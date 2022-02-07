openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-table-with-select-ids

by TanStack
1.0.2 (see all)

⚛️ Hooks for building fast and extendable tables and datagrids for React

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9

GitHub Stars

16.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

272

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
No longer supported. Please use latest react-table from @tannerlinsley.

Readme

React Table Header

React Table v8 (alpha)

This is an alpha version of React Table v8. It is not ready for production use, but it is ready to be taste-tested!

Looking for version 7? Click here!

Hooks for building lightweight, fast and extendable datagrids for React

#TanStack semantic-release Join the discussion on Github

Enjoy this library? Try them all! React Query, React Form, React Charts

Visit /docs for docs, guides, API and more!

Quick Features

  • Lightweight at 9kb - 11.5kb (depending on tree-shaking)
  • 100% TypeScript, but not required (you can use JS if you want)
  • Headless (100% customizable, Bring-your-own-UI)
  • Auto out of the box, fully controllable API
  • Filters (column and global)
  • Sorting (multi-column, multi-directional)
  • Grouping & Aggregation
  • Pivoting (coming soon!)
  • Row Selection
  • Row Expansion
  • Column Visibility/Ordering/Pinning
  • Table Splitting
  • Animatable
  • Virtualizable
  • Resizable
  • Server-side/controlled data/state

Notable Changes

  • Full rewrite to TypeScript
  • Removal of plugin system
  • Much more inversion of control
  • More stable and feature complete API
  • Better controlled state management
  • Better support for server-side operations

Migration

Currently migration will involve rewrites to:

  • Any table logic and API surrounding the useTable hook
  • Any custom plugins must be rewritten to wrap/compose the new useTable hook
  • Table markup API must be rewritten to use the new API. Don't worry, this is not as big of a deal as it sounds :)

Todo (in order of priority)

  • Rewrite Core
    • Core
    • Columns
    • Headers
    • Visibility
    • Pinning
    • Filters
    • Sorting
    • Grouping
    • Expanding
    • Column Resizing
    • Pagination
    • Row Selection
  • Migrate Examples
    • column-visibility
    • column-ordering
    • column-pinning
    • basic
    • filters
    • sorting
    • grouping-and-aggregation
    • pagination
    • column-resizing
    • editable-data
    • pagination-controlled
    • kitchen-sink
    • kitchen-sink-controlled
    • row-dnd
    • streaming-rows
    • sub-components
    • virtualized-rows
    • absolute-layout
    • block-layout
    • animated-framer-motion
    • bootstrap
    • bootstrap-ui-components
    • data-driven-classes-and-styles
    • full-width-resizable-table
    • full-width-table
    • material-ui-components
    • material-UI-enhanced-table
  • Documentation
    • API
      • Core
      • Columns
      • Headers
      • Visibility
      • Pinning
      • Filters
      • Sorting
      • Grouping
      • Expanding
      • Column Resizing
      • Pagination
      • Row Selection
    • Guides
      • Core
      • Columns
      • Headers
      • Visibility
      • Pinning
      • Filters
      • Sorting
      • Grouping
      • Expanding
      • Column Resizing
      • Pagination
      • Row Selection

Installation

npm install @tanstack/react-table@alpha
# or
yarn add @tanstack/react-table@alpha

How to help?

  • Try out the already-migrated examples
  • Try it out in your own projects.
  • Introspect the types! Even without the docs finished, the library ships with 100% typescript to help you explore its capabilities.
  • Read the contribution guidelines
  • Write some docs! Start with the API docs and try adding some information about one or more of the features. The types do a decent job of showing what's supported and the capabilities of the library.
  • Try your hand at migrating an example to v8! The todo list for the examples is above!
  • Using a plugin? Try rewriting your plugin (v8 doesn't have a plugin system any more) as a wrapping hook/function that uses useTable internally. The new API is much more powerful and easier to compose. If you find something you can't figure out, let us know and we'll add it to the API.

Become a Sponsor

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial