all inline styles */}
>
<TabLink to="tab1" style={/* styles for inactive tab link */}> Tab1 </TabLink>
<TabLink to="tab2" style={/* styles for inactive tab link */}> Tab2 </TabLink>
<TabContent for="tab1" style={/* styles for tab content */}>...</TabContent>
<TabContent for="tab2" style={/* styles for tab content */}>...</TabContent>
</Tabs>
In each example there is one
<Tabs /> components styled using class names and the other one styled using inline styles.
MIT